Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister

The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.

She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”

How it works

After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).

She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.

“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund

“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.

“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”

What you should know

Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.

The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.

He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”