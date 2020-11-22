Stock Market
Weak earnings by banks halt Nigerian stocks upside
Nigerian Stocks ended the week cumulatively on a bearish note.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.57% to close the week at 34,136.82 and N17.838 trillion respectively.
A total turnover of 11.400 billion shares worth N35.892 billion in 39,265 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 4.509 billion shares valued at N58.733 billion that exchanged hands last week in 47,140 deals.
- The Construction/Real Estate industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 8.529billion shares valued at N6.055 billion traded in 438 deals; thus contributing 74.82% and16.87% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Financial Services Industry followed with 1.991 billion shares worth N19.933 billion in 21,725 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 423.702 million shares worthN526.698 million in 1,962 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely UAC- Property Development Company Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. and Jaiz Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 9.259 billion shares worth N6.639 billion in 1,958 deals, contributing 81.22% and 18.50%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Twenty-one (21) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than sixty-nine (69) equities in the previous week. Fifty-five (55) equities depreciated in price, higher than twelve(12) equities in the previous week, while eighty-five (85) equities remained unchanged, higher than eighty (80) recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers W/W
- B.O.C. GASES PLC. up 39.88% to close N 6.77
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC. up 19.57% to close N0.55
- NEM INSURANCE PLC up 17.27% to close N2.58
- AIICO INSURANCE PLC. up 12.22% to close N1.01
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 10.00% to close N1.10
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC up 10.00% to close N0.55
- CONOIL PLC up 9.45% to close N20.85
- UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST up 9.21% to close N4.15
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC up 6.90% to close N0.62
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. up 6.00% to close N1.06
Top 10 losers W/W
- CORONATION INSURANCE PLC down 21.15% to close N0.41
- OANDO PLC down 19.75% to close N3.21
- JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC down 18.18% to close N0.27
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA down 13.04% to close N1.00
- FBN HOLDINGS PLC down 12.12% to close N7.25
- STERLING BANK PLC. down 11.93% to close N1.92
- NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC down 11.54 % to close N2.30
- FIDELITY BANK PLC down 11.42% to close N2.56
- FCMB GROUP PLC. down 11.40% to close N3.03
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks had its bullish run halted arbitrarily on the bias that Stock traders and investors intensified their profit, taking into account the significant amount of weak earnings recorded by Nigerian Banks.
- It was unsurprising to see four Nigerian banks in the top 10 losers chart for the week, as investors fretted on such performance on the basis that Nigeria’s banking industry remains the most vibrant after Agriculture, Energy in Africa’s largest economy.
- Nairametrics, envisages you would seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as most Nigerian stocks often offer cyclic returns.
Another Fidelity Bank Non-Executive Director purchases 1 million shares worth N2.75million
Another non-executive director of Fidelity Bank has purchased an additional 1,000,000 shares of the bank worth N2.75 million.
In what seems to be a growing optimism in the Bank’s future, another non-executive director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, has purchased an additional 1,000,000 shares of the bank worth N2.75 million.
This is according to an official notification by the bank, signed by its Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and seen by Nairametrics
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that a Non-Executive Director of the bank, Chief Charles Umolu, had purchased 3,138,000 additional shares worth N8.8 million.
Sequel to this, Mr. Chidi is the second Non-Executive Director of the bank to purchase additional shares of the bank over the past one week.
The breakdown of the latest transaction revealed that Mr. Chidi acquired the additional 1,000,000 units of Fidelity Bank shares in two tranches of 500,000 shares, at an average share price of N2.75 per share. This puts the total consideration for the 1,000,000 shares purchased at N2.75 million.
Why it matters
The latest disclosure is in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Policy on insider dealing, aimed at ensuring transparency in the system.
Nestlé S.A buys shares of its Nigerian subsidiary worth ₦463.46 million in a week
Nestlé S.A has acquired 331,045 additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary, worth ₦463.46 million over two transactions in a week.
The largest consumer goods company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Nestlé Nigeria Plc, has notified the Exchange that Nestlé S.A.- its parent company, has acquired 331,045 additional units of its ordinary shares, worth ₦463.46 million over two transactions in a week.
The formal disclosure was made by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.
Mr. Ayeku revealed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 331,045 units of Nestlé Nigeria Plc shares over two transactions, at an average share price of ₦1400 per share.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at ₦463,463,000.00.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements Nestlé S.A’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company had exactly 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder with 525,537,201 units – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
Hence, with the previous purchase of 214,924 additional units on November 10 and the recent 331,045 units acquired by the parent company, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.37%.
Why it matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.
What you should know
Nestlé Nigeria’s shares closed the week at the end of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, November 20, 2020, at ₦1400.00 per share, with a 52-week low of ₦764.90.
MTN Nigeria, Ecobank, Dangote tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
The market was mostly bearish on profit-taking from retail investors, notably on ZENITHBK (-1.73%) and MTNN (-1.29%).
Nigerian bourse ended the week on a negative note with the benchmark index dipping by 1.46% to 34,136.82 points.
The market was mostly bearish on profit-taking from retail investors, notably on ZENITHBK (-1.73%) and MTNN (-1.29%). Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.60%, and N17.83 trillion, respectively.
A total volume of 344.9million units of shares, valued at N4.22billion exchanged hands in 6,565 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and value at 44.3million units and N1.13billion.
- Market sentiment was negative as market breadth came in at 2.4x as there were 34 decliners and 14 advancers.
- The sectorial performance was bearish as Industrial, Banking, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas were down by 2.41%, 2.16%, 0.66%, and 0.31%, while the Insurance closed as the lone gainer, up by +1.59%.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Down by -2.41% due to the price decline in BUACEMENT (-4.55%) and WAPCO (-2.39%).
- NSE Banking Index: Dipped by -2.16%, on sell-offs in ETI (-8.63%), FBNH (-5.23%), FIDELITY (-3.40%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.73%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell by -0.6%, due to sustained losses in GLAXOSMITHKLINE (-5.41%), DANGSUGAR (-3.30%), and UNILEVER (-3.45%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Shed -0.21%, as JAPAULOIL (-6.90%) and OANDO (-2.73%) declined in price.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +1.53%, on price appreciation in LINKASSURE (+10.00%), NEM (+9.79%), and AIICO (+9.78%).
Top gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL up 10.00% to close at N1.1
- AIICO up 9.78% to close at N1.01
- NEM up 9.79% to close at N2.58
- UPDCREIT up 9.21% to close at N4.15
- NAHCO up 5.50% to close at N2.3
Top Losers
- ETI down 8.63% to close at N6.35
- BUACEMENT down 4.55% to close at N53.45
- DANGSUGAR down 3.30% to close at N20.5
- MTNN down 1.29% to close at N153
- DANGCEM down 0.92% to close at N193.2
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks dropped lower amid falling crude oil prices across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian Equities have been hit by relatively weak earning seen from Nigerian banks coupled with worsened fears that the COVID-19 outbreak hitting hard in Europe, one of Nigeria’s main trading partners.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid a significant amount of profit-taking seen across the market spectrum.