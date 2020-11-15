Stock Market
Experts attribute recent gains in the capital market to availability of market data
The market has been recording an impressive growth since April, 2020, posting +31.67 as at November 12, 2020.
The importance of quality market data to driving improved market performance has been reiterated at the recently concluded 5th Market Data Workshop 2020, organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) in collaboration with InfoWARE Limited. This is as the recent gains in the NSE was attributed to availability of quality market data
However, the market has been recording an impressive growth since April, 2020, posting +31.67 as at November 12, 2020. This growth among other factors was attributed to the impact of market data.
What you should know:
- The Market Data Workshop which held virtually on Friday, 13 November 2020, was themed, “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data.” Other sponsors of the 2020 NSE Market Data Workshop were Zenith Bank, EFG-Hermes, WCM Capital, Apel Asset Limited, Investor Hangout, Cordros Capital, CSL Stockbrokers, NG Clearing Limited, and Meristem.
- Some of the key notable speakers include; the CEO at NSE; Group Head, Risk Management at Zenith Bank; Felix Egbon, the CEO of NG clearing; Tapa Das, Head Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Oladipupo Oyefuga, CEO at Chief Software Architect, Infoware Limited; Uwa Agbonile, CEO EFG-Hermes; Lilian Olubi, CEO Meristem Stockbrokers Limited; Saheed Bashir among others.
- According to Ms. Anita Gopaldas, Market Data Officer, Market Services at NSE; some of the NSE wide range of market data products and solutions across all asset classes include; the NSE API which ensures the dissemination of real-time data to stakeholders; FIX Order Management System which allows trade information to be transmitted from anywhere to The Exchange; and the recently upgraded X-DataPortal, which serves as a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access quality and timely data at an affordable rate.
What they are saying
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON commented, “In Nigeria, the equities market recorded negative performance in the first quarter of the year, with the NSE All Share Index (“ASI”) posting a quarterly return of -20.65 percent in Q1’2020. However, the market saw an upswing since April 2020, and has so far gained +31.67% as at 12 November. This feat – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – can be attributed to smart investors bargain hunting and the release of positive year-end financial results of several listed companies, coupled with improved dividend declarations. It demonstrates the opportunities that abound in the market for discerning investors, even in a time of crisis, and underscores the importance of quality market data for investment decision-making.”
Nigerian Stocks earn a whopping N2.1 trillion W/W
It was a historic trading week as the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) posted its largest daily gain in more than five years on Thursday.
Nigerian bourse ended the week on a very impressive note.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 12.97% to close the week at 35,037.46 and N18.308 trillion respectively.
It was a historic trading week as the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) posted its largest daily gain in more than five years on Thursday, 12 November 2020.
The ASI rose beyond the set threshold of 5% triggering a 30 minute trading halt of all stocks for the first time since the Circuit Breaker was introduced in 2016.
The Circuit Breaker protocol was triggered at 12:55 p.m. when the NSE ASI increased from33,268.36 to 34,959.39.
The market reopened at exactly 1:25 p.m., with a 10-minute intra-day auction session before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30 p.m.
- Meanwhile, a total turnover of 4.509 billion shares worth N58.733 billion in 47,140 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.067 billion shares valued at N22.636 billion that exchanged hands last week in 25,187 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.073 billion shares valued at N35.408 billion traded in 25,894 deals; thus contributing 68.15% and 60.29%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 437.822 million shares worth N771.280 million in 1,864 deals.
