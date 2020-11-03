Columnists
Traders’ Voice – US Election Commentary
The stage is clear for Americans to decide who they want to lead them in the next four years.
Just in case you didn’t know, it’s about to go down… in D’banj’s voice.
US Election Commentary…
Welcome to the maiden edition of our election series as we walk you through elections in developed and emerging market countries under our coverage. What better way to start than to begin with “the US Presidential Election”? Before we begin, we would like to wish you a happy new month. November is popularly known as the month of Thanksgiving. Despite how insane the year has been, there is something to be thankful for; For us, we are grateful to you, our clients, as you continue to journey with us into the future.
One thing President Trump will surely not be thankful for is how 2020 has unfolded so far. Given how impressive the US economy performed in 2019, the election was meant to be a walk in the park for Donald Trump, but now, not as much. From the global pandemic that has killed over 231,000 Americans to the Covid-19 induced economic disruption, coupled with the nationwide Black Lives Matter protest. I guess this is what they mean by “Sucker Punch.”
Looking at the polls, Biden has been in the lead for the past few months. Biden leads by 5-10 points on average across national polling averages, 73-23 for Biden in NPR/Marist, 52-31 for Biden on YouGov, 68-27 for Biden on Fox News, etc. Nevertheless, we cannot always trust the polls because if we did, Hilary would have been the president.
What you should know
Trump has stood by his “America first” rhetoric for most of his campaign, from the renegotiation of trade agreements to lowering taxes, coupled with the support of a dovish FED. On the matter of an additional US stimulus, Trump has proposed $1.9 trillion, $500 billion less than what the Democrats are proposing. We expect him to maintain his dovish stance on economic policies albeit with increasing concerns of a big deficit that could lead to a debt crisis. One thing we have learned from Biden’s campaign is that he is a fan of Green energy. We expect more government spending to skew towards infrastructure and renewable energy which will intensify the shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy. Biden has also expressed his plans to renegotiate America’s trade agreements in hopes to rebuild trade relations battered by Trump. Not to forget, Biden remains hawkish on tax.
Possible outcome…
The Blue wave (i.e. Democrats win the White House and The Senate while retaining control of the House)
The Red wave (i.e. Republican control of the presidency and The Senate and Congress)
Divided Government (i.e. Either party controlling the presidency but not The Senate and Congress)
A blue wave scenario is expected to be favourable for dollar underlying assets including, SSA Eurobonds on the back of an anticipated less confrontational approach on external policy, an easing in trade wars, and a speedy passage of the stimulus bill.
A red wave scenario is expected to send a mixed signal to the market. These stimulus plans may boost markets
and investors may breathe a sigh of relief in favour of Trump’s dovish policies compared to Biden’s proposed
hawkish tax policy.
A divided government may result in a more muted impact. While it would put checks and balances on either
candidate, limiting the worst excesses, it would also mean a fiscal gridlock that would not be good for markets.
On the local front, the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSEASI) surged by 6.39% WoW to close at
30,530.69 points, reaching 16 months high. The NSEASI YTD returns settled at +13.74% YTD (vs.+6.91% YTD in the prior week). The market breadth that tracks investors’ sentiment was relatively strong, closed at 10.33x (vs. 1.52x as the market recorded sixty-two (62) advancers as against six (6) decliners in the week.
NSEASI is now 3rd on the World Equity Index Ranking.
The better-than-anticipated earnings results from listed companies coupled with low yields at the fixed income
space continue to sustain the bullish momentum in the equities market. Nevertheless, we expect to see some
profit-taking activity this week on the back of the strong rally seen last week, creating possible entry points for
investors looking to invest in the equities market
Columnists
E-payments industry continues to show promise
The most impressive growth was recorded in Mobile Interscheme transfers category where transaction value and volume grew 311.1% y/y.
The payments industry in Nigeria continues to demonstrate its promising growth with the recent data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) showing solid growth across the various e-payments channels in the first 9 months of 2020. NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions recorded a healthy 39.4% y/y and 66.8% y/y growth in transaction value and volume to N105.3tn and 1.3bn respectively. For POS transactions, total transaction value and volume grew 185.7% y/y and 42.7% y/y respectively to N6.4tn and 440.9m respectively. The most impressive growth was recorded in Mobile Interscheme transfers category where transaction value and volume grew 311.1% y/y and 341.0% y/y toN1.9tn and 88.2m respectively.
