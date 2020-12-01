Commodities
Oil prices record highest monthly jump since May
For the month of November, Brent gained 28%, its best month since a 95% jump in May from April’s lows.
Crude oil bulls were all fired up in the month of November as oil prices gained over 27%.
London-based oil contract Brent crude futures, at the time of writing this report, was down 1.22%, trading at $47.59/barrel. For the month of November, Brent gained 28%, its best month since a 95% jump in May from April’s lows.
U.S based oil contract West Texas Intermediate futures, was also down at 0.68%, at $45.03 per barrel. For the month of November, it rallied up by 27%, also recording its best recovery since May.
What this means: oil traders are throwing caution into the wind, thereby increasing their buying pressure on reports of positive news on Covid-19 vaccines, including the chance of some Americans getting their first doses before Christmas, triggered oil prices to go up momentarily taking to account COVID-19 pandemic remained the major obstacle crude oil bulls were facing.
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the need for oil traders to be a bit wary of the bias that the Saudis are considering taking the bench in regards to OPEC+ compliance, cut many energy analysts off guard.
“According to press reports, the big news overnight is that Saudi Arabia is considering resigning from its role as co-chair of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which puts pressure on crude. Saudi co-chairs the JMMC with Russia. It is not clear what Saudi’s goals are, but it is not easy to imagine an OPEC+ without Saudi playing a direct role at the top. The talks are delayed letting cooler heads prevail, suggesting that the infighting was reaching unpalatable levels. Given the gravity of the situation, all parties felt it was best to have a cooling-off period,” Innes stated.
What to expect: Still OPEC+ awaited deal remains insight, and crude oil prices are in a pretty good spot for 2021 with COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected to push oil prices around the $60/barrel mark despite the current level of OPEC+ muteness prevailing.
Commodities
Gold suffers worst monthly drop in four years
For the month of November, the precious metal lost for the third consecutive week, dropping 6% in value month to date.
Gold prices rallied on Tuesday, after recording the worst month in four years.
Such poor showing in the month of November comes as no surprise, taking into account that global investors sold off their bullion assets and channeled the funds into riskier investments like global stocks and exchange-traded funds.
At the time of writing this report, the precious metal was trading at around $1787/ounce, For the month of November, the precious metal lost for the third consecutive week, dropping 6% in value, month to date.
What this means
Global investors are primarily reducing their bullish bias, taking into consideration the most recent testimony from U.S Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, and US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, on Monday to the Senate Banking Committee. Though both hinted that the world’s largest economy was on the path to recovery, they emphasized on the need for a lifeline.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on why the yellow metal could face more selling pressure in the coming weeks, taking into consideration, market sentiments that the future looks bright:
“Flashing green lights at the end of the tunnel suggest investors should look through the immediate COVID-19 concerns and focus on the future, which seems incredibly bright and bullish. So, with month-end selling pressure mostly out of the way, it could allow investors to focus on those flashing green sectoral lights at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel.”
What to expect
Still, gold traders would be wary of taking bearish bets blindly, even when it looks like the tunnel’s end is in sight regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, on the bias that market conditions are not certain what the landscape will look like on the other side.
Commodities
Oil prices tumble, oil traders jittery on OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil plunged, largely due to growing concerns amongst oil traders on what the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting will be.
Crude oil traders became jittery at the first trading session of the week, pushing oil prices to fall more than 1.5%.
The plunge is largely attributed to growing concerns amongst oil traders on what the OPEC+ meeting outcome will be, as some leading oil producers like Nigeria seems to be unhappy with the prevailing status quo, on the bias that it hampers its oil revenue growth.
- At the time of writing, Brent crude futures prices were down by more than 1.7% to trade at $47.35 a barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 1.62% to $44.83 a barrel.
However, both major crude oil benchmarks are still set for a gain of more than 20% in November, the highest monthly gains since May, boosted by hopes for three promising COVID-19 vaccines in curbing its spread and thus boost fuel demands.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, elaborated on expectations from the pending OPEC+ meeting by market players saying.
He said, “OPEC+ two-year-long strategic agreement aligns the group’s production silhouette with demand, while ensuring that the alliance continues to supply half of the world’s needed barrels – in line with its market share, simultaneously drawing down inventories.
“After supply-dominated price dynamics over the previous business cycle, COVID-19 containment measures have turned demand into the market’s dominant driver, and this will continue to be the case until a successful vaccine is fully rolled out around the globe.”
Bottom line
Price consolidation in the black fossil market remains in play at least for the near term, after a strong rise in crude prices over the past 2-3 weeks, coupled with Thanksgiving holidays observed in America, reduced trading volumes.
However, oil traders still remain constructive on oil markets recovery and crude oil stockpiles are yet to come down to normal levels.
Commodities
Gold drops to $1,700 territory for the first time since June
Gold futures lost about 1.3% to close at $1,1781.90/ounce, dropping as low as$1,770.65, a price not seen since June 22.
The demand for gold diminished at the last trading session of the week, as it fell to $1,700 territory — the first time since June.
What we know
Gold futures lost about 1.3% to close at $1,1781.90/ounce. It dropped as low as $1,770.65, a price not seen since June 22.
Gold bulls have been under intense pressure amid significant sell-offs recorded in recent times, amid positive news on COVID-19 vaccines coupled with strong bias coming from the world’s largest economy, hinting that there would be a smooth transition of power. All of these factors have kept gold bulls in the dust.
What this means
Gold traders are arbitrarily reducing their long bets, as it seems odd for any investor to go bullish on the precious metal, taking to account that it’s set for the third straight weekly loss.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an email sent to Nairametrics, gave key fundamentals giving the gold bears enough gas to break the precious metal below the $1,800 price level:
“The positive correlation between gold and the SPX since March flipped after Pfizer’s vaccine announcement on Nov. 9, while negative real yields are not having a positive effect on the precious metal. A transition from disinflationary to inflationary support for gold could take time and ultimately leaves prices vulnerable to more profit-taking and the establishment of more shorts in the near-term.
“Gold rout continues as investors embrace vaccine news. The break of USD1,800/oz support may take prices near USD1,750/oz as surging investor optimism due to promising COVID-19 vaccines has undermined gold and silver.”
What to expect
The precious metal will continue to be under immense pressure from the gold bears, taking into account the commanding macro theme related to a vaccine recovery and the reduced risks associated with central bank’s debt monetization, or the pursuit of quasi-modern monetary theory.
