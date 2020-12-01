Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, Seplat boost Nigerian stocks
Major gains by large capitalized stocks that include GTBank, Zenith Bank, Seplat added gains to the Nigerian Stock market capitalization.
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a positive note. The All Share Index gained 0.30% to close at 35,147.62 basis points as against +0.45% appreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.94%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization stands at N18.364 Trillion. Investors gained N55.17 billion.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover dipped lower at Tuesday’s trading session on the basis that volume dipped by 25.83% as against +118.38% uptick recorded in the previous session.
- ACCESS, FBNH, and MBENEFIT were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 15 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- PRESTIGE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
CAVERTON up 9.88% to close at N1.89
CUTIX up 9.80% to close atN1.68
GUARANTY up 5.42% to close at N35
ZENITHBANK up 1.67% to close at N24.4
SEPLAT up 0.40% to close at N402.3
Top losers
FCMB down 3.60% to close at N3.21
GUINNESS down 2.91% to close at N18.35
PZ down 2.00% to close at N4.9
FLOURMILL down 0.90% to close at N27.6
MTNN down 0.13% to close at N155
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded gains amid falling oil prices prevailing at the US trading session on Tuesday.
- Major gains by large capitalized stocks that include GTBank, Zenith Bank, Seplat added gains to the Nigerian Stock market capitalization.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid significant price volatility currently in play at the Nigerian Stock market.
Stock Market
GTBank retains N977 billion market capitalization at close of trade for November
GTBank Plc retains its market capitalization at N977 billion on the local bourse after crossing the N1 trillion mark.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has retained its market capitalization of N977.12 billion on the local bourse, after crossing the N1 trillion mark amid renewed buying interests in November.
- At the close of trade yesterday, the last trading session in the month of November, the market capitalization of the bank stood at N977,115,150,236.80.
- The shares of the bank closed at N33.2 per share, with total shares outstanding is 29,431,179,224.
The drive behind these gains
Buying interests in the shares of the bank were renewed as a result of the long-term fundamental strength of the bank, its impressive financial results in the third quarter of 2020, as well as, the expectations of the bank’s transition into a Holding Company structure.
A structure that will enable the bank to look into other businesses outside its core business segment, such as payment, asset management, and pension fund administration, in a bid to boost the company’s intrinsic value and returns to shareholders.
This reality and expectation, coupled with the optimism from the Covid-19 vaccines and the bearish state of the money market in the month of November, triggered buying interests in the shares of the bank, as the market capitalization of the bank crossed the N1trillion mark in November.
However, widespread profit-taking and portfolio rotation by institutional investors on NSE, led to the retracement of the bank’s market capitalization to the tune of N977billion to close below the trillion-naira mark in November.
(READ MORE: GTBank shores Nigerian stocks up)
What you should know
At the start of 2020, the widespread pessimism over the performance of equities due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and performance of equities in the global markets, which impacted the Nigerian Stock Exchange, triggered a huge sell-off on the local bourse in the month of March.
This development affected the valuation of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as their share prices declined markedly.
- During this period the share price of GT Bank plummeted, owing to the huge sell-offs by investors on the NSE.
- The market capitalization of the bank fell below N660 billion in March 2020 as a result.
- Market capitalization is the aggregate valuation of a company, based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.
- Market capitalization tells how much investors value a company, and gives an idea of what a company is worth on the stock exchange, as well as investors’ perception of a company’s future prospects.
Market Views
U.S biggest listed companies post best monthly gains since January 1987
The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively
U.S biggest listed companies were all fired up in the month of November, as they posted incredible gains, amid three promising Covid-19 vaccines presently in play.
This triggered investors buying pressure in the world’s largest and most liquid equity market.
- The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8% respectively, for their strongest monthly advances since April.
What this means
November gains are coming amid a slew of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which lifted the broader market sentiments up and sparked a surge of blue-chip brands that include Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Intel, IBM, Google, Chevron, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Boeing, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney.
- The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) rallied 13.4% for the month and outpaced its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), by 3 more percentage points.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, advised stock traders to be wary of recent data showing a plunge seen in Dallas Fed November Manufacturing activity data, following the Chicago PMI miss earlier on Monday.
“The Dallas Fed miss was consistent through most of the sub-indices, with new orders falling to 7.2 from 19.9, though the number of employees increased to 11.7 from 8.7. Prices paid rose to 35.0 from 29.4, while prices received fell to 4.7 from 6.8, indicating potential margin pressure.
“However, even worse for these firms are the year-on-year comparisons, it seems. It is usually in these last couple of months where many retailers make their annual profit.
“The weakness of data outside of Asia highlights lockdowns (forced or self-imposed) have begun to affect. Simultaneously, early reports suggest Black Friday may have been underwhelming — even taking into account online activity, one of the new ‘norms’ of 2020.”
What you should know
The Dow Jones or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a popularly known stock market index that measures the stock performance of the 30 biggest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
What to expect
In the coming days, global investors are anticipating an even stronger 2021 profit outlook possibly coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery at least for the mid-term.
Financial Services
Fidelity Bank MD/CEO purchases 5 million additional shares worth N12.97 million
The MD/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares.
The Managing Director/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.
This is according to a notification, signed by the bank’s Secretary, Mr. Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market yesterday, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The breakdown of the disclosure showed that the transaction took place in five tranches with an average share price of N2.56.
- First tranche: 260,190 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.52 each, amounting to N655,678.8
- Second tranche: 400,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.55 each, amounting to N1.02million.
- Third tranche: 130,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.58 each, amounting to N335,400.
- Fourth tranche: 2,870,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.60, amounting to N7.46million.
- Fifth tranche: 1,339,810 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.56, amounting to N3.43million.
(READ MORE: Fidelity Bank slashes growth forecast, readies Eurobond coupon ahead of due date)
In summary, the total transactions incurred by the MD in buying 5 million additional shares grossed N12.97million.
What this means
The recent corporate action indicates growing optimism in the bank’s future and potentials, which could be a pull factor to other investors.