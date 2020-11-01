Personal Finance
How to control your overspending habit this season
Learning to control your spending habit could be difficult, but it is possible; it only requires dedication and due diligence.
In recent times, business and financial organizations have had to cut down their workforce, owing to the inability to maintain previously agreed wages and salaries. Hence, the unemployment rate has hit a relatively bullish trend; this also has reflected on the earnings of individuals with and without jobs. The need to master the art of saving has become necessary for survival.
The first rule in mastering the art of saving is, Know Thy Self. This is where the famous saying, different strokes for different folks, comes to play. An individual who earns ₦25,000 would have less spending power than one who makes ₦250,000, yet they could have similar needs and goals, but success is more plausible than the other. To correctly manage your funds, your budget must be tailored to suit your earnings.
It would help if you learned your spending triggers. What triggers your desire to spend irrationally? Could it be Anxiety? Boredom? Friends? Environment? Or is it the lifestyle you keep? This has to be determined before progress can be made.
Anxiety
You’re expecting a guest, business partner, or friend; there are several things to help you ease the stress, which does not include inputting your credit card details on the blanks of an online store. Things like reading a book, listening to music, watching television shows, et al do not require your credit card details and do not translate into debts or expenses. Know this and know peace.
Friends
You hang out with a group of high earners, and your income barely gets you through each day, but the pressure to meet up with their standards is as real as the sun’s heat. Find a new company or a confluence between their expectations and your spending power because you’d remain unable to maintain yourself if your account hits red.
Understanding how these triggers reflect on your spending habits helps you to make better and wiser financial choices.
To have a better understanding on how you can control your spending, try incorporating the following:
Make A Budget
Occasionally draft a scale of preference, needs over wants, necessity over glam; this would help you ascertain your strengths and faults and ensure that better decisions are made when the money comes in. In making a budget, the spending should not outweigh the expected or possible income, putting into consideration money that should be set aside for emergency purposes and savings.
Track Your Spending
Ensure to keep track of the expenses made, about your daily, weekly, and monthly budget, to monitor your prudence level. This exercise helps you make better choices over time, as it reveals the unnecessary expenses incurred from spending on frivolities and helps you cut them out in future events.
Avoid the Pressure to Embark on A Spending Spree
Sometimes, our plans work out fine, and our income multiplies; these times, there is usually the urge to allow ourselves some of the pleasures we missed out on. Don’t oblige. Money is never too much to be invested. Do the research and seek successful business owners; more investment yields more income, while money wasted is hard work blown into the lion’s den.
Be Traditional, Stick to Cash
While carrying your money in credit or debit cards reduces weight and makes the transaction more comfortable, it’s an excellent spending risk as it often results in overspending. When shopping or paying for goods or services, be traditional, stick to cash. While spending and counting cash are stressful, compared to the many other modern options, it’s financially wise, as it helps the brain to monitor your spending.
With money, when the bundle’s size reduces, the mind becomes more cautious in making decisions to prevent debts and avoid being stranded, but with more digital means, spending is more fun, and in the world of finance, fun is costly.
Create Financial Goals for Yourself
Practice the act of creating financial goals for yourself frequently. The brain loves challenges, the task to mind to create more ways to multiply your income, rather than deplete it. It helps to focus on productive activities, which exclude unnecessary spending.
Save, Instead of Spending
This is self-explanatory, imbibe the habit of setting aside portions of your earnings for saving and possible investment. You should make sure that you don’t spend and invest later, instead, you should practice saving first and placing a budget on whatever is left.
Learning to control your spending habit could be difficult, but it is possible; it only requires dedication and due diligence. Spending is comfortable, but it doesn’t beat the joy of having more money.
Personal Finance
Quick ways to make money from any business
Businesses that solve today’s relevant problems are those that will create quick wealth in business.
Not all business owners are wealthy and starting a business does not always guarantee success, as there are only a few business owners in the world who have been able to elevate their businesses from the ground up.
There are three things you must do to create wealth quickly in your business.
- Have a wealthy mindset.
- Understand how wealth is created in a business.
- Be in the right business at the right time.
1. Having a wealthy mindset
A mindset is defined as a way of thinking about yourself, other people, and the world. It is what you believe about yourself that affects your level of success.
