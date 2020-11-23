Corporate Press Releases
Stakeholders demand full deregulation of downstream oil and gas sector to accelerate investments, product sustainability
The recent increase in retail prices of PMS has been met with calls for a full and transparent deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector.
Stakeholders in the downstream value chain of the oil and gas sector insist that deregulation remained the “most appropriate and sustainable” direction available to the nation as global price of crude oil continues to reel under the pressure of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Analysis of the sector shows that with the current pump price of PMS at N168/litre, the Cost of Sales (COS) which represents the direct cost attributable to bringing PMS to the point of sales is estimated at about N161.81/litre. This represents 96.32% of the total cost to marketing and distribution companies, which implies that such companies based on the pricing template only have a thin margin of about 3.68% to cover running costs and make additional investments in infrastructure development.
Further analysis showed that access to forex which leans in favour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) creates what experts described as a “monopolistic wholesale market” that thrives on “lopsided pricing mechanism within the market.”
Energy expert Dr. Babajide Agunbiade (Director National Oilwell Varco based in Houston, United States) said Nigeria may never harness the full development potentials of its oil and gas sector with the continued inefficiencies within the value chain.
“Deregulation would reposition the sector and free the government to focus on its traditional role of creating an enabling environment for the growth of the sector and the economy.”
Industry watchers say there is an urgent need for marketers to participate in the supply of PMS to promote efficiency, sufficiency, and greater value for consumers.
They opined that a full and transparent deregulation of the downstream sector would lead to competitive pricing mechanisms which would facilitate the needed partnerships and more investments in the sector.
“Market forces should be allowed to determine price mechanisms and regimes as this will ultimately balance out challenges relating to availability, thereby attracting needed investment into the sector and optimising supply chain efficiencies,” they added.
Speaking on deregulation of the sector, Mrs Winifred Akpani, Chairman, DAPPMAN said the organisation welcomes recent development around the subject but believes “now is the time for the sector to embrace full deregulation.”
“As deregulation opens up the market for new opportunities, we will begin to witness unprecedented push in the sector towards promoting global standards in the Supply Chain Management thereby creating a system that gives the buying public added value for money. We have an opportunity to transform this sector to ensure more transparency, professionalism and long-term sustainability,” she explained.
She added: “DAPPMAN is committed to our objectives of creating, maintaining and managing a Supply Chain System that would bring about Value Added service provision to the buying public as well as increase job creation atmosphere (directly and Indirectly) through the needed stakeholder investments in infrastructure development, new technology and human capital.”
Akpani added: “However, for collaboration to be effective, we need to have a system where economic principles of demand and supply play a lead role in the deregulation process thereby increasing the levels of competition that would stabilize the market disequilibrium and ultimately deliver a system of market driven pricing mechanism for all stakeholders.
PMS pricing remains a contentious issue in Nigeria amid calls for full deregulation which are expected to continue.
9PSB Board appoints Branka Mracajac as CEO
9 Payment Service Bank has announced the appointment of Branka Mracajac as CEO designate.
The Board of Directors of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has announced the appointment of Branka Mracajac as the CEO designate. A seasoned Enterprise Resource Planning expert, Branka brings on board, an enviable record of accomplishments in digital financial services and risk management.
Prior to her appointment by 9PSB, Branka demonstrated her ingenuity during her stint at Digital Finance International in Russia and other markets. She is a versatile professional with top management experience of over 15 years in digital finance across 30 markets globally.
The Serbian national has worked in accelerating the adoption of digital payments and facilitated financial inclusion for various markets across Europe and other emerging markets around the world.
The Central Bank of Nigeria recently granted final approval to Nigeria’s digital lifestyle bank, 9PSB, to commence operations in fostering financial inclusion in Nigeria’s banking ecosystem.
With Branka’s leadership and experience backed by a competent and committed board of directors, 9PSB is set to deliver high-end digital banking and financial inclusion services that will make transactions easier, convenient and accessible for people of all social classes in Nigeria.
Speaking on the appointment of Branka, the Chairman, Board of Directors, 9PSB, Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, stated that, “Branka is experienced in business strategy, corporate finance, policy implementation and risk management. I am certain that she will provide strategic leadership which will facilitate financial inclusion and increase financial payment across all market segments in the urban and rural areas of Nigeria.”
Responding to her appointment, Branka stated that “The pace of change in today’s Fintech industry is exceptional and I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to lead 9PSB at this early stage in its development. I look forward to using my experience to launch the 9PSB brand into the Nigerian Fintech market. The goal is to ensure that we are at the forefront of financial inclusion using the most innovative offerings.”
Ahead of the appointment of a CEO, the Board of Directors at 9PSB worked round the clock with a team of consultants who helped in establishing the company in the last 16 months. Members of the 9PSB’s board of Directors include Asega Aliga, Olurotimi Oladimeji Adebanjo, Amina Tukur-Tarfa, Samuel Okwulehie, Mohammed Edewor, Phillips Oki, Simeon Oyakhilome Okoduwa and Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, who chairs the board.
