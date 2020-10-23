Cryptocurrency
BREAKING: China bans people selling Crypto
China has placed a ban on entities from issuing Crypto
The world’s second-largest economy, China just recently published a draft law that seems to ban entities from issuing digital cryptos.
This could be the first time the word ‘Crypto’ has appeared in any of China’s formal laws.
The new draft of legal comments cited on Fxstreet, clearly states that no individual or unit can produce or sell tokens to replace CNY in circulation in the market.
The violation of this law will have severe consequences according to the draft which reads:
“For anyone that violates such regulation, the PBoC will halt such activities and forfeit any proceed from the making and selling of yuan-backed digital tokens and issue a fine that is up to five times of the involved proceeds.”
Bitcoin whale transfers $112 million worth of BTC
BTC whale moved 8,701 BTC in block 653,929, estimated to be worth about $112million.
Bitcoin whales are keeping up their pace in the last quarter of the year especially as prices hover over $12,800.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a BTC whale moved 8,701 BTC in block 653,929, estimated to be worth about $112million, some minutes ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 8,701 BTC ($112M) in block 653,929
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 23, 2020
Bitcoin price at the time of writing traded at $12,873.76 with a daily trading volume of $25,438,932,778. BTC price is up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins
Why it is happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now preserving some of their profits in digital assets, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks and global inflation hitting a record high.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What you should know
- At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
#EndSARS: Feminist Coalition raise Cryptos worth $126,000
Feminist Coalition has raised about 9.9 Bitcoins and other cash donations totaling N77.19 million for the #EndSARS movement.
Feminist Coalition, a non-governmental organization originally created to push for gender equality in Nigeria, has become the forerunner of support for the #EndSARS protests. They joined millions of other Nigerian youths across the country to call for police reforms and have raised about 9.9 Bitcoins and other cash donations totaling N77.19 million.
Bitcoin, at the time of this report, traded at $12,887.81 with a daily volume of $27 Billion. BTC price is up 1.1% in the last 24 hours. This means the value of their crypto donation has now reached $126,720.
The funds have been largely disbursed to support the protests with hospital bills for injured protesters, food, water, first aid supplies, and more.
October 21st, 2020.
— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 21, 2020
Why this matters
- The donations are used in providing medical and legal bills for some Nigerians arrested in recent days, and most importantly to hire private security guards in protecting them against armed gangs, who of late have tried to discredit the theme of the peaceful protests.
- Another critical reason many Nigerian millennials use crypto amid protest for police reforms is that the #EndSARS protests in principle are decentralized. There is no known centralized authority coordinating the protest and the much advantage cryptos have over fiat currencies is that they are decentralized finance assets, meaning funds can’t be controlled, blocked, or disengaged by any central authority.
- Also, crypto donations are very secure, and privacy concerns kept at a minimal level, on the basis you don’t disclose your personal details when making such transfers.
The Feminist Coalition is a group of young Nigerian feminists formed in July 2020, with a vision of a country where equality for all people is a reality in our laws and a mission to champion equality for women in Nigerian society.
Its core focus is on education, financial freedom, and representation in public office.
Tether opens up 300,000,000 USDT
Tether’s Treasury minted a whopping 300 million USDT.
Tether, the most valuable stable coin by market value, has become a household name in the fast-changing crypto market.
The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 300 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker and analytic firm.
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 300,000,000 #USDT (299,180,785 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 21, 2020
At the time of this report, Tether traded at $0.999746, with a daily trading volume of $33,341,910,985. USDT price is flat in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 16 Billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 Billion coins.
To show how fast the third most valuable crypto by market value has become relevant, data from Glassnode, an on-chain analytics provider, showed Tether transaction volume increased by around 20% over the past 30 days, to reach that new cumulative milestone.
What you should know
Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier outlined a report on the organic growth of Tether’s market capitalization, as one of the major reasons for the gain Bitcoin (BTC) is presently having in the mid-term. Interest in digital links to the dollar represents the need to handle and store value in the world’s reserve currency, without an intermediary.