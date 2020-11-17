Covid-19: EU, UK in talks to secure Moderna vaccines

The European Union and the UK Government have expressed interest in Moderna Inc’s vaccine which tests have shown to be 94.5 effective in combating the coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday evening. The UK Government says it has secured 5 million doses of the vaccine.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc, disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU began discussions with Moderna to secure doses of its vaccine candidate but negotiations had not been concluded.

“Negotiations with the company are ongoing. We have not yet concluded or signed a contract,” Kyriakides she said.

UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock announced yesterday that the UK has secured 5 million doses of the vaccine.

“We have today secured an initial agreement for 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine

“The Moderna vaccine doesn’t come on stream until the spring.

“I’m just really pleased that we’ve got those early vaccines that will be available early, and we’ve already got the orders of those in,” Hancock said.

The UK had already pre-ordered 350 million vaccines on trial including the Pfizer vaccine which has shown to be 90% effective.

President Buhari announced last week that ” the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries.”