Stock Market
Flour Mills’ GMD acquires shares worth ₦54.6 million
Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo has acquired 1,949,839 additional units of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, worth ₦54.6 million.
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FMN) has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Group Managing Director, Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo, has acquired 1,949,839 additional units of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc’s shares, worth ₦54.6 million.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Group’s Secretary, Mr. Joseph Umolu.
According to the disclosure, Mr. Gbedebo acquired the additional shares in a single transaction, at an average share price of ₦28.00 per share, on November 17th 2020.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the Managing Director at ₦54,595,492.00
At the end of trading activities today, November 24 2020, shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc closed at ₦25.40. This price, however, is 49.41% higher than its 52-week low of ₦17.00.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.
Stock Market
First Bank, UBA, Stanbic jumpstart Nigerian stocks
STANBIC led 25 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note. The All Share index gained 0.64% to close at 34,340.56 points as against the 0.04% drop recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +27.94%.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover cumulatively tanked lower, as trading volume dipped by 35.67% as against +64.69% uptick recorded on Monday. ZENITH BANK, TRANSCORP and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as STANBIC led 25 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- CILEASING leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- STANBIC up 7.08% to close at N42.35
- UBA up 6.49% to close at N8.2
- ACCESS up 5.70% to close at N8.35
- FBNH up 6.72% to close at N7.15
- UPDCREIT up 9.64% to close at N4.55
Top losers
- ETERNA down 9.98% to close at N4.15
- FIDSON down 9.81% to close at N4.87
- JBERGER down 8.95% to close at N17.3
- UACN down 3.77% to close at N7.65
- GUINNESS down 2.78% to close at N17.5
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks soared higher at the second trading session of the week, coupled with Africa’s largest exporting earning product, crude oil reaching its highest level since March.
- Significant buying pressure from Nigerian tier-1 banks which include First Bank, UBA, Stanbic, rallied Nigerian Stocks north, on the bias showing Nigeria’s apex bank in its just-concluded monetary policy meeting retained the monetary policy rate and cash reserve ratio.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid reports that still show COVID-19 pandemic will remain on the major headlines, at least in the near term.
Market Views
Tesla up 500% in 2020, near $500 billion market value
The tech powerhouse is now less than $6 billion short of approaching the $500 billion market value.
Tesla, the electric car automaker, has gained 500% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
The tech powerhouse is now less than $6 billion short of approaching the $500 billion market value, and extending its surge since reports struck Wall Street on Tesla making its S&P 500 debut on December 21, forcing index funds to buy billions of dollars of its share.
READ: U.S stock futures trade flat, Apple regains $2 trillion market value
Unsurprisingly, it became global investors’ choice amid its recent price action rising by 6% – showing a gain of over 6%. Tesla Inc. extended its rally at the most recent trading session ahead of its December debut in the S&P 500 (SPX), as it is now worth a market value of $494 billion.
READ: Nigeria spends N1.08 trillion to import used cars and motorbikes in one year
Its market capitalization is higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African country, Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
READ: Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries drop, investors lose N46 billion
What you should know
Now worth $494 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500. It will be the 7th most valuable company within the index, just behind Berkshire Hathaway and ahead of Visa Inc., according to Refinitiv data.
READ: Crypto: UniSwap gives each owner over $2,000
- About a fifth of the car company’s shares is owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk and other insiders.
- The S&P 500 is weighted by the number of companies’ stocks available on the stock market.
- The car company’s influence within the benchmark will be slightly reduced, putting it in 8 positions, just behind Johnson & Johnson, with an equivalent of about 1% of the S&P 500 index.
Stock Market
Nigerian stocks end near stalemate, despite gains from Nestle, Airtel, Dangote
A total volume of 568million units of shares, valued at N7.32billion exchanged hands in 8,928 deals.
Nigerian bourse ended Monday’s trading session near a stalemate, as the All Share Index dropped slightly by 0.04% to close at 34,121.78 points. Thus, the YTD performance currently stands at 27.56%.
A total volume of 568million units of shares, valued at N7.32billion exchanged hands in 8,928 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and valued at 79.7million units and N1.91billion.
- Market sentiment was negative, as market breadth came in at 9.2x with 46 decliners and 5 advancers.
- The sectorial performance was bearish as Banking, Consumer Goods, Insurance, Oil & Gas were down by 4.72%, 2.07%, 2.07%, and 1.62% respectively, while the Industrial index closed as the lone gainer, up by +2.72%.
Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -4.72%, on sell-offs in WEMABANK (-9.09%), ACCESS (-8.14%), UBA (-6.10%), and ZENITHBANK (-5.66%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell by -2.07%, due to sustained losses in GUINNESS (-9.55%), PZ (-9.43%), and FLOURMILL (-8.43%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Dipped by -2.07%, on price decline in CUSTODIAN (-10.00%), CHIPLC (-9.38%), and LINKASSURE (-9.09%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Dipped by -1.62%, as ARDOVA (-10.00%) and OANDO (-9.97%) declined in price.
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by +2.72% due to the price appreciation in BUACEMENT (+4.77%) and DANGCEM (+3.42%)
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 5.00% to close at N500
- BUACEMENT up 4.77% to close at N53.45
- DANGCEM up 3.42% to close at N193.2
- NESTLE up 1.82% to close at N1400
- NEM up 0.78% to close at N2.6
Top Losers
- ARDOVA down 10.00% to close at N13.5
- WAPCO down 10.00% to close at N22.05
- GUINNESS down 9.55% to close at N18
- FLOURMILL down 8.47% to close at N25.4
- STANBIC down 8.02% to close at N39.55
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks began the first trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading above $45/barrel.
- That said, significant gains seen from NSE30 Stocks that include Nestle, Airtel, Dangote, BUACement couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among top brewery stocks and medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.