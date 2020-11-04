Another Nigerian-American wins Delaware State Assembly

The Democrats Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, has assured his supporters and Americans that their votes must be counted and that no one will take democracy away from the nation.

He disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, once the election is finalized, it will be time for the nation to do what they have always done as Americans: ‘To put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.’

He tweeted “Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.

“The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It’s the one office in the nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans, and that is precisely what I will do.

“Power can’t be taken or asserted, it flows from the people, and it’s their will that determines who will be the President of the United States.

“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies.

“I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.

This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.

Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”