They all come with rich and varied pedigree, which they have deployed at the disposal of 9PSB. Leading the board is Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, a philanthropist and the ex-President of the Southern-east chapter of the Lagos Business School Association. On his part, Mr. Asega Aliga is an investment banker, entrepreneur and financial services professional. He is passionate about capacity building and strategic global alliances for Pan-African investment opportunities.
Mr. Olurotimi Oladimeji Adebanjo holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria and is currently the regional director, South and East Africa at e-tranzact Global, South Africa. Serving as the only female on the board, Amina Tukur-Tarfa is a highly engaged individual with over two decades of top flight experience in the areas of HR Recruitment, Operations, Employee Services and Administration. She also has, relevant experience as a HR Generalist and HR Specialist with key areas of knowledge and proficiency. Equally on the board is Mr Samuel Okwulehie, a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. He has a vast experience in commercial operations and global logistics gained from many years in the international airline industry.
Mr. Mohammed Edewor (Esq) is a serial entrepreneur and erudite lawyer with over 40 years of business and legal experience. Edewor has vast business interests in telecommunications, banking, manufacturing, oil and gas. Also, on the board is Mr. Phillips Oki an Economist and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (FCA). He is a seasoned venture capitalist. Mr. Simeon Oyakhilome Okoduwa brings to the board, his core areas of expertise and experience which includes Corporate & Commercial Law Advisory; Dispute Resolution/ADR; Corporate Governance Audit & Remediation and Doing Business Advisory.
GTBank reports Profit before Tax of ₦167.4 Billion
GTBank’s result shows improved performance across key financial metrics, reaffirming the Bank’s capability to navigate the current economic challenges.
Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.
The 3rd Quarter result shows improved performance across key financial metrics, reaffirming the Bank’s capability to navigate the current economic challenges occasioned by impact of COVID 19 on World economies. The performance reflects its position as one of the leading and best managed financial institutions in Africa.
The Group reported Profit before tax of ₦167.4billion, representing a decrease of 1.9% over ₦170.7billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2019 and an improvement on the 5.2% dip posted in H1-2020 relative to H1-2019.
Loan and Deposit book however grew by 4.5% and 25.1% from ₦1.502trillion and ₦2.640trillion recorded as at December 2019 to ₦1.569trillion and ₦3.303trillion in September 2020 respectively.
Guaranty Trust Bank’s Balance sheet remained well structured, diversified and resilient with Total assets and Shareholders’ Funds closing at ₦4.574trillion and ₦755.5billion respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.9%, while Asset quality was sustained as NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 6.5% and 0.6% in September 2020 from 6.5% and 0.3% in December 2019 respectively.
Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “Our 3rd Quarter result is a reflection of how we have appropriately positioned our balance sheet to cope with current economic realities and the challenging business environment.
“It is also testament to the enduring loyalty of our customers, the hard work and dedication of our staff and the unwavering support we continue to enjoy from all our stakeholders in our drive to deliver best-in-class financial services and superior and sustainable returns.”
He further stated that; “As an organization, we will continue to build on our commitment to enriching lives by leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to improve customer experience and maintain a high standard in service delivery, and going beyond banking to create and drive innovative financial solutions that add value to our customers in all aspects of their lives.”
Overall, Guaranty Trust Bank plc continues to be best in the Nigerian banking industry in terms of all financial ratios i.e. Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 26.3%, Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 4.6%, and Cost to Income ratio of 40.2%.
Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement, GTBank was recently ranked Africa’s Most Admired Finance Brand in the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 admired brands in Africa.
The Bank was also awarded the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney Magazine for a record-extending tenth time and the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award for its swift reaction in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities.
Leadway Insurance partners with Awabah NG
Awabah Nigeria is a financial service company that is built to assist its audience take that big step in their lives and escape living paycheck to paycheck.
The ongoing worldwide pandemic has enlightened people on the need to be financially stable and successful, especially in a 3rd world country like Nigeria.
With a stretched economy and inflation at 13.22% in August 2020, it is safe to say that there has been a surge in investments towards attaining financial security whether locally or internationally.
This new normal has affected every industry in Nigeria and cuts across all boards.
Statistics show that in Nigerian universities, 5 out of 10 students drop out or defer their admission due to financial constraints, as a result of their parent’s inability to meet up financially.
In the entertainment industry also, we have more A-list and B-list artists who do not have the proper information to make legitimate financial investments and go broke soon after they stop being in demand.
The point is, wherever in the economy you are, an inability to adequately plan for the future catches up with us all.
With this in mind, Leadway has agreed to partner with Awabah Nigeria to bring financial services closer to the informal sector, with a keen eye on further enhancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals.
In order to help her clients reach their desired financial goals, Awabah Nigeria is aimed at providing access to micro pensions and target savings products, using this as leverage to increase and build its clients’ wealth.
With our full range of solutions, we seek to provide the best pathway to wealth for our customers.
Awabah is a solution-driven entity and this has moved us to seek partnerships with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Riby (the Tech-based Financial solutions provider) to provide a plethora of strategies, to transform old and existing investments to practical and achievable products designed to deliver real value.
Awabah NG is scheduled to launch virtually on the 20th of November 2020, across all social media platforms.
For further enquirers call 07086209827 or please send an email to [email protected] . Follow our handle @awabahnigeria across all social media platforms.