The sustained growth in e-payments transaction volume and value in Nigeria evidence increased adoption of technology in payments and cash transfers by the Nigerian populace. This is driven by increasing internet & mobile penetration as well as investment by banks and other payment-based fintechs in payment technology infrastructure. The remarkable rise in Mobile interscheme transfers has been supported by the pandemic which has made many Nigerians resort to banking apps and USSD transfer channels to transfer funds. Furthermore, we note that recent lifting of covid-19 restrictions has led to recovery in NIP transactions and POS transactions.
Going forward, we expect the e-payments industry to continue to record significant growth even beyond the pandemic. In our view, the payments industry and the Fintech ecosystem as a whole represent the next growth frontier for Nigeria (See CSL_Nigeria’s Fintech Industry 2020; Growth Frontier of the New Decade). This is already being seen with foreign capital flowing into the sector for example Stripe’s recent US$200m acquisition of
Nigerian-based payment company, Paystack.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria
Which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria, its major export commodity and the Nigerian Stock Exchange?
With the US Presidential elections set to take place on November 3rd – America has a choice between two major parties with vastly different economic views. Expectedly, the policy positions of each of these presidents will have far-reaching effects globally, including Nigeria.
READ: Nigeria’s fiscal crisis looms, oil hits $32
The Republican policy
President Donald Trump’s signature phrase is “America First”. This is an economic policy that seeks to promote US based manufacturing, a weaker dollar to promote exports, energy independence via increased fossil fuel output, and targeted immigration policies to reduce illegal immigration and raise local US wages.
Internationally, Trump has favored bilateral trade policies over multilateral policies and has deployed trade tariffs under a policy of reciprocity. He has also pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.
READ: FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
The Democratic policy
Former Vice President, Joe Biden, also has a “Buy America” economic plan funded by a hike in corporate and personal income taxes. His plan will expand the affordable Care Act (Obamacare). The Biden plan will restrict fossil fuel investment on federal land, rejoin the Paris Climate talks and expand renewable energy use in the US.
Biden is also planning a huge fiscal expansion (tax hikes) to invest in infrastructure and expansion of Obamacare to States. He also plans a new tax called the U.S. Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI), which is a tax on patents, trademarks, and copyrights generated by an affiliated foreign corporation.
READ: Forex: U.S dollar plunges against major currencies, investors remain jittery
The facts
- The stock market has performed better under Democrat Presidents than it has under Republican presidents, according to data going back to 1946.
- From 1947 to 2006, the average annual return for stocks under a Democratic president was 10.5% versus 6.1% under a Republican president.
- The average annual US GDP growth rate under a Democratic president was 3.6%, compared to 2.6% for a Republican president.
- Why? The type of fiscal multiplies both parties use, Republicans use tax cuts while Democrats stimulate via consumption.
- Tax cut introduced by Republicans boost economic growth by 0.3% to 0.4%, but expanding unemployment benefits and other policies often pushed by Democratic presidents has a fiscal multiplier of 1.2 to 1.7.
Effect of policies in the US
The Trump Presidency promises a new middle-class tax cut and further regulatory pullbacks on Energy and Financial Services, which are highly regulated. These sectors will see a revenue boost; thus, banks, natural gas & pipelines, and local manufacturing will benefit under a Trump reelection.
The Biden presidency wants to focus on the Affordable Care Act, renewables, and infrastructure; thus, any sector in Wind and Solar power, and construction equipment will benefit. Health stock will also jump as Biden will boost Medicare expansion.
What about Nigeria?
The Nigerian economy is connected to the US economy in 4 main ways.
- The Dollar exchange rate
- The price of crude oil
- The US Federal Reserve Rate
- China
So which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria and the Nigerian Stock exchange? To be clear, Nigeria benefit from a
- Weak dollar. So, the cost of debt and imports is low.
- Higher crude oil price. So, forex earnings are up.
- Low Federal Reserve policy rate, to make emerging market securities attractive on a yield basis.
