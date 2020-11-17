Columnists
The truth about building an online business
It isn’t easy… but the payoff will be tremendous if you play your cards right. There’s one key step most people forget, though.
Building an online business from scratch isn’t easy. There are dozens of steps and processes to take into account, but perhaps the most important stage is researching your target market.
The truth about building an online business is that most people don’t do proper research before they dive in.
If you do in-depth research to analyze the market, you WILL not fail.
Or at least… it’ll be really hard to fail.
One thing that needs to be said. Even if your products appeal to a large group of people, it doesn’t make sense to market to everyone. You need to identify your target market, the specific demographic of consumers you want to appeal to.
First things first, we need to establish the need for your product or service. You can do that simply by focusing on what problem the product or service solves. If your product or service is new on the market, you’ll want to analyze your competitors to gain additional insights.
The critical mistake many folks make here is this. They make ASSUMPTIONS about their consumer. Even if you think you’re an expert in your market (and you should be, if you’re running an online business selling products in that market) don’t assume you know what the consumer knows.
They may not be as plugged in as you are. Don’t fill in the blanks. Engage with your potential customers and conduct as much research as possible so you can know things about your target demographic for certain.
Remember: a target market is dynamic.
Target markets are always evolving and changing form. For example, maybe right now you’re selling specifically to men, but soon you’ll be selling to women who are shopping for their boyfriends and husbands as well. Constantly refine your target market. Constantly.
One great tip is to create customer profiles. Consumers who find your product or service appealing will usually share characteristics. This can be basic demographic criteria like age, race, location, gender, income level, education level, occupation, religion, and so on. To go a bit deeper, you should add psychographic critera like hobbies, values, behaviors, and so on. For example, if you’re selling video games, your target market is likely to be younger, slightly male-dominated, and so on. This is super helpful when deciding what you want to target with paid media, social, and email campaigns.
Don’t be afraid to BE SPECIFIC. Sometimes it can be helpful to even create a specific avatar or profile of your average customer.
For example, your target audience could be Jenny, a 35-year-old, married, stay-at-home mom with two kids and a household income of $100,000. She spends money more on material goods than experiences and is particularly concerned with interior design. She is more active on Facebook than other social platforms… and so on and so forth. You get the picture.
If you have a specific customer profile like this, it can make it much easier to brainstorm any marketing campaigns, because it seems like you’re targeting a person not a group of people. It simplifies things.
Remember, don’t be afraid to be specific. Any given niche, if you hit it right, will be more than enough to boost you to success. Identifying a specific target audience ensures that you make decisions dictated by your customers. This sets you up for long-term success.
It’s important to not just stop with the basics like age and income. Really try to understand your audience’s beliefs and attitudes towards various products and markets, as well as their pain points. This will set your products/services a step ahead of any competition.
Next, make sure to ANALYZE THE COMPETITION.
Ask questions about your competitors. Who are they? What are customers buying from them? What are their prices like? What are their customers willing to pay for their product or service? Would their customers pay more if you offered something extra?
One easy way to undercut your competition is to look at their product reviews. Product reviews are where unhappy customers come to vent, so if you look at them closely, you can find ways to improve upon your competitor’s product or service, and then BOOM, before they know it, you’ll have stolen their consumer base.
Are there any weaknesses you can identify from their reviews that you may be able to address with your business?
Of course, if your competitor is absolutely crushing it, maybe you don’t want to go into their market. Don’t be afraid to pull the plug and re-target. There’s no sense wasting money going down a path when someone else already has the market locked down. If you can’t identify a weakness or loophole, it may be time to reposition.
There are a few other steps that can be super helpful, too. Conducting primary research is perhaps the most important. Primary research is when you go talk to the consumer firsthand and figure out what they think. You can do this by distributing surveys, conducting interviews, and assembling focus groups. Obviously, this is much more time-consuming and costly than the other options but a bit of targeted primary research can go along way.
This isn’t everything you need to know to research your target market, of course, but it’s a start. The important thing to remember is that building an online business isn’t easy, but CONDUCTING RESEARCH ON YOUR TARGET MARKET will give you the platform you need to succeed!
Author: Eric Porat is a digital marketing expert and online entrepreneur
Stock Market: What does the circuit breaker tell us?
On Monday, October 19th, 1987, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 22% of its market value in one day – a day now referred to as Black Monday, represents the largest one day fall in the history of the US stock markets. To put this in proper perspective, the largest one day drop in the US stock markets due to COVID-19 shut down occurred on March 16th, 2020 with the DJIA closing 12%.
Why does stock prices fall?
The simplest reason is because demand falls i.e. stocks are placed on OFFER to be sold. Same with rises? Yes, demand for stock rises, thus there is a BID to buy. So, ‘offer’ means prices fall, while ‘bid’ means prices rise.
What caused Black Monday?
No one knows, but it is agreed the selloff started in Asia, then moved to Europe, and finally hit America. This was before the time of fully automated trading systems; so, the order was filled and executed by manually placing with a so-called ‘Specialist’ that guaranteed a market.
