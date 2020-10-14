Stock Market
#EndSARS protest weighs on Nigerian Stock Market
ETERNA led 14 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by ETRANZACT at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse closed flat on Wednesday trading session. The All Share Index closed at 28,344.33 points as against +0.02% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.60%.
- Nigerian bourse trading volume dropped lower, as volume dipped by 59.24% as against +45.14% uptick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, UBA, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- COURTVILLE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- The Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 14 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by ETRANZACT at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 9.82% to close at N4.81
- AFRIPRUD up 5.75% to close at N5.7
- GUINNESS up 3.33% to close at N15.5
- GUARANTY up 1.52% to close at N30
- WAPCO up 2.06% to close at N17.35
Top losers
- ETRANZACT down 9.91% to close at N1.91
- STANBIC down 3.41%to close at N42.5
- FCMB down 3.83% to close at N2.26
- ARDOVA down 3.61% to close at N12
- CAVERTON down 2.78% to close at N1.75
Outlook
Nigerian bourse closed neutral mid-week amid rising crude oil prices and falling U.S dollar index across the global market spectrum.
- Ongoing protests participated in by a significant amount of Nigerian youths, weighed on the broad market sentiments.
- That said, buying pressures from notable blue chips stocks as WAPCO and GTBank got neutralized by selling pressures seen in Stanbic IBTC and FCMB.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on growing political unrest across Nigerian urban cities.
Stock Market
Cybersecurity firm, McAfee to raise $814 million through IPO
McAfee Corp disclosed it will be raising about $814 million through a U.S. IPO.
Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp recently disclosed it will be raising about $814 million through a U.S. initial public offering.
McAfee Corp which spanned out of America’s leading chip producer Intel Corp will sell about 31 million shares. Shareholders are offering about 6 million shares in the IPO, according to its recent regulatory filing.
What you should know
John McAfee started the firm in his name in the 80s. A decade later, the McAfee software was the leading player in helping protect businesses and individuals from adversarial threats like computer hackers.
Highlights of McAfee’s most recent financials include;
- Net revenue was $2,635 million in fiscal 2019 and $1,401 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Net loss was $236 million in fiscal 2019 and net income was $31 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Net loss margin was 9.0% in fiscal 2019 and net income margin was 2.2% in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $799 million in fiscal 2019 and $507 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.3% in fiscal 2019 and 36.2% in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Stock Market
Apple drops 2%, iphone 12 not exciting
The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
American technology juggernaut Apple, makers of the popular iPhone brand, failed to impress global investors, as its share value lost more than 2%. The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
Another strong fundamental weighing heavily on the prized tech stock is the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Apple has seen its stores disrupted negatively, as lockdown modes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent decline in the mobility of people, begin to take toll on major economies. Although, as much as Apple is a technology company, it is not known for selling its products online; rather, it is popular for its in-store experience.
The latest model iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display, will be available for USD 799, while a ‘Mini’ version with a 5.4-inch screen will be slightly cheaper at USD 699. A ‘Pro’ version with three cameras and a new 3-D ‘lidar’ sensor starts at USD 999, with the largest ‘Pro Max’ starting at USD 1,099 and going up to USD 1,399.
In addition, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros affecting U.S tech stocks including Apple. He said:
“Overnight, US stocks lost ground with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive US stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment, as third-quarter earnings season got underway.
“Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded, as the US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi rejected the US$1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it ‘falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demands.’
“Meanwhile, after unveiling its flagship gadget’s latest invention – iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity – Apple Inc. shares fell”
Bottomline
Global investors are riding on the bias that the iPhone 12 basically has the features most new smartphones should have; howbeit, were not excited about the drop in its share value.
Stock Market
Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries lift Nigerian bourse slightly up
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
Nigerian stock market closed in a near stalemate trading session on Tuesday.
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
- A total volume of 535.8 million units of shares, valued at N5.01billion exchanged hands in 4,498 deals. REGALINS finished as the most traded shares by volume at 245.7million units, while GUARANTY topped the market value list at N3.00billion.
- The market breadth index was positive with 18 gainers against 15 losers. ETERNA (9.77%) and INTBREW (9.56%) led the Gainers chart for the day, while ETRANZACT (-9.79%) and CUSTODIAN (-4.76%) closed top losers.
- Across sectors, three of the five indexes under our coverage gained. Price appreciation in INTBREW (+9.56%), CADBURY (+1.40%), and NB (+1.03%) improved the NSE Consumer Goods Index by +0.88%.
- The NSE Insurance and Oil & Gas Indexes followed to gain 0.34% and 0.11% respectively. Conversely, the Banking index depreciated by -1.18%% on the back of sell-offs in UBA (-2.94%) and GUARANTY (-2.48%), while the Oil and Gas Index closed flat.
Top gainers
INTBREW up 9.56% to close at N4.7
ETERNA up 9.77% to close at N4.38
STANBIC up 3.53% to close at N44
CADBURY up 1.40% to close at N7.25
NB up 1.03% to close at N49.1
Top losers
ETRANZACT down 9.79% to close at N2.12
CUSTODIAN down 4.76% to close at N5
AFRIPRUD down 3.75% to close at N5.39
UBA down 2.94% to close at N6.6
GUARANTY down 2.48% to close at N29.55
Outlook
Nigerian bourse rose slightly higher amid growing unrest among Nigerian youths on Police reforms.
- Buying pressures from Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries neutralized significant selling pressures noticed in GTBank, UBA, and Custodian.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as recent price action bias tilts toward an overbought position.