- The certainty with China.
If Trump is reelected and continues his trade and energy policies, it will mean more Capital Investments in the US to avoid import taxes. America’s energy independence also means less import of foreign crude and more US exports of oil and gas.
This should boost the US dollar and drop the price of crude oil & gas which will be negative for Nigeria. The positive for Nigeria is fossil fuels will not come under heavy regulatory guidance; thus, boosting new investment. Under Trump, the dollar is stronger, crude prices fall, federal rates stay low.
A Biden victory will see massive deficit spending, and a refocus on green policies and healthcare. This will affect investments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The positive is that the trade environment in the US will be more open to imports and outsourcing from Nigeria.
Under Biden, the dollar will be weaker, the crude oil price will stay up (dues to lower US Supply) and fed rates rise. Thus, emerging market security with higher yields is attractive.
China is Nigeria’s biggest opportunity – both candidates seek to crack down on Chinese imports, which presents an opportunity for Chinese and American companies to offshore to Nigeria and avoid Chinese import tariffs.
Worthy to note is that in each party, there exists polices net positive or neutral for Nigeria
Which stock will benefit from a Trump win? Seplat, what about a Biden win? Nigerian Eurobonds will do well.
Remember, the risks to this forecast are significant, Covid 19 is not defeated, it can kill global demand.
Columnists
Nigerian women need over 50% representation in government by 2023
In Nigeria, there is still a need for Nigerian women to have up to 50% representation in government.
Women are taking part in the governance and nation-building of their countries. In October 2019, the global participation rate of women at the national level was 24.5% compared to 8% in 2013 which is quite reassuring. However, in Nigeria, there is still a need for Nigerian women to have up to 50% representation in government.
The reason more women are needed in governance is that they have the expertise to aid in achieving a stronger and vibrant democracy. According to Mr Ban Ki-moon, the former Secretary-General of the United Nation, “When we empower women, we empower communities and nations and the entire human communities.”
A good number of women in Nigeria have made a significant impact on governance and nation-building. Historically, once women come together, they can make things happen because they understand their issues and can articulate them from a point of succinct comprehension.
Mrs. Fumilayo Ramson-Kuti was an activist and a political campaigner – 30 years ago, when there was a tax levy on women in Egba land, she coordinated a women’s union group after a long tussle with the colonial administration and traditional rulers.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is another prominent woman in the global space. She served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and also as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister. Currently, she is on the verge of becoming the first female and the first African Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Asides from these two, a lot of women are making waves in society – not only in politics but also in managerial positions and businesses.
Factors that hinder women’s participation in politics
In 2016, there was a study by McKinsey that revealed that only 5% of women are CEOs of companies, 22% cabinet members, while 24% are elected to official positions in Africa.
More so, in the last election 2019 in Nigeria, there were up to 3000 women candidates across all the parties. However, only 64 women were elected and appointed into political offices. Looking at the figures, there is a clear indication that it is very low and needs to be addressed as the 2023 election approaches.
Here are the major challenges affecting women’s involvement in politics in Nigeria.
- Godfathers: In politics, godfatherism is a very big role. For women who are not able to build that network, it becomes a very big issue for them. To avert that, women are advised to create their own network in politics – support one another and assist each other in climbing the ladder, especially for those who are already in government.
- Raising funds: Election campaigns are very expensive to participate in.
- Religious factor/Traditional factors: A lot of people still feel women should be seen and not heard, because they are under a man and should be submissive. Cultural & religious barriers still exists, and it prohibits women from fully contributing to governance. The emergence of women as leaders does not need to subjugate their cultural and religious identities. Men & Women need to understand that it is only through joint decision-making and cooperation, that the society can thrive.
Here are what women can do to thrive in politics
For women to have 50% representation in government, here are what is needed.
- Those already elected must see themselves as a springboard and position themselves strategically, so they can increase the number of women in political offices. It is also important for women to leverage technology and use social media to enable them to build a community of women leaders/activists.
- Having already announced the date for 2023 election, it is imperative that women start preparing themselves ahead of the election and strategize on how to get more women elected to the government.
- Finally, having a skill is very crucial for women who want to be community leaders.