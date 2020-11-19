GTBank Plc records 1.80% increase in 2020 9M interest income

GT Bank Plc reported interest income of N228.23 billion in 2020 9M compared to N224.19 billion same period in 2019 – an increase of 1.80%.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

(READ MORE: Nigerian Stocks earn a whopping N2.1 trillion W/W)

What they are saying

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank plc,, said; “Our 3rd Quarter result is a reflection of how we have appropriately positioned our balance sheet to cope with current economic realities and the challenging business environment. It is also testament to the enduring loyalty of our customers, the hard work and dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support we continue to enjoy from all our stakeholders, in our drive to deliver best-in-class financial services and superior and sustainable returns.”

He further stated that, “As an organization, we will continue to build on our commitment to enriching lives by leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to improve customer experience and maintain a high standard in service delivery, and going beyond banking to create and drive innovative financial solutions that add value to our customers in all aspects of their lives.”