There are two kinds of mindsets in the world – the fixed & poor mindset – the growth & wealthy mindset.
The fixed mindset is that which is formed from childhood. It is the mindset developed during our most vulnerable and naive years. This mindset is what forms us and prevents us from growing.
The average person has accepted certain beliefs as truth without question or validation. This means that most people carry within them the seed of poverty.
The only way to be successful is to get rid of these ignorant seeds and be open to new learning and information. If you do this, you will upgrade your childhood beliefs and produce a different outcome from your parents.
If you don’t, you will end up in the same place as your parents. It is your ability to constantly dump your past ignorance about money, career, business, and life, and upgrade them with information that opens the door for wealth.
Having a growth or wealthy mindset is about learning, re-evaluating, and dumping past beliefs. Every new wealth goal you want to achieve carries with it a price tag.
This price presents itself as obstacles that stand in the way of your dreams. To achieve your dreams, you must navigate these obstacles and overcome them. The only way to overcome obstacles is to acquire three things.
- New knowledge.
- New skills
- New relationships.
Knowledge is the precursor to them all and without new knowledge, moving up the wealth ladder will be difficult for you.
You gain new knowledge by studying and modeling the lives of wealthy people. All successful people have a growth mindset.
They seek new information and are constantly learning. If you want to be successful in business, you must do what successful people do. The problem is that the average person is resentful against successful people.
Most of what successful people do will contradict your childhood beliefs. The bad news is you can’t become what you hate. So, if you are serious about becoming successful, you must model the lives of successful people.
Poverty and wealth do not go well together, so successful people will not look like or behave like the people you grew up with, especially if you are from a poor or average background. Holding on to your childhood beliefs is choosing to never get wealthy.
2. Understand how wealth is created in a business
Solve a problem for a lot of other people in exchange for an agreed reward. This involves helping them get rid of their pain, obstacles, challenges, and move to the next level in their lives.
Although all businesses solve a problem, all problems are not created equal. Certain problems command high reward, while others command low reward.
High reward problems are important, urgent, and difficult to solve for the customer. Low reward problems are common, easy to solve, or futuristic in nature. So, if you want to create more wealth quickly in your business, you must solve important, difficult, and urgent problems.
3. Be in the right business at the right time
Not all businesses can make you rich. Certain businesses can only help you get by. Thus, being in the right business at the right time is critical for creating wealth. But what does being in the right business mean? It means three things.
- It means that the person is the right person for a particular type of business. That is, the business aligns with the person’s personality, passion, and competence.
- It means that the person is solving the right kind of problem for the customer.
- It means that the problem a person solves is profitable and in high demand by many people.
If your business is not in alignment with your personality, competence, and passion, you run a high risk of failing in that business. Even when you succeed, you are bankrupt of happiness and fulfillment.
To create wealth fast in any business, you must be able to pass the ten-dollar test.
The Ten-dollar Test
The ten-dollar test is one that helps you answer a critical question.
“If every business in the world is given only ten dollars as a reward, irrespective of the kind of problem they solve, would you still be in your chosen business?”
If money was not part of the promise, will you still be motivated and focused?
Businesses that succeed – pass the ten-dollar test- are able to maintain their passion and focus in good times and in bad times.
If your business pursuit is all about the money, you may or may not succeed. But even when you do succeed, happiness and fulfillment are out of the equation. The key is to do what you love and get paid handsomely for it.
The right timing for a business
Nothing can stop a business whose time has come. There is a right and wrong time for every business. There are businesses that are evergreen, and those that prosper for a short while.
Evergreen businesses are central to the way we live and grow as human beings. For example, humans will always need food, water, shelter, and money to survive. So, businesses that find smart ways to meet these needs will always be in business.
If the time for your business is not yet here, your wealth will be delayed. And if the time for your business is past, you will struggle financially.
Businesses that solve today’s relevant problems are those that will create quick wealth in business. To succeed in business, you must align with the times and seasons, and the changing trend of human nature. You must also find better and smarter ways to meet fundamental human needs.
Creating wealth in any business is not something that happens by default. It takes creativity, problem-solving, and the ability to command a high income.
