Another Nigerian-American wins Delaware State Assembly
Chukwuocha is no first-timer, as he had been a member of the Delaware House of Representatives.
Another Nigerian-American, Nnamdi Chukwuocha, has emerged as the winner of a seat in the Delaware State House of Representatives, under the Democratic Party in the 2020 US General elections.
He joined the list of other Nigerian-Americans like Oye Owolewa and Esther Ajayi that have so far recorded success in the US 2020 General Elections.
Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuocha is no first-timer, as he had been a member of the Delaware House of Representatives, representing District 1 under the democratic party since January 8, 2019. His current term ends on November 8, 2022.
Chukwuocha won his re-election to the Delaware House of Representatives to represent District 1 outright in the general election on November 3, 2020, after the Democratic primary for this office, scheduled for September 15, 2020, was canceled.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, an elated Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed the story through her verified Twitter handle, She said: “Another Nigerian American Winner. Delaware State Assembly. Hearty congrats to Nnamdi Chukwuocha.”
What you should know
- Nnamdi Chukwuocha received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University.
- He is also a United States Army veteran, and has over 30 years of experience as a social worker.
- Chukwuocha was elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018, but assumed office in 2019.
- In the 2019 session he was a member of the Corrections Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Human Development Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee, and Vice-Chairman of the Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure Committee.
Update: No one will take our democracy away, not now, not ever- Biden
No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.
The Democrats Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, has assured his supporters and Americans that their votes must be counted and that no one will take democracy away from the nation.
He disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
According to him, once the election is finalized, it will be time for the nation to do what they have always done as Americans: ‘To put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.’
He tweeted “Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.
“The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It’s the one office in the nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans, and that is precisely what I will do.
“Power can’t be taken or asserted, it flows from the people, and it’s their will that determines who will be the President of the United States.
“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies.
“I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America.”
The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in the nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans, and that is precisely what I will do.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
US Election: President Trump, Democrats contender, Biden trade words over victory
Trump and Biden continue to assure their supporters of their victory in the on-going election.
The United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
READ: How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Biden in his case tweeted, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. Keep faith, guys. We are gonna win this.”
READ: Manufacturing sector in Nigeria and the reality of a “new normal”
Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
Update: Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye elected as Shadow US Rep, emerges 1st Nigerian congressman in history
The 30-year-old is the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.
A Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye Owolewa, has been elected as a shadow United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.
This was disclosed by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning.
It tweeted, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”
READ: Nigeria, 17 others elected into ECOSOC
How Oye won
Based on the results, Oye had 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.
JUST IN: Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.
ELECTION RESULTS: https://t.co/PAxfz7AJQl pic.twitter.com/4jP0NxB0Ux
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 4, 2020
Click here to see the election results:
Meanwhile, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has congratulated the feat recorded by Oye
In the letter of congratulations, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, DG, NIDCOM, said she was pleased with the wonderful feat of Mr Owolewa, describing it as well deserved.
She acknowledged the sterling qualities of Owolewa as a role model to the youths and a good ambassador of Nigeria which endeared him to the grassroot leading to his historical election into the US Parliament.
She advised him to diligently carry out his duties as a new congressman in such a way as to positively impact on the community who entrusted him with their votes.
Despite the campaign being toilsome, Owolewa pulled through and won.
“This goes to show that with dedication, hardwork, resilience and prayer one can achieve just about anything”, Dabiri-Erewa said.
PRESS RELEASE
DABIRI EREWA FELICITATES WITH OYE OWOLEWA, FIRST NIGERIAN TO WIN USA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT
ABUJA, NOV. 04, 2020: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) has congratulated Mr Oye Owolewa [@AdeoyeOwolewa], the first Nigerian pic.twitter.com/ks3b7IGwMl
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara State and mother is from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives.
READ: FIRS boss wants to tax street traders, artisans, others
Owolewa, a PhD holder in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston, is seeking to represent the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party.
What it means
The 30-year-old is the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.