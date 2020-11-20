Coronavirus
Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister
The application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free.
The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.
She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”
How it works
After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).
She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.
“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund
“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.
“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”
What you should know
Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 19th of November 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,839 confirmed cases.
On the 19th of November 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,278 samples across the country.
To date, 65,839 cases have been confirmed, 61,573 cases have been discharged and 1,165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 724,794 tests have been carried out as of November 19th, 2020 compared to 721,516 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 19th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,893
- Total Number Discharged – 61,573
- Total Deaths – 1,165
- Total Tests Carried out – 724,794
According to the NCDC, the 146 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (62), FCT (23), Kaduna (21), Ogun (12), Rivers (12), Ondo (5), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Bauchi (2), Katsina (2), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,766, followed by Abuja (6,422), Plateau (3,733), Oyo (3,698), Rivers (2,942), Kaduna (2,814), Edo (2,690), Ogun (2,134), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,770), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,088), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (970), Osun (942), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (752), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (426), Ekiti (348), Jigawa (327), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Covid-19: Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is now 95% effective in completed study
Pfizer Inc has announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective.
The US drugmaker, Pfizer Inc, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, showed it was 95% effective, thereby paving the way for the company to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot within days.
Pfizer, who is developing the vaccine in collaboration with its partner, BioNTech SE said they had no serious safety concerns in a trial that involves almost 44,000 participants as their vaccine protected people of all ages and ethnicities.
This disclosure acts as a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has devastated the global economy as the number of cases has been surging in the United States and across the world.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this Covid-19 update is the latest in a series of very encouraging outcomes on the development of vaccine for the virus in recent days.
What you should know
It can be recalled that biotech firm, Moderna Inc, had a few days ago announced that its Covid-19 experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective, in a preliminary study and expects to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in a couple of weeks. This is coming after Pfizer had initially announced that its Covid-19 vaccine was about 90% effective in a preliminary study.
The third vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca Plc in collaboration with the University of Oxford is expected to release its trial results in the coming days.
According to data from Pfizer and BioNTech, out of the 170 trial participants that contracted Covid-19, 8 participants who got the vaccine became sick, while 162 of them were seen among those who got the placebo. The analysis showed that shot helped to prevent severe disease, with 9 of 10 severe cases in the trial occurring in the placebo group. It also states that most participants who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tolerated it well.
It can be recalled that the Pfizer Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla, on Tuesday, at a virtual conference, disclosed that they hope to apply for emergency authorization from US FDA within days for its Covid-19 vaccine.
Covid-19: Pfizer to file for emergency authorization for its vaccine, reaches safety milestone
The US drugmaker is now set to file for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc., has said that a key safety milestone has been reached in the study of its Covid-19 vaccine with the drugmaker now set to file for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after collecting the necessary safety data.
According to Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, while speaking at a virtual conference hosted by the New York Times on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Without being clear on when it hopes to file for an emergency use authorization, Bourla said, “We are preparing now for submissions.’’
However, he admitted that important questions about the vaccine still remain to be answered and disclosed that Pfizer would soon release more detailed efficacy results, “When it comes to how durable the protection could be, this is something we don’t know yet.’’
The FDA required drug makers to follow at least half of the people who received the vaccine in their phase 3 clinical trials for 2 months in order to make sure there is at least that amount of safety data before a vaccine is considered for use.
It is expected it will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be cleared for use in the US and could start vaccinations sometime in December if everything works according to plan. It’s expected the company will be able to supply the US with enough vaccine in 2020 that will be used to vaccinate 20 million people.
Bourla at the conference with New York Times pointed out that Pfizer was not very specific when it reported over 90% efficacy, because that number might fluctuate as more cases going through the trial proves. He reiterated that the company was going to report additional number once it publishes a more comprehensive data.
He expressed relief to see that another vaccine was also successful and hoped there are many more to follow because the global need for Covid-19 vaccines exceeds the production capacity of any single company.
On how the company was able to move so swiftly, as no vaccine has ever been produced this fast, the Pfizer CEO said the pharmaceutical firm had to make zillions of decisions in the process and was blessed in making the right calls.
He said, “To get this done, the stars needed to be aligned and stay aligned.’’
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the coronavirus vaccine which was developed by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech SE, was certified over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the virus in an interim analysis. This was also followed by an announcement from Moderna, that its Covid-19 vaccine was certified 94.5% effective in its protection from the virus.