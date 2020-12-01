Connect with us
nairametrics

Energy

Just-in: Senate confirms 6 NERC commissioners, drops Chairman-nominee

Six nominees for the board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have been confirmed as commissioners.

Published

1 hour ago

on

National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021, Senate urges FG to diversify from crude oil to natural gas production , Senate seeks textile importation ban , Senate receives six aviation sector bills from Buhari , PenCom: Constitute a board, NASS and pension operators tell FG, Nigeria’s total debt now N33trn —Senate, Senate confirms appointment of board members for NDIC, law reform commission, Senate to confirm reappointment of Danbatta as NCC boss, Senate investigates claims of NELMCO, AEDC over govt asset, Senate Investigate Banks over customers exploitation and high fees, 2021 Budget: Senate sets motion for budget defense, commences 2020 review, #EndSARS: States affected by hoodlums should get 1% VAT - Senate

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of six members for the board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as commissioners.

The legislators also dropped, Prof. Akintunde Akinwande, the nominee for the Chairman position due to his absence from the screening.

This was disclosed by the senate committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy on Tuesday.

The confirmed nominees are Sanusi Garba (North-West) as vice-chairman; with Nathan Rogers Shatti (North-East), Moses Arigu (North-Central), Dafe Akpedeye (South-South), Frank Okafor (South-East) and Musiliu Oseni (South-West).

The committee recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari present another nominee to replace Akinwande.

GTBank 728 x 90

Details soon …

Related Topics:

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper. The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference. The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University. You may contact him via email - [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Energy

NNPC to provide free conversion services to motorists to switch from PMS to autogas

The NNPC has revealed plans to help motorists switch from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Autogas.

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it is going to provide free conversion services in some selected NNPC retail filling station in the country.

This is part of the effort of the corporation aimed at assisting interested motorists to switch from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol to Autogas as the Federal Government rolls out an autogas programme called the National Gas Expansion Programme.

This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, while delivering his address at the Presidential Virtual Rollout of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

While delivering his address, Kyari pointed out that the areas of focus with existing Autogas service stations include the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The statement from Kyari partly reads, ‘’To support this effort, NNPC is providing free conversion services in some selected NNPC retail filling stations to assist interested motorists switch from PMS to Autogas, especially in areas with existing Autogas service stations in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States.’

GTBank 728 x 90

The NNPC boss revealed that the state-owned oil corporation is expanding this initiative to all NNPC retail filling stations across the country, while also assuring motorists of steady availability of Autogas at competitive prices.

He also said that NNPC is expanding its natural gas footprint across the country in order to support industrialization and job creation through its various ongoing gas infrastructure projects which includes Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline project connecting East and West.

Others are Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS 11 which is expected to boost supply to the western corridor and the AKK gas pipeline that will supply gas to Abuja, Kaduna and Kano states.

Coronation ads

What you should know

  • President Muhammadu Buhari today performed the virtual rollout of autogas programme called the National Gas Expansion Programme. The programme, which involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars, generators from petrol to gas, is aimed at deepening domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms.
  • The programme is also in line with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy. This follows the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry with sharp increases in prices of petrol.

Continue Reading

Energy

FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021

The FG’s Autogas programme is expected to deliver at least 1 million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021

The Federal Government has revealed that its Autogas programme is expected to deliver at least 1 million vehicle conversions by the end of next year.

The implementation of this programme by the government will herald the clean energy transition for Nigeria and the delivery of cheap transportation.

This was disclosed on Sunday, November 29, 2020, by the Federal Government via tweets on its official Twitter handle.

READ: 25 million Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar power system

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister

The rollout is the culmination of the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to deepen domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms. It is also in line with the government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy for Nigerians in their personal and industrial use.

(READ MORE: FG gives reasons why it is repackaging its social intervention programmes)

Coronation ads

The government also stated that there will be a commencement of formal dispensing of Autogas (CNG and LPG) products at two NNPC retail stations.

In addition, there will be a handover of CNG-powered mass transport buses to NLC, in fulfilment of the agreement during recent negotiations. This agreement was reached with labour during negotiations and in recognition of the role organized labour plays in the quest to bring relief to ordinary Nigerians.

READ: Cornerstone Insurance Plc projects PAT of N537.4million in Q1 2021

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in September that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.

The Department of Petroleum Resources also ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.

Jaiz bank ads

READ: PIB may be passed by first quarter of 2021 – Sylva

Stanbic IBTC

In October, the Federal Government estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.

Continue Reading

Energy

25 million Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar power system

25 million Nigerians will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period to benefit from the FG’s Solar Power Naija project.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

US-based solar company to invest $300m in Nigeria, 25 million Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar power system

The Presidency has disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians that will benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems which is expected to commence this week will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, through a statement on Sunday titled “25m Nigerians to own 5m solar systems at N4, 000 monthly.”

READ: Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC

While giving further insight into earlier reports that the Federal Government will from next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in underserved and off-grid communities across the country, Akande said the solar programme nicknamed Solar Power Naija, whose installations would start in December, is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency.

The Presidential media aide who pointed out that the programme was designed to boost ongoing efforts to fix Nigeria’s energy supply challenge, also said that priority would be given to Nigerians residing in rural areas and urban settlements either under-served or cut off the national grid.

GTBank 728 x 90

(READ MORE: World Bank approves $2.2 billion loan for Nigeria)

He said an important aspect of this scheme is the option of outright ownership by beneficiaries at a cost ranging from N1, 500 per week to N4, 000 per month depending on the capacities for the 3 years.

He noted that that the arrangement allows as many as 25 million Nigerians to own personal solar systems in their homes.

Coronation ads

READ: FG delivers 100 KWP Solar Mini-Grid to serve off-grid community in Ogun State

He added that, as indicated in the Economic Sustainability Plan, the 5 million connections initiative is a private sector-led electricity access acceleration scheme to be facilitated by a low-cost loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria and implemented by REA.

Akande said, “The programme will include the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry. In view of the scale of materials required, solar equipment manufacturers/assemblers will be incentivised to set up facilities in Nigeria, thereby offering additional job opportunities to Nigerians.’’

READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate to moderate by first half of next year

“In addition, installation, servicing, and payment collections are expected to provide thousands of other jobs. In all, at least 250, 000 jobs will be created.”

Jaiz bank ads

Optics: If religiously implemented, this will help provide affordable energy to the under-served Nigerians in rural areas with the objective of improving social, economic, and environmental welfare of 25 million Nigerians while generating jobs, increasing revenues, and import substitution.

Stanbic IBTC

READ: FG set to create at least 5 million jobs for youths in the power sector – Minister of Power 

However, the fear is whether this will go the same way as other government’s programmes or initiatives in the past.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Continue Reading