President Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians by 7pm today, Thursday, October 22, 2020 with regards to the unprecedented events that have overtaken the country in the past few weeks.

This information is contained in a tweet on the official Twitter account of the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, which was seen by Nairametrics.

FLASH: Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President @MBuhari will make a national broadcast, today, October 22, 2020 at 7pm. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020

PRESIDENTIAL BROADCAST Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively as President @MBuhari addresses the Nation later this evening, at 7pm. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020

Many consider the President’s speech long over-due as they had expected him to address the nation immediately after the unfortunate shooting of #EndSARS protesters by officers of the Nigerian Army while they assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza in demonstration against police brutality.