On that Monday, there were more offers for stocks than bids. Traders also tended to move in a trading herd, if broker A offer to sell a stock, Broker B is likely to start to worry and ask questions like ‘why is he selling?’, ‘what does he know?’ However, if Brokers, A, B, C, and D start to sell off huge stock positions, then Broker F will not just worry, he will follow the herd. Why? Well, there is safety in the crowd, so it seems.
Black Monday was preceded by Black Friday on October 16th, where the stock market crashed by 108 points – a record before October 19th, so the market was already ‘on offer’, and traders were already spooked. In effect, the herd was jittery.
The markets opened Monday 19th with more sale orders than buy orders, the markets essentially started to drop, and kept dropping until the DJIA closed at 508 or 22% fall.
The stock markets are designed to facilitate trade and enable price discovery. The price of a share is discovered by the intersection of demand and supply driven by investors’ estimation of risk, return, and the overall economy. Black Friday, however, was pure naked fear. There was no war, no recession, no terror attacks; just the entire market moving as a herd and selling and pulling down other markets.
In the aftermath of this general fall in the prices of shares across the board, the New York Stock Exchange introduced control measures called ‘circuit breakers‘ that are intended to cut off excessive volatility in trading, if the market rose and fell above or beyond a set benchmark. The idea is to break up the ‘herd’ and allow time for contemplation and research to aid decision making. For instance, for the S&P 500, a circuit breaker may be triggered after a 7% fall and the market temporally closed for 15minutes.
Interestingly, on October 20, the DJIA rose to a then-record 102 points in a day.
The Nigerian stock exchange also has its rules on circuit breakers. According to the NSE, anytime there is a 5% market-wide rise or decline (Extraordinary Market move) in the value of the NSE All-Share Index (ASI), the circuit breaker will halt in all equities listed on the Exchange, for a period of thirty (30) minutes.
On November 12th, 2020 at 12:55, the NSE circuit breaker kicked in as the index went from 33,268.36 to 34,959.39 beyond the set 5% threshold.
So, what happened?
There were more bids to buy shares than to sell shares and these bids were across the board, not just in one sector. It does appear in my opinion that investors have started to move money away from low yielding treasury bills and bonds to the equity market.
Is this a one-off purchase? Or an asset allocation rebalancing? Is this a sign of expected higher earnings from Nigerian companies, or just new money causing a minor bubble?
If this is real funds transfer, then the Nigerian stock market is set for positive gains. The Pension scheme alone has N11trillion in assets, with nearly 9% allocated in Treasury bills earning a maximum of 0.30% in stated yields, an even 2% rebalancing away from Treasury Bills to the equity market may be the spark the NSE has been seeking.
LDR Policy; Over one year after, where are we?
The LDR policy was not the sole driver of the decline in borrowing costs but it was one of many policy levers implemented by a dovish CBN.
In July 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced an increase in the required minimum Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 60% effective end of September 2019. Upon review of the results of the policy, the CBN decided to raise the ratio higher to 65.0% which banks were expected to comply with by the end of December 2019. The CBN in coming up with the policy sought to trigger growth in a weak economy. That said, we seek to examine the impacts of the policy on the overall economy after over a year of implementation.
First, we examine credit growth in the economy since the minimum LDR policy was communicated. According to data sourced from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), aggregate banking sector credit to the economy stood at N18.8tn at the end of Q2 2020 which represents an increase of 15.8% from the aggregate banking sector credit of N16.3tn at the end of Q3 2019 before the minimum LDR was raised to 65.0%. Much more impressive is the 24.4% growth in aggregate banking sector credit when compared with the total of N15.1tn at the end of Q2 2019 before the minimum LDR of 60.0% was announced. This compares with a deccline of 2.3% and 3.9% in aggregate banking sector credit in 2017 and 2018. Thus, on the credit growth front, it can be said that the CBN has been successful at
driving credit growth.
Next, we examine the impact of the policy on borrowing costs in the economy. We believe many corporates moved to refinance their expensive loans following the steep decline in borrowing costs. We note that this was evident in the financial performance of deposit money banks as many reported steep declines in cost of funds. In addition, we note that several corporates have taken advantage of the lower borrowing costs to raise cheap financing (long term & short term) from the debt capital markets. For example, corporates like Flour Mills, Nigerian Breweries and Dangote Cement have all raised funding via commercial papers at low and mid-single digits in 2020. That said, we note that the LDR policy was not the sole driver of the decline in borrowing costs but it was one of many policy levers implemented by a dovish CBN.
Lastly, we think the CBN’s overriding objective was to trigger accelerated recovery in economic growth. However, we retain our view that a fiat-driven strategy may not be sufficient to accelerate economic growth given the presence of many structural challenges. That said, the advent of covid-19 and its economic challenges makes it difficult to measure the real impact of the LDR policy on economic growth. Nevertheless, we note that GDP growth in Q1 2020 (before Nigeria began feeling the full impact of the covid-19 crises) slowed to 1.87% compared to the 2.12% before the 60.0% LDR policy was announced and 2.28% after it was raised to 65.0%.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
10 barriers to successful entrepreneurship for women in Nigeria
Here, we shall discuss some of the challenges faced by women who want to venture into MSMEs in Nigeria.
