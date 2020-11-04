Cryptocurrency
Vitae: Crypto for social rewards up 65% W/W
VITAE price is up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 21 million coins and a max supply of 100 million coins.
As global investors increase their buying pressure on crypto assets, distinct crypto has been gaining traction at an astronomical rate. Vitae, the crypto known for social rewards is up 65% in the past 7 days, according to data seen from Coingecko.
At the time of drafting this report, Vitae price traded at $6.54 with a daily trading volume of $1,473,269.
VITAE price is up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 21 million coins and a max supply of 100 Million coins.
What you should know
Created with the objective to change the world, by facilitating a social rewards network for financial prosperity via POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, and Super Node.
- The crypto asset tracks the trends of the social media world, while creating its own type of social media structure.
- It should also be noted that this fast-growing crypto had been on the top radar for some weeks, as it’s been leading the top gainers w/w periodically.
Top 10 Gainers in Last Week, W44$CBC $CREAM $IOC $PICKLE $FIS $KLP $PAC $PRQ $VITAE $DGTX pic.twitter.com/ZgrHBx1PqR
— Coin98 Analytics (@Coin98Analytics) November 1, 2020
Launched in 2018 by a team based in Switzerland, Vitae Token is a PivX fork. It utilizes a network of Masternodes/Supernodes for decentralized governance and increased transaction privacy.
- Its motto is growing global prosperity.
- The crypto shares most of its revenue with its users.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin might go for $3 million in 2025
People have no idea what it will look like when large banks and countries start holding bitcoin in their treasury.
As the world’s flagship crypto – Bitcoin, continues to record astronomical growth, seen at unprecedented levels, some top fund managers anticipate this might just be the beginning.
Jason Williams, Co-Founder and Partner at Morgan Creek Digital, a digital asset-focused investment fund, recently spoke on why he believed it was just a matter of time, that the world’s most known crypto would hit at least the million-dollar status.
READ: Tether opens up 300,000,000 USDT
“Bitcoin could hit 1–3M dollars in the next 5 years. People have no idea what it will look like when large banks and countries start holding bitcoin in their treasury.
READ: CRR: Banks suffer N917.5 billion debits in latest CBN action
“To this, he also added that Bitcoin’s digital scarcity is a key feature in its continued growth across institutional contexts. If you’ve read any of our previous articles on Bitcoin’s value, then you know that we, at NBX, believe that digital scarcity is the crux of Bitcoin’s value, alongside its efficiency as a diversifier, among other factors.
READ: There are now 18,000 Bitcoin millionaires
“In other words, to pin down Bitcoin’s complete value proposition is a complex undertaking, which is why it’s important to nail down aspects of it that we haven’t mentioned yet.”
READ: CBN discloses eligible businesses, those ineligible to apply for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
What it means
A major factor helping the hedge fund’s manager bias, is that the flagship crypto is a way out into the future. It is scarce and can never be forged by the International Monetary Fund or any single government, meaning it will always be scarce in principle.
Robert Breedlove, the CEO of Parallax digitals, also spoke via Youtube on Bitcoin’s safe-haven asset properties.
READ: CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
“Bitcoin is the first social institution in human history with laws that cannot be corrupted. There will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin, only the owner of a private key can move their Bitcoin, and (when properly kept) Bitcoin cannot be forcibly confiscated. Bitcoin is the only money maximally resistant to misappropriation in a world increasingly under siege by overreaching governments.”
Cryptocurrency
Number of Ethereum investors at record high
The number of Ethereum non-zero addresses just reached an ATH of 48,827,851.
Global investors are rushing big time, over owning a stake in Ethereum amid the boom seen recently in DeFi cryptos. Although it has not been strange to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, seeing Ethereum demand at a record high.
READ: Crypto: REN, LEND and KNC emerge best performing DeFi assets
What you should know
- Data obtained from Glassnode, revealed the number of Ethereum Non-zero Addresses just reached an ATH of 48,827,851.
- Previous ATH of 48,824,575 was observed earlier today.
- Data from Coingecko at the time this report was written, revealed that Ethereum traded at $373.76 with a daily trading volume of $8,336,323,791. ETH price is down -6.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
READ: Why PayPal dropped 6% after posting its strongest earnings growth
Quick fact
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
READ: 83% of BTCs addresses are smiling to the Bank
Meanwhile, Gas is the token that energizes Ethereum’s blockchain. It is the standard used to calculate the number of charges an individual needs to pay in order to make transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.
- Ethereum $ETH Median Gas Price (1d MA) increased significantly in the last 24 hours.
- The current value is 47.901 GWEI (up 108.7% from 22.948 GWEI), according to Glassnode.
READ: $70 billion per annum will be needed to tackle pandemic induced poverty – World Bank
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Cryptocurrency
A wealthy investor moves $838 million worth of Bitcoins
A large entity moved 9,817 BTC in block 655,160 estimated to be worth about $838 million.
Large investors seem to be at their game in the last quarter of the year, as regards moving Bitcoin. Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot – a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a large entity moved 9,817 BTC in block 655,160, estimated to be worth about $838 million a few hours ago.
READ: Why Nigeria is Africa’s biggest Crypto market
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now preserving some of their profits in digital assets, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
READ: Where to invest N500,000 right now
What this means: Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address), that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million – the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
READ: Trump or Biden? How the US Presidential election will impact the stock market
READ: Investors are rushing into cryptos, as market capitalization surges to $323 billion