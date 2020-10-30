UACN Property Development Company Plc: Decrease in sale of property stock, others depletes revenue

UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N458.26million in 2020 (9months) – 75.81% decrease compared to N1.90billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

What you should know

Key highlights from its 2020 (9months) results are:

Revenues de creased by 75 . 81% from N 1 . 9 0b illion to N 458.26mi llion YoY .

Revenues from sale of property stock de creased to N 1 37.51m illion, -89 . 69 % YoY .

Revenues from share of James Pinnock sale of property stock de creased to N45.39million, -82 .75 % YoY .

Revenues from rental and management fee on rent de creased to N 78.1 1 million, – 25.71 % YoY.

Revenues from project and management surcharge decreased to N19 2.25 million, – 0.26 % YoY.

Gross profit decreased to N107.94 million, -71.61% YoY.

Operating loss decreased to N 378 . 72 million, -1.85% YoY.

Finance cost decreased to N1.30 billion, -41.03% YoY.

Pre-tax loss in creased to N 2 . 46 billion, + 34 . 65 % YoY .

Post-tax loss decreased to N 3.38 billion, -76.96% YoY.

Earnings Per Share decreased to N 29 kobo, -94.90% YoY.

Total assets decreased to N26.93 billion, -14.53% YoY.

Total liabilities decreased to N12.56 billion, -55.33% YoY.

Total equity increased to N14.38 billion, +322.37% YoY .

Bottomline

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. UACN Property Development Company Plc was unable to increase its total revenues and pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.