Ever-increasing numbers of women in Nigeria have been choosing small-business ownership in an apparent attempt to escape their well-documented inequality in the labour market. With the just-released data from NBS, it was estimated that the overall number of persons in labour force was 80 million out of which males were 41.6 million while females were 38.6 million.
According to the statistics, it obviously shows that women are marginalized in the labour market. With the marginalization in labour market, some women decide to try other areas of expertise which is moving into small and medium enterprises. However, there are some challenges faced by women who want to venture into SMEs in Nigeria. In this article, we try to list some of the barriers affecting women in small and medium enterprises.
Lack of Skills
Lack of skills has been one of the challenges women face when starting a successful business. It has imbibed in them inferiority complex that they lack the capability to succeed. Nevertheless, such mindset must be altered as there is nothing unfeasible to accomplish in life, all it entails is a positive mindset and determination. Everybody must not be naturally skillful, there are proficiencies you need to learn on your own. You can pay to learn or enroll in free online courses to equip yourself.
Moreover, some commercial banks are offering free SME training, The likes of Zenith bank plc is offering free online training on exportation business. The idea of the training is to give anyone finding it difficult on the nature of the business to venture in a heads-up.
Traditional & Societal Limitation
Traditional and societal limitation is another barrier some women encounter when starting a business. Some traditions believe a woman is meant to stay at home and take care of the children & the household, such norm has left a lot of women depressed and frustrated in their marriages. As a woman, if you are facing such limitation, it is imperative you have a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse, convince him of the importance of you having your own means of income and the financial ease it will have on him.
Issue of Unforeseen Circumstance
The issues of unforeseen circumstances have been one of the major issues affecting women from owning a business. A vivid example was what some businesses faced during the Covid-19 lockdown and vandalization of some people’s businesses by miscreants during the EndSARS protest. These incidences left some business owners’ bankrupt.
However, to avert such, it is advisable to get your business insured to a premium package. Premium packages cover 70% of your business from risk
Patriarchy Barrier
For some women, what causes constraint for them when it comes to creating their own business is the issue of patriarchy and gender inequality. This ideology portrays men as dominant in the business world as women are meant to take care of the home.
Furthermore, some men believe that once a woman becomes too successful, she might become uncontrollable. This principle has kept some women at home as they have had to depend on their spouse to provide virtually everything they need. It is important for a woman venturing into a business to strategize how to balance family & business soas to reduce the possibility of such issues erupting.
Lack of humility
According to T.S Eliot, “The only wisdom we can hope to acquire is the wisdom of humility”. Some women have the mindset of having up to millions of naira before they can set up a business. Such mindset has kept a lot of women jobless. It is important to start with the little capital you have as you will be surprised how the business will surge & flourish in the years to come.
Lack of knowledge
Before venturing into any business, it is important to have a good knowledge of what you are going into which is the act of navigating. Thorough investigation, navigation, and knowledge of a business you want to go into is very vital, to prevent the issue of wasting your resources and time.
A lot of women make that mistake of not having a good knowledge of what they are going into, such businesses usually go down the drain within 6 months to one year. It is crucial to navigate and find out if the business is worth venturing into. Ask yourself these salient questions; who has done it before? what are they doing right? what are they doing wrong and what can you do differently in order to excel once you start yours? If you are not able to answer these questions you might end up making the same mistakes every other person is making.
Fear of failing
Another factor that women need to look out for when starting a business is a negative mindset. They feel the business they want to venture into is an extensive one. One key thing to note is, there is no business without a competitor. Your focus should be on how to revamp your business to stand out. For example, you are in a community, you want to go into tailoring, and everybody is going into tailoring around that locality, the question should be what will be my unique selling point? Or you are in Lagos state where event planning is a lucrative business, and everybody is going into it, the question should be what can I do differently to stand out? You will see some of the people saying, if you are looking for an event planner, Event by Bisi is top-notch.
Not opened to critics
Business is not always rosy especially at inception, negative reviews might come in from customers. Such reviews should not deject you rather it should inspire you to re-strategize and reshape your business. Customer’s review is important as their opinion matters for business owners. Once you noticed that your customers are not patronizing you like before or you are facing customer retention issues, the first thing to do is to find out what their reasons are. And the best way to find out is through a review. We are in a digital age and there are software and applications that enable you to determine your customers’ behaviour. Aside from that, you can put a call through or send messages across to your customers and potential customers to find out ways to serve them better. Also, you can put a Q/A on your social media business pages to get your customers’ feedback as it will help you to revamp your business.
Lack of finance
Lack of finance has been a major issue hindering women from starting a business. The good thing is that banks are offering loans to women going into SMEs in Nigeria. Some of these banks have special loan packages with a very low-interest rate. Their criteria are; Have a registered business, open a business account, and run it for 6 to one year. That way you will be qualified for a business loan.
Poor business structure
Poor business structure has led some women to close their businesses. It is essential to have a business module and hire competent hands to help your business to flourish and assist with the seamless running of your business. An example is hiring a salesperson, logistic persons, an accountant, social media specialist, etc.