President Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm
President Buhari will tonight address Nigerians following the current unrest that has occurred in some parts of the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians by 7pm today, Thursday, October 22, 2020 with regards to the unprecedented events that have overtaken the country in the past few weeks.
This information is contained in a tweet on the official Twitter account of the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, which was seen by Nairametrics.
The tweets read:
“Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammad Buhari will make a national broadcast, today, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.”
“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively as PresidentMuhammad Buhari addresses the Nation later this evening, at 7 pm.”
PRESIDENTIAL BROADCAST
Many consider the President’s speech long over-due as they had expected him to address the nation immediately after the unfortunate shooting of #EndSARS protesters by officers of the Nigerian Army while they assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza in demonstration against police brutality.
BREAKING: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests
The President has advised the protesters to discontinue the street protests, but rather, engage the government in finding solutions.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue their street protests and rather constructively engage the government in finding solutions.
The President disclosed this during his national broadcast on Thursday.
He said, “I call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.
“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.”
BREAKING: President Buhari asks international community not to make hasty decisions on developments
President Buhari has urged the international community to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgement.
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the international community to inquire facts from the Federal Government before making hasty decisions or statements on the on-going unrest in the country.
The President made the statement during his national broadcast to address the on-going unrest in the country.
He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you.
“I urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”
Breaking: Some Nigerians mistook promptness of FG response as sign of weakness – Buhari
President Buhari has said that FG’s promptness to consent to the demands of the protesters was taken as a sign of weakness.
President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the promptness with which the Federal Government acted in meeting the demands of the #EndSARS protesters seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
This was disclosed by the president in his national broadcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on the current widespread violence which has engulfed the country following the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.
The president said that the government listened to the protesters and after evaluating their five-point demands, they were accepted and some of them implemented, which includes the disbandment of SARS.
In his address to Nigerians, President Buhari said, “As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.
“On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.
“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