If you want to succeed in business and need help getting started, we can help you.
Personal Finance
How to avoid debt despite economic challenges
Analyzing your income and your needs will help you to develop a befitting spending strategy that covers your expenses.
With the current economic climate, running into debt seems unavoidable for many individuals and organizations. Individuals, as well as businesses, are faced with daunting economic challenges which the pandemic has triggered.
It is important to note that staying out of debt requires cultivating an effective financial management approach.
It involves taking proactive steps towards managing money and time to limit debt and reduce financial worries. With the change in the economy, if sound and diligent financial efforts are placed in motion, it is possible to prevent accumulating debts.
READ: FRC orders banks not to lend money to states without approval
Here are some ways to limit debt amid the present economic challenges:
1. Set Spending Limits
- It is easy to run into debt if spending habits are not placed in check. The increasing use of technology in the business sphere has made goods and services readily available.
- This means that purchasing desirable goods and services has been made effortless which plays a major role in increasing spending.
- Thus, setting spending limits will give you knowledge of how to utilize your finances. It will help you to know what you can afford within the range of your income.
READ: IMF expects global GDP to shrink by 4.9% in 2020
2. Evaluate your Income and Expenses
- Having a sound knowledge of how much comes in and what it should be used for will enable you to spend your money wisely.
- Analyzing your income and your needs will help you to develop a befitting spending strategy that covers your expenses.
- Know the nature and demands of the expenses you make. When your needs are properly budgeted for, the chances of getting into debt to settle unplanned expenses will be limited.
READ: Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100
3. Contentment is Important
- If you want to limit debt, you need to decipher the important things your income should be spent on and stick to it.
- Being content helps you aim for necessities. It gives you an understanding of your needs and wants, thus limiting the way you spend on unnecessary yearnings or desires.
- With the present challenges, contentment is required to exercise control over your finances.
READ: How FG makes N1 trillion from reforms, anti-graft operations
4. Acquire Financial Knowledge
- Money management is a skill that needs to be sharpened to suit different economic climates.
- Financial literacy is required to make productive use of your finances. It is important to read books on finances or take courses on financial management.
- This habit will help to expand your knowledge on different concepts of money management which can be applied to your finances.
5. Be Realistic with Your Spending
- It is natural to desire things. The society is constantly portraying new products and services daily which give people the impression that they need to buy the latest products to stay in vogue.
- Many people go beyond their means to achieve this desire which eventually accrues unimaginable debts in the end.
- To avoid getting into debt, you need to be realistic with your spending. Analyze the essential things you need and check if you need to trim your budget to stay on track.
6. Get Extra Gigs
- If spending less is not keeping you out of debt, you need to try earning more to meet your needs. Additional income can meet more financial demands.
- Try to engage in activities that can earn you extra income. This will limit the tendency of accruing debts to foot your bills.
READ: Can Honeywell beat Dangote Flour Mills even with its new 140,000mt capacity plant?
7. Have a Saving Plan
- One of the ways to limit the chances of running into debt is to make provision for unexpected expenses.
- The present economic situation poses a challenge to individuals and businesses. Many occurrences take place unexpectedly.
- In as much as having a budget is important, some pressing needs arise outside the budget that might throw you off guard if allocations are not made for such occurrences. Allocate your income to cover your saving plan.
Limiting debts requires a lot of self-discipline. It involves recognizing and curtailing the habits that are capable of getting you into debt. This means cultivating the habits of intentional and planned spending, as well as improved earning power.
Personal Finance
Protecting your money from fraudsters
The ability to carry out transactions from the comfort of your homes, comes with the responsibility of safeguarding your money.
The advent of the cashless policy in Nigeria came as both a gift and a curse. On the plus side, one does not need to lug bags of cash around, especially for interstate transactions—just get depositors to transfer funds to your account, and you in turn, transfer to your business partners.
The policy has also made banks more innovative by creating various payment platforms that don’t need physical cash. Each bank has a robust mobile banking app where customers can transfer funds, subscribe for cable TV, book flights, buy airtime, etc., without entering a banking hall. For those without smart phones, the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) option is there. Even ATM cards have been upgraded to do more than pay cash. What a time to be alive!
