US Mission recognises Nigerian doctor who helped develop COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Mission Nigeria has recognised a Nigerian doctor, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu for his excellent work in the field of medicine.

Commenting on Dr. Ogbuagu’s contribution to the breakthrough in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Mission in a Twitter message submitted that, “Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu at Yale who helped develop a covid-19 vaccine.”

News had broken a few days earlier, following Dr. Ogbuagu’s interview with ABC news, regarding his contribution to the development of Pfizer’s first effective COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. He confirmed that he had been involved in the trials of the vaccines by Pfizer.

What you should know

Dr Ogbuagu is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at Yale School of Medicine. He is the Director of the HIV Clinical Trials programme of the Yale AIDS Programme, Section of Infectious Diseases of the Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Ogbuagu graduated with a degree in Medicine from the University of Calabar in 2003, then migrated to the US and rose to become Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale University.

Ogbuagbu’s responsibilities at Yale include educating and training medical students, residents and infectious diseases fellows in various capacities in inpatient and outpatient settings, and through structured course work and other teaching sessions.

According to his profile on the website of Yale School of Medicine, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the Yale principal investigator on multiple investigational therapeutic and preventative clinical trials for COVID-19, including remdesivir (now FDA approved), leronlimab and remdesivir and tocilizumab combination therapy as well as the Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine trial.

Dr. Ogbuagu is the son of a former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Prof Stella Ogbuagu. He also has a twin brother who is an engineer.