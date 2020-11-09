Commodities
BREAKING: Gold prices down more than $70/ounce on COVID-19 vaccine
Gold futures traded at $1,890/ounce, losing over 3% in value after trading as high as $1966/ounce on Monday morning.
Gold prices have lost more than $70/ounce within 90 minutes, after trading as high as $1966/ounce at Monday morning trading session in London, based on the news that a phase 3 trial showing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by leading American pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech was more than 90% effective – which weighed down on the precious metal momentarily.
At the time of writing this report, gold futures traded at $1,890/ounce, losing over 3% in value.
BREAKING: Crude oil prices on steroids, gains 10% per barrel
Brent crude prices were up about 9.25%, breaking out of its strong resistance level of $43/Barrel.
Crude Oil prices advanced to about 10% at the pre-open of the U.S trading session, over news that a COVID-19 vaccine is in play and more stimulus packages would boost a global fragile economy – sparking a buoyant mood across energy markets.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude prices were up about 9.25%, breaking out of its strong resistance level of $43/Barrel, and West Texas Intermediate gaining over 10% to trade over 40.90/Barrel.
Also, OPEC energy ministers talked openly about the possibility of adjusting their oil-cuts deal, the latest signal that OPEC+ is reconsidering plans to hike production in January.
“With the consensus of everybody, we could navigate with this agreement and tweak this agreement, subject to what we may see in the future,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said at a virtual session of the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition and Conference on Monday.
Crude oil prices gain over 2% after U.S election
Brent oil futures gained 2.71% to $40.53 and West Texas Intermediate futures soared higher by 2.91% to trade $38.22.
Crude oil prices rallied more than 2% after the outcome of the U.S. election became clear, with both Brent and WTI futures gaining above their critical support levels. However, the worsening COVID-19 attack and soft demand fears are still on the forefront of oil traders’ mind.
At the time of writing this publication, Brent oil futures gained 2.71% to $40.53 and West Texas Intermediate futures soared higher by 2.91% to trade $38.22.
What this means
Oil traders increased their buying pressure at the early hours of Monday trading session, on the bias that the political uncertainty already going out of bound, as being settled, coupled with the bias that the Democrats won the presidency but failed to also take control of the Senate from the opposition party.
This gives neither political party sufficient ammunition to make radical changes to the present policy and is seen as moderating each political party’s power at the U.S capital.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals pushing oil prices higher at the first trading session of the week, amid lockdown measures seen in the key international markets like Europe,
“Oil is trading a bit higher this morning in line with broader risk assets and a slightly weaker dollar as Joe Biden was declared the president, while on the data front bot, US Jobs number and China’s resilient exports number released over the weekend paint a better picture for the global growth outlook than expected.
“However, what matters for oil is the pandemic and not the US election results. As with the case for all commodities, oil is priced on the spot markets, so the struggle is to breach the current supply level before prices can even think about starting to rise in any meaningful way.
“As lockdowns in Europe accelerate and localized outbreaks in the US widen, oil markets will likely be further tested during what is shaping up to be a winter of despair for oil prices.”
What to expect
More forward-looking anticipative assets like stocks supported by low-interest rates can look past the next several months of volatility and begin to price recovery. Oil, however, does not have this luxury, as it is more tightly held captive to near-term supply, demand, and inventory capacity.
Why Gold prices are skyrocketing after a Joe Biden win
Traders are anticipating more stimulus packages under a blue party in power, and a more dovish central bank approach.
Gold prices were all fired up at the first trading session of the week in London – triggered up momentarily by results from the U.S. presidential election affirming a Joe Biden win and coupled with a weaker dollar.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained over 0.56% and trading at $1,962.15/ounce, as gold bulls took the hold of the price bandwagon at record levels.
Why are Gold prices up?
Gold traders are going long on the recent macro coming from the U.S election results printing a Democrat Joe Biden win. Although the U.S. Senate outcome still looks undecided, traders are anticipating more stimulus packages under a blue party in power, and a more dovish central bank approach, leading the greenback continual fall to record lows.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the key political macros traders would be keenly be watching in the future,
“Pricing out of global geopolitical risk under a Biden presidency could be the most undervalued plus of them all, as global supply chains could then redistribute goods in a more globalized fashion and could even return to the pre-pandemic status in the next 12- 24 months if a vaccine proves to be the ultimate recession stopper and a game-changing panacea for global growth.”
What this means
Global investors use the precious metal to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation against the tumbling value of fiat currencies. So, it was unsurprising to see the yellow metal rising up to this occasion.
