Business
InfraCredit to increase guarantee portfolio to N100bn in 2021
InfraCredit has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021.
Nigeria’s Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, InfraCredit, has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021. The company plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100 billion by 2021 and raise $40 million in funding.
“You need access to funding to kick-start the economy,” Azubike said. He revealed plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100billion naira in 2021 and also raise capital of $40 million, which would be used for infrastructure financing in Nigeria.
“In addition to our guarantee services, we work with our development partners to render technical assistance to companies to come up with bankable projects,” he said.
Business
600-year-old Ife Terracotta returned to Nigeria
Ministers Lai Mohammed and Geoffrey Onyeama have received from the government of the Netherlands, an Ife Terracotta which was earlier smuggled out of Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has announced the repatriation of an Ife Terracotta, which was smuggled out of Nigeria with a forged document to the Netherlands, through Ghana in 2019.
The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in the company of the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Van Dijk, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.
PRESS RELEASE
Minister Receives Repatriated 600-year-old Ife Tarrecotta pic.twitter.com/5eFIpAjiKu
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) November 26, 2020
Lai Mohammed said that the repatriation of the sculptures was a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to seek the return of the country’s antiques.
“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding fruits,” Mohammed said.
He said that the FG’s interest to repatriate Nigerian artifacts was influenced by the need to diversify the economy through tourism. The Dutch customs, following the interception of the artifact at Schiphol Airport, invited Nigeria to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully.
“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods,” he said.
The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Isa-Tijjani, has taken custody of the artefact for cleaning and treatment at the Conversation Laboratory, before its eventual display to the public
(READ MORE: FG providing platforms where businesses can thrive – Lai Mohammed)
What you should know
Dating over 600 years old, Ife terracotta works constitute a large and diverse corpus that includes sculptures and vessels depicting human, animal, and otherworldly subjects. These works vary in size from nearly life-sized full-length figures to tiny figurines, only six inches high and range in style from extreme naturalism to abstract forms.
Nairametrics also reported that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that his administration was bracing up to build a museum, as discussions were underway for several returns of Benin Bronze from western museums and private collectors in 2021.
Business
Public and private sectors must work together to transform the economy – Osinbajo
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that public and private sectors must work together to transform the economy.
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning recently held the 26th National Economic Summit (NES#26) Group Conference, themed: “Building Partnerships for Resilience”.
The summit held virtually and physically at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel and was attended by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
In his welcome address, the Chairman of NESG, Mr Asue Ighodalo, said the focus of the summit is primarily on building partnerships for resilience of Nigeria’s households, businesses, and the general economy.
“This became important due to the pandemic and its far reaching health and economic consequences. The restiveness of our huge youth population, a population growth rate that exceeds our rate of economic growth and development; the high rate of unemployment and underemployment as well as the resultant high levels of poverty in our economy.”
Prof. Osinbajo, who delivered the opening remark on behalf of President Buhari, remarked that the theme is quite appropriate at this time in the history of the nation, as vital partnerships are quite critical lessons to be learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the need for both public and private sectors to work together to transform the economy and build a fair and just society.
According to Prof. Osinbajo, “Our national journey to economic prosperity is a long one, so we must all certainly work together. As we saw, partnerships were essential when we were faced with the serious challenge of combatting COVID-19 pandemic. They are also necessary for framing medium and long-term development plans. They are needed for transforming our economy and certainly indispensable to ensuring that we build a fair and just society.
“We saw the key role that partnerships played in our national effort to combat the COVID-19 crisis. While, Federal and State Governments worked together to manage the health response and ensure the establishment of isolation centres, availability of test kits, personal protective equipment, and medicines. The private sector also played an active role as individual entities and also worked together in groups like the Coalition Against COVID-19.”
(READ MORE: Nigeria to exit recession by first quarter of 2021)
The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Yewande Sadiku, who spoke during the session on a topic, “Attracting Foreign Investments” said there is a greater improvements by Nigeria as shown in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in the last five years and more could be achieved if the government institutionalize its economic reform process.
What you need to know
- NES#26 is the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit and the annual economic summit of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). It is expected to focus on building strategic partnerships and cooperation between governments, businesses, and the civil society for resilience.
- To drive greater attention to subnational investment opportunities in Nigeria, NIPC had developed the Book of States which contains summaries of critical information about 36 States and the FCT needed for investment promotion and facilitation.
- NIPC is also working with the States to identifying high net-worth individuals that can invest in the profiled investment opportunities across the states.
Business
Medical Free Zone to save Nigeria about $1billion in annual medical tourism – NEPZA
NEPZA has stated that it is considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation.
The Nigeria Exports Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation, not minding the torrential pressures from the State governments lobbying to skew the location of the novel Medical Free Zones to their own states.
This disclosure was made by the Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, when he was visited recently by the new President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr. Pamela Ajayi.
According to Prof. Adesugba, the Medical Free Zone is a novel concept and project that is intended to revolutionize the healthcare sector in the country. He said that a number of the Governors are jostling for their states to be selected, as they can see the full benefits of this project to their states and the health-care delivery systems.
“The push by these State governments shows acceptability of the project premised upon its viability. NEPZA is, therefore, considering if the project can be located in more than one state.”
He further said that the Federal Government through NEPZA is favourably disposed to siting the novel project in any state that meets all the requirements, as the Authority would not be willing to relax any of its guidelines in the process due to the sensitive nature of the sector.
What you should know
NEPZA is amenable to partner with relevant stakeholders to deliver the proposed world-class medical enclave to Nigerians.
The project is critically important as it would save about $1billion expended on medical tourism annually by Nigerians. It will provide Nigerians access to some of the best hospitals in the world, that our people spend huge sums of money in for treatments.
A total of 15 world-class foreign hospitals and a handful from within the country are expected to be part of this project to deliver impeccable services in 2021.
The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and some of its affiliates are already buying into this great opportunity to invest in. When fully developed, the proposed Medical Free Zone would reposition the local health sector and enable the local operators to compete with themselves and their foreign healthcare providers.