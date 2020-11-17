Airtel is paying up its debts

Airtel’s presence in 14 countries from East Africa to Central and West Africa would have been impossible without relevant financial investments. But, while the funds have been key to its growth in the past few years, many of its financial obligations are starting to mature quickly.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had negative economic effects on different sectors of the economy; however, the resilience of the telecom sector is evident in an increase in Airtel’s income. The overall performance of Airtel increased with a revenue growth in constant currency of 19.6% in Q2 compared to 16.4% recorded in Q1, while revenue on reported basis increased by 10.7% to $1.82 billion, with Q2 revenue growth of 14.3%.

However, Profit After Tax was $145 million from $228 million YoY – down by 36.6%. The company explained in its financial statements that the decline is attributable to the recognition in the prior year of “one-off gain of $72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors, as well as, higher finance costs and tax in the current period.”

According to Airtel’s Management, excluding the benefit of exceptional items and a one-off derivative gain of $46 million in the prior period, Profit After Tax would have increased by 31.8%.

The war on debt

With debt obligations gaining traction, the COVID-19 period also came with increased capital outflow, as a result of increased liabilities on repayments for long term borrowings like maturing bonds.

During the period, net current liabilities increased by 73% from $817 million in the preceding half-year period to $1.413 billion. Beyond existing obligations, its annual report revealed that the company also has a repayment of $890 million due in May, as well as, an installment of $505 million due in March 2023.

Additional amounts of $274 million were drawn down under the Group’s loan and overdraft facilities. Repayments of term loans amounting to $121 million were also made during the period ended 30 September 2020, in line with their stated repayment terms.

Beyond paying up from existing funds, the company had sought out other creative ways to effectively manage its debt obligations. In an interview, the CEO of Airtel Africa Plc, Raghunath Mandava, explained that the company has concluded plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers across 5 countries – Tanzania, Madagascar, Gabon, Malawi, and Chad, so as to help reduce $3.5 billion of its debt, while also preparing for incoming bond repayments.

Yet, operations appear to be on course. Operating expenses were higher – attributable to its increased investment in human capital. Employee benefits expense increased by 28% from $111 million to $142 million. Specifically, this was as a result of the cost of restructuring in one of the group’s subsidiaries – an exercise that is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Year to date, Airtel’s stock has gained 37.24%. Its 52-week range has a low of N298.9 and a high of N489.9. At its current share price of N489.9, it is already too high to gain from short term price appreciation. While the stock is still not readily available for purchase by all investors, its value potential is imminent.

With sound operational strategies, controlled leverage, and expansion of its existing markets, Airtel should be on a steady growth path with Africa’s ever-expanding telecommunication landscape.

