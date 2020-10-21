EndSARS: No fatality recorded in Lekki Toll Plaza shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government has declared that there was no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki Toll Plaza shooting on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.

He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

According to him, two critically wounded victims had been operated on and were in stable condition while others with “mild to moderate” cases are still receiving treatments at various hospitals in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, who admitted that soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate area last night in a bid to disperse them, said he is currently engaging the leadership of the Nigerian Army on the development.

He noted that as a governor of the state, the control of military forces was not under his purview.

He said, “For clarity, it is imperative to explain that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, ordered an investigation into the rules of engagement adopted by men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki toll gate last night.

“This is with a view to take this up with higher commands of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity to as the Commander-In-Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday (Tuesday) night.

“Fellow Lagosians, whilst we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, we have not recorded any fatality as against the widespread circulation on social media.”