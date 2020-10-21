Spotlight Stories
#EndSARS: Curfew, widespread looting triggers losses for Nigerian Stocks
Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC led 4 Gainers as against 34 Losers topped by ARDOVA at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse recorded its first trading loss this week amid the rising political crisis in Nigerian major cities.
The All Share Index plunged by 0.75% to close at 28,449.49 points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded on Tuesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.99%. Investors’ losses stood at N113.07 billion.
- Today’s trading session at the Nigerian bourse went positive as volume moved up by +9.84%, as against the +3.48% uptick recorded on Tuesday. UBA, ZENITH BANK, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- NNFM leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC led 4 Gainers as against 34 Losers topped by ARDOVA at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- WAPIC down 10.00% to close at N0.44
- PORTPAINT down 2.50% to close at N2.05
- UAC-PROP down 1.23% to close at N0.82
- NB down 0.97% to close at N52
- ASOSAVINGS down 0.00% to close at N0.5
Top losers
- ARDOVA up 6.30% to close at N11.9
- GUINNESS up 5.88% to close at N16
- WAPCO up 4.42% to close at N17.3
- JBERGER up 3.17% to close at N16.8
- MTNN up 1.43% to close at N138
Unsurprisingly, the Nigerian bourse ended its mid-week trading session on a bearish note amid falling crude oil prices and disruption among major economic hubs in Nigeria, particularly Lagos.
- The major theme weighing on stock traders and local investors remained the ongoing EndSARS protests. This has led to a suspension in economic activities and intensified selling pressure by the bears.
- Nairametrics envisage caution buying, as many investors now consider a wait and see approach amid high political tensions in Nigerian major cities.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 21st of October 2020, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 61,667 confirmed cases.
On the 21st of October 2020, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,648 samples across the country.
To date, 61,667 cases have been confirmed, 56,880 cases have been discharged and 1,125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 595,283 tests have been carried out as of October 21st, 2020 compared to 590,635 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 61,667
- Total Number Discharged – 56,880
- Total Deaths – 1,1125
- Total Tests Carried out – 595,283
According to the NCDC, the 37 new cases were reported from 9 states – FCT (8), Lagos (7), Taraba (5), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4) Kaduna (3), Anambra (2), Osun (2), Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,733, followed by Abuja (5,943), Plateau (3,587), Oyo (3,421), Rivers (2,742), Edo (2,648), Kaduna (2,572), Ogun (1,987), Delta (1,812), Kano (1,741), Ondo (1,659), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,049), Osun (918), Katsina (904), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 607 cases, Benue (484), Nasarawa (478), Bayelsa (403), Ekiti (329), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (274), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (117), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Obasanjo tells President Buhari to restrain military from using force
Obasanjo has called on President Buhari to take swift action before things spiral out of control.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the military and other security forces from using brute force to quell protests.
Obasanjo disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Statement on Violence Against Protesters In Nigeria: An Appeal for Calm’ issued on Wednesday.
According to him, it was obvious that President Buhari and his lieutenants didn’t exhaust all avenues before deploying soldiers.
He said history had shown that killing protesters only worsens the crisis and makes dialogue impossible.
He said, “The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration. Instead, such actions only reinforce the anger and frustration of the populace and close the window of dialogue and peaceful resolution.
“It is clear that Mr President and his lieutenants did not exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to the use of force.”
Obasanjo said it was worse that despite overwhelming evidence, the authorities were still denying ever killing protesters.
He, therefore, called on the President to take swift action before things spiral out of control.
The former President stated, “It is worse that there is a denial of wrongdoing in spite of overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.
“We are at a critical moment in this crisis and the President must act now before it is too late. This time demands leadership and mature leadership at such.”
He said most of the demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, which had been conveyed to the President by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were not unrealistic.
The former President said, “It is imperative that leaders at all levels, starting with Mr President, must demonstrate meekness, humanity and sincerity in meeting the legitimate demands of the protesters and ensuring that justice is served where it must be served. These are the potent ways of ending this crisis now.”
However, the former President also called on the youths to give peace a chance, adding that the destruction and looting must stop.
What to expect:
The youth are expected to give peace a chance while making their legitimate demands. They must be mindful of miscreants who will infiltrate their ranks and give the protests a bad name so that trigger-happy forces will kill them.
Cryptocurrency
Paypal to offer Cryptos by early 2021
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company
PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Tuesday announced it will be providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases at its 26 million clients globally.
In a press statement seen by Nairametrics, Dan Schulman, president, and CEO, PayPal, gave key insights on why the global payment company was going crypto; “The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of ;
- financial inclusion and access,
- efficiency
- speed
- resilience of the payments system
- and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly.”
“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and inter-operability of these new instruments of exchange,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of crypto services and products.
PayPal was also granted a conditional Bitlicense by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), In a statement credited to Linda A. Lacewell, superintendent, NYDFS, she said; “NYDFS’ approval today follows our June 2020 announcement for a new framework for a conditional Bitlicense to encourage, promote, and assist interested institutions to have a well-regulated way to access the New York virtual currency marketplace in a way that is both timely and protective of New York consumers, through partnerships with New York authorized virtual currency firms.”
She continued, “NYDFS will continue to encourage and support financial service providers to operate, grow, remain and expand in New York and work with innovators to enable them to germinate and test their ideas, for a dynamic and forward-looking financial services sector, especially as we work to build New York back better in the midst of this pandemic.”