- The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 373.613 million shares worth N7.816billion in 7,471 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holding Plc, and Transcorp Hotels Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.426 billion shares worth N18.083 billion in 9,537 deals, contributing 31.63% and 30.79% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively
- Sixty-nine (69) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than Forty (40) equities in the previous week. Twelve (12) equities depreciated in price, lower than Twenty-four (24)equities in the previous week, while eighty (80) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-seven (97) recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers W/W
- OANDO PLC up 48.15% to close at N4.00
- JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC up 43.48% to close at N0.33
- N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. up 40.00% to close at N7.70
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. up 36.79% to close at N1.45
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 36.53% to close at N5.98
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC up 35.29% to close at N1.15
- DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC up 34.55 % to close at N22.20
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 33.50% to close at N2.67
- WEMA BANK PLC. up 31.25% to close at N0.84
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. up 30.00% to close at N0.26
Top Losers
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC down 9.91% to close at N1.00
- GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. down 9.26% to close at N0.49
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- CAP PLC down 3.70% to close at N22.15
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. down 2.78% to close at N0.35
- AIICO INSURANCE PLC. down 2.17% to close at N0.90
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC down 2.02% to close at N2.91
- ETERNA PLC. down 2.00% to close at N4.90
- LEARN AFRICA PLC down 1.74% to close at N1.13
Outlook
Nigerian Stock traders were obviously with all smiles to the bank, earning over N2 trillion naira W/W
The surge got so high that the circuit breaker, had to be brought in on Thursday to halt such an incredible bullish run, in order not to overheat the market.
- Buying pressure among high and medium capitalized stocks pushed the Sub Saharan Exchange to a market capitalization above the N18 trillion mark, unsurprisingly as the Nigerian debt market becomes more unattractive, with recent 364-day Nigerian treasury Bills going for 0.3%, it’s fair to say more upsides are likely to happen specifically before the end of Q4.
- However, Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid the prevailing bullish trend, as recent price action shows the Nigerian bourse is predominately in an overbought position, meaning the bulls are already look exhausted, and profit-taking could come into play.
Seplat announces exchange rate of N385.78/$1 in payment of its interim dividend
Seplat has announced that an exchange rate of N385.78/$1, will be used to determine its interim dividend.
Seplat Plc has announced that an exchange rate of N385.78/$1, will be used to determine its interim dividend payment of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per share to shareholders whose names appear on its Register of Members as at 13th November 2020.
This disclosure was made in a corporate announcement issued by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, which was made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The management of the company advised in the document that shareholders that hold their shares on the NSE may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Dollars, while shareholders on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) may elect to receive their entire interim dividend payment in GBP or USD Dollar.
In line with this, the company submitted that the following currency exchange rates would be applicable in the determination of the interim dividend payment to shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Q3 2020 interim dividend payment in Naira or GBP.
Exchange Rate
1 USD = 385.78 Naira
1 USD = 0.7534 GBP
What you should know
However, the exchange rate for the Naira or Pounds Sterling amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US dollar available on 12th November 2020.
The CBN official exchange rate currently stands at N379.5. Further checks by Nairametrics revealed that the Naira rate used is the FMDQ benchmark rate for foreign exchange spot operations in the Investors and Exporters FX Window (NAFEX).
What this means
It may be argued that the N385.78/US$ proposed by the company is a fair decision on the NSE shareholders, as the proposed exchange rate by the company, holds a fairly robust premium of N6.78/US$ for the shareholders when compared with the CBN rate of N379/US$ the day the decision was made.
However, when compared with the rate at the parallel market, which had opened and closed at N460/US$ on the day the decision was made – Friday 13th November, one may argue that shareholders would have wanted more in terms of currency conversion.
Viewed from the parallel market exchange rate angle, NSE shareholders may conclude that they lost N74.22 per US$ on the conversion.
Fidelity Bank non-Executive Director purchases 3.1 million shares
A Non-Executive Director of Fidelity Bank has acquired 3,138,000 additional units of the bank’s shares.
Fidelity Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that Chief Charles Umolu, a Non-Executive Director in the bank, has acquired 3,138,000 additional units of Fidelity Bank shares, worth ₦8.8 million.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.
According to the disclosure, Chief Umolu acquired the additional 3,138,000 units of Fidelity Bank shares in three transactions, at an average share price of ₦2.8 per share.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the non-executive director by at ₦8,876,740.00.
Fidelity Bank Plc’s shares closed the week at ₦2.89 per share on Friday the 13th of November, 2020. This price, however, is 92.7% higher than its 52-week low of ₦1.50.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Reporting the trade is part of the transparency required by the Exchange and compliance of the bank.
Trade by insiders, particularly purchases, often demonstrates confidence in the financial performance of the companies that they run.
