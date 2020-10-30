Sanwo-Olu to Flag off Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway Project

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state is ready to flag off the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway project on Sunday 1st November, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril, via Twitter.

FLASH: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) to Flag Off Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway Project on Sunday 1st November 2020. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/5fWrhkbgQl — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) October 30, 2020

The statement issued by Gawat Jubril disclosed that the flag-off of the reconstruction and upgrade of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway road is in line with the Lagos State Government’s plan to rebuild the major road. It is also expected to bring a new motoring experience on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Gawat reported that there was a road inspection earlier today, where the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, said that despite the disruption of economic activities by the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent civil unrest spiked by the #EndSARS protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of sustainable road infrastructure throughout the state.

What you should know

The project, which is programmed for two phases to manage the huge financial outlay required, takes cognisance of the rapid industrialisation envisaged along the Lekki axis.

The first phase of the project and reconstruction will be an 18.75km stretch spanning Eleko Junction to Epe T- Junction. The second phase of the 26.7km will start at Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction.

The project will be handled by Messrs Craneburg Construction Company Limited which has proven capacity and track record in the delivery of quality road projects.

which has proven capacity and track record in the delivery of quality road projects. The Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway was constructed over 40 years ago, from Victoria Island to Epe T-junction. The builders adopted a rural road cross-section without drainage, except for chutes provided at intervals to allow water percolate into the soil along the verges.

What they are saying

Mrs. Adeyoye stated that other attendant benefits of the laudable project include the positive impact it would have on the lives of residents, businesses, commuters and Lagosians at large.

She said:

“Aside the fact that the Lekki-Epe Expressway project, when completed, will eliminate the perennial traffic gridlocks, it would ultimately improve socio-economic activities in and around Lekki and reduce drastically the travel time of commuters.”