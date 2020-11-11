Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos not worth buying
David Schwartz says those worthless tokens include TIX, DICE, FLASH, VEZT, AMP, SIG and more.
Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, says he has a significant amount of funds invested in some cryptos usually referred to as shitcoins. He said this in a recent post on Quora, while responding to a generic question asking whether anyone has lost funds trading cryptos.
The Ripple CTO further disclosed that the crypto is not worth buying, “Absolutely. Not as much as I’ve made. But yeah, I’ve bought quite a few cryptocurrencies that turned out to be disasters. My total losses, just on tokens that become completely worthless, is just over $300,000.”
Schwartz, who is one of the original designers of the XRP Ledger, said those worthless tokens include TIX, DICE, FLASH, VEZT, AMP, SIG, BEE, KIND, PRYZE, KUDOS, and NRN.
What you should know
A shitcoin is a crypto with little to no value or a digital asset that has no immediate or useful purpose. The term is often used to describe cryptos developed after BTC rose to its prominence.
Recall about a month ago Nairametrics exposed the odd transactions made by Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, who had regrets on making bad decisions for their crypto portfolio in 2012 – resulting in the eight-figures worth of missed profit at current prices.
In a series of tweets released by Ripple’s CTO, he sold some Bitcoins for $750, and 40,000 Ether (ETH) for $1 each back then – a stash that would be worth more than $15.5 million in today’s prices.
Cryptocurrency
BREAKING: U.S customers can now buy Cryptos with Paypal
The American payment juggernaut PayPal’s is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.
The American payment juggernaut PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos in a report credited to FxStreet.
What you must know: Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
A PayPal spokesperson stated:
Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.
What you should know: A few weeks ago, Nairametrics disclosed PayPal’s plan to provide its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
It hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 26 million clients globally.
What they are saying: PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman, disclosed its clients are signing up to be the first to use the company’s crypto services at an alarming rate. PayPal has started to permit 10% of its customer base to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Schulman said, “We’re going to take up our $10,000 limit per day to $15,000 per day, based on the demand that we’re seeing and we’ll roll out to 100% in the U.S. in the next two to three weeks. We’re beginning to already see some halo effects that go on with that.
“But what I’m really excited about is what we’re going to introduce next year, which is, I think, going to dramatically increase the utility of cryptocurrencies, by enabling somebody who holds a cryptocurrency in a PayPal account to instantaneously transfer that crypto into fiat currency at a step rate. So, volatility is taken out of the equation, with no incremental fees charged for them to do that transaction from crypto into fiat.’
Cryptocurrency
BREAKING: Bitcoin breaks up, trades above $16,000
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin just broke above 16,000 a few minutes ago.
What we know: At the time this report was drafted BTC traded at $16,086.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,707,707,053.
BTC price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What this means: This yearly high is more than 300% higher than the yearly low in March at $3,800.
- This is impressive momentum, particularly as the life is being drained from altcoins.
- That said it’s important to know the number of BTC wallets holding at least 10 Bitcoins just reached a 3-month high of 154,476
- The previous 3-month high of 154,470 was observed on 10 November 2020, meaning that a lot of investors are using bitcoin more as wealth preservation in hedging against inflation and most particularly the bias that shows Bitcoin might soon run out of supply.
Cryptocurrency
U.S top regulator speaks on Cryptos and future of banking to U.S Congress
U.S top regulator, Brian Brooks recently gave key insights on the importance significance of cryptos in the life of Americans.
U.S top regulator, Brian Brooks, recently gave key insights on the significance of cryptos in the life of Americans and its future as regards banking in front of the U.S Congress.
As part of his testimony, Brian Brooks, during a hearing recently held with the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), provided key points on the efforts the U.S regulator is taking to keep the federal banking system competitive amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the role cryptos play.
The report said, “Today, roughly 60 million Americans own some type of cryptocurrency, with a total market cap of nearly $430 billion. These figures clearly illustrate that this payment mechanism is now firmly entrenched in the financial mainstream.
“Cryptocurrency has become a popular mechanism for sending and receiving payments for goods and services because transactions post in real-time and provide convenience and security. Cryptocurrency also describes categories of specific currencies of value, and the rise in the use of stablecoins demonstrates consumers’ comfort with its use.”
What you should know
Nairametrics earlier revealed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in America announced that it was working with banks and crypto firms on improving the technological cooperation in the financial system.
The advanced notice of Proposed Rulemaking asked banks and industry leaders to respond to several questions notably,
“What activities related to cryptocurrencies or crypto assets are financial services companies or bank customers engaged in and what are the barriers or obstacles to further adoption of crypto-related activities in the banking industry?”
Bottom-line
Regulators around the world have been increasingly looking at the fundamentals and benefits of adopting cryptos. Many have interpreted Brooks’ (a former lawyer at Coinbase) hiring as the Comptroller of the Currency, as evidence of greater interest in perfecting crypto capabilities into the American government’s arsenal.