READ: Leaked memo: CBN instructs banks to block bank account of 38 companies for “forex abuse”
However, with these strides in innovation, come the downsides—robbers have adapted with the times by moving from the highway and taking their “trade” online. The various options open to customers for processing transactions can also be manipulated by thieves to defraud account holders of their hard-earned funds.
Hopefully, after reading this article, readers would be better armed to protect their funds from these “online robbers.”
READ: Understanding Mutual Fund Fees: Management Fee
1. Do not divulge sensitive account details to unknown callers
As surprising as it seems, many people still fall prey to this trick, despite several warnings. There have been many instances of people admitting that they received calls from unknown callers, who claim to be staff of various banks. They are told that their accounts require some form of upgrade\corrections, and to do this, information like ATM card PINs and PANs, and details of messages sent to the account owners’ phones are needed. The “bank staff” then creates mobile banking apps tied to the bank accounts of the unsuspecting owners, and from there, all funds are transferred to several unknown recipients.
READ: Banks beware: Small challenger banks are introducing disruptive account setup options
2. Protect card details
As already stated, ATM cards are not just used for cash withdrawals now—they can also be used for funds transfers, bills payments, online transactions, etc. this means that one does not necessarily need the physical presence of their card to process some transactions. With knowledge of the card Primary Account Number (PAN), which are the 16 digits displayed on the card’s surface, the Personal Identification Number (PIN), and Card Verification Value (CVV) number, displayed on the back of the card, funds can be moved from one’s account.
It is therefore important to protect these details, especially when using the card in public places like ATM lobbies, and POS machines. You should be equally careful not to call out such details, if absolutely necessary, within earshot of people.
READ: Ministry of Labour issues engagement letters to six banks to open accounts for 774,000 SPW beneficiaries
3. Always keep your phone safe
Imagine mourning the loss of your phone, then having the added heartache of losing the funds in your bank account(s).
The value of a phone goes beyond its price, these days. It contains private valued information of its owner, among which are bank account details; it also contains the SIM through which transaction alerts are received. The SIM makes it possible to process USSD transactions.
READ: Demand for “Inflow dollars” drive exchange rate to as high as N420/$1 compared to “Cash dollars”
There have been instances where phones were given to repairmen, only for the owners to realise later that funds had been transferred from their accounts via USSD to unknown beneficiaries. Even relatives have been known to secretly steal funds from accounts, just by handling the owner’s phones.
Always keep your phone locked, and know where it is at all times.
Explore the Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics
4. Pay attention to transaction alerts
It is very easy to assume that all is well with one’s account, and not bother with checking transaction alerts. After all, it is what you withdrew that must have left the account, right? Wrong!
As explained above, funds could have left your account without your authorisation. So pay attention to your transaction alerts, especially the balances, and quickly investigate any transaction that was not initiated with your permission—the earlier the better, for quick resolution with your bank.
Also note that the absence of alerts despite transactions could also be a red flag, as the SIM could have been swapped, giving fraudsters a free hand to run your account.
READ: How to buy and sell Bitcoins in Nigeria
5. Know the USSD code for instant account deactivation
Imagine the horror of receiving alerts showing that your account is being continuously debited as you helplessly watch it happen, especially during over weekend when banks are closed.
This doesn’t need to happen. Right from the first debit, you should be able to take action and deactivate your account to prevent further debits. This is why it is important to know the emergency code of each bank where your funds are kept. For example, with Zenith Bank, any phone can be used to enter USSD code *966*911#, provide your account number, and the number used to receive alerts, and the account gets instantly deactivated. After this, you can take your time to investigate the stolen money, instead of frantically running around to stop further debits.
READ: Senate investigates Nigerian banks over ATM, SMS, and maintenance charges
It is also important to know the various ways to reach your bank during emergencies—get their customer care lines from their websites, and if they have chatbots, engage them; also know their email addresses. Getting your account officer’s number too is useful.
Conclusion
Apparently, with the ability to carry out transactions from the comfort of your homes, comes the responsibility of safeguarding your money (to an extent). These tips should make it easier to do so.
However, in a case where the money has already been stolen, contact your bank as soon as possible for investigation and possible recovery.