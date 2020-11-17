Coronavirus
Covid-19: EU, UK in talks to secure Moderna vaccines
The EU and the UK have expressed interest in securing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine whose success was recently announced.
The European Union and the UK Government have expressed interest in Moderna Inc’s vaccine which tests have shown to be 94.5 effective in combating the coronavirus.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday evening. The UK Government says it has secured 5 million doses of the vaccine.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc, disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU began discussions with Moderna to secure doses of its vaccine candidate but negotiations had not been concluded.
“Negotiations with the company are ongoing. We have not yet concluded or signed a contract,” Kyriakides she said.
UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced yesterday that the UK has secured 5 million doses of the vaccine.
“We have today secured an initial agreement for 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine
“The Moderna vaccine doesn’t come on stream until the spring.
“I’m just really pleased that we’ve got those early vaccines that will be available early, and we’ve already got the orders of those in,” Hancock said.
The UK had already pre-ordered 350 million vaccines on trial including the Pfizer vaccine which has shown to be 90% effective.
President Buhari announced last week that ” the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries.”
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,305 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,265 samples across the country.
To date, 65,305 cases have been confirmed, 61,162 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 705,809 tests have been carried out as of November 16th, 2020 compared to 697,544 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,305
- Total Number Discharged – 61,162
- Total Deaths – 1,163
- Total Tests Carried out – 705,809
According to the NCDC, the 157 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,501, followed by Abuja (6,372), Plateau (3,720), Oyo (3,654), Rivers (2,914), Kaduna (2,773), Edo (2,688), Ogun (2,101), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,764), Ondo (1,722), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (965), Osun (942), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (426), Ekiti (346), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (155), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: 2 Corps members in Kano NYSC orientation camp test positive
2 Corps members in NYSC orientation camp in Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two National Youth Service Corps members out of the 826 new members posted to Kano state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
Confirming the latest development is the NYSC state coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Aisha Tata, who disclosed this today while briefing newsmen, after the swearing-in of the 2020 batch ‘B’ Stream IA corps members.
She affirmed that the 826 corps members posted to the state were tested immediately upon arrival at the orientation camp and that they were taken to relevant facilities for further medical investigation.
Out of the 826 corps members deployed in Kano State, 387 are females, while 439 are males.
What they are saying
Hajiya Aisha said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.
“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members,’’ she said.
In a similar vein, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the NYSC members to remain calm and participate in all activities with open minds.
He said: “My fellow compatriots, the orientation course was purposely designed to provide you with the requisite training for a better understanding and knowledge about the scheme, about your new environment, and about the people you are going to be staying with after the orientation course.
“I implore you to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline that saw you through your various academic programmes.
“You are enjoined to shun all acts that may jeopardize harmonious relationships existing between the corps members and their host communities,’’ he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that NYSC orientation camps were set to open from November 10, 2020, subject to satisfying laid down protocols and standards.
