Appointments
African Development Bank appoints Yacine Fal as DG, Cabinet Office
The AfDB has appointed Ms. Yacine Fal as the DG, Cabinet Office of the President.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Ms. Yacine Fal as the DG, Cabinet Office of the President with effect from November 1, 2020.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was issued by the African multilateral organization on October 13, 2020.
The statement says that Ms. Fal is expected to oversee the administrative and operational activities of the President’s Cabinet Office. Primarily, she will provide oversight of all units and departments directly reporting to the President. She will also ensure enhanced delivery efficiency and effectiveness for all Presidential initiatives and Bank operations, as per agreements with respective Vice Presidency Complexes.
She will oversee the works of senior staff to improve overall coordination and engagement of the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors with the Board.
What you should know
Yacine Fal, a Senegalese citizen, is a seasoned and results-oriented business development and service delivery professional with over 20 years of experience in the banking, legal, and procurement fields.
She joined the African Development Bank as a Principal Legal Counsel in the procurement unit (1998-2007) and subsequently served as Manager in charge of the reform implementation team in the office of the President (2007-2008).
She was appointed Officer in Charge of the Procurement and Fiduciary Services Department (2010-2011), and Manager of the Procurement Services Division (2008-2013). Yacine later served as the Resident Representative of the Bank’s Morocco Office (2014-2017).
In 2016, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina appointed Yacine as the Deputy DG of the North Africa Business Development and Service Delivery Office.
She holds a Masters of Law degree (1984) from the University of Dakar, where she specialized in Corporate and tax law, and a postgraduate degree in International Law (1987) from the Universite Paris X -Nanterre.
What they are saying
Yacine Fal, in reaction to her appointment, said, “I am greatly honored by the confidence reposed in me by President Adesina to support him in ensuring the successful implementation of his bold vision for the Bank and the continent.
“I look forward to leading teams in the President’s Cabinet Office to provide managerial, administrative, and operational bandwidth and to assure the success of the President’s vision and mandate, following his historic re-election with 100% vote of the Bank’s shareholders.”
On his own part, the President of AfDB, Dr. Adesina said, “Yacine is a highly capable manager. She brings vast knowledge and experience of the Bank’s legal, procurement, human resources, processes, systems, and operations to her new position.
“I am delighted to have Yacine lead a restructured Cabinet Office of the President, that will comprehensively support the delivery of my vision and mandate to strengthen the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development.”
Appointments
LASACO Assurance Plc appoints Olateju Phillips as Board Chairman
Olateju Phillips has been appointed to replace Aderinola Disu who stepped down as Board Chairman weeks ago.
LASACO Assurance Plc has announced to shareholders and the general public of its appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Olateju Phillips, as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Phillips replaces Mrs. Aderinola Disu, who stepped down as Board Chairman on the 8th of September, 2020.
The announcement comes after its Board of Directors meeting held earlier on October 7, 2020. In accordance with statutory requirements, the decision of the Board as regards the new chairman is contained in the recent statement issued by Gertrude Olutekunbi, the company’s Secretary, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, October 08, 2020.
Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips is a successful Chartered Accountant who holds an ACCA from England and Wales. She speaks Yoruba, English, and French fluently. She is a former Director in Keystone Bank; former Director, Lagos State Lottery Board; Honorable Commissioner for Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations in Lagos State; she was also the MD of Alma Beach Estate Ltd (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Ltd); MD, Maridot Ventures Ltd. She is a renowned Management / Financial Consultant to many companies and also served as the Divisional Commercial Manager of the Property division of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria.
Appointments
JAIZ Bank Plc appoints Sirajo Salisu, 2 others as Directors
The Bank has appointed three new directors to fill existing vacancies as well as furthering its succession plan.
JAIZ Bank Plc has announced the appointments of three (3) new directors. The appointees are; Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with effect from 1st October 2020.
Dr. Sirajo Salisu is appointed as an Executive Director with effect from 1st January 2021. The appointments have been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification sent to Niarametrics, the new appointees are meant to fill existing vacancies as well as furthering the Bank’s succession plan.
Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar is a seasoned Legal Practitioner & Notary Public with an experience spanning over two decades across multiple sectors including law, banking, finance, public sector policy, and administration. She is a passionate leader with extended experience in the educational and non-profit making sector, having established institutions like Inara Foundation and led the Centre for Children with Special Needs in Abuja. She is also a partner at Prodiverse Global, a legal and business advisory firm in Abuja.
She is an alumna of the University of Buckingham and the University of London, where she obtained a Bachelors degree and Masters degree in Law. She also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Global Business from Oxford University, Said Business School England. She is currently a student at the University of West Scotland, researching Nigeria’s engagement with the WTO (World Trade Organisation) Dispute Settlement System.
On his part, Dr. Abdullateef Bello is an academic and highly revered scholar in the field of Applied Statistics. He has wide experience in academics and corporate research, having worked as a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria (1987-88), and as Principal Statistician at the Economic Research and Policy Department of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for 20 years.
Dr. Bello has published extensively in leading international journals including, International Research Journal of Finance and Economics, The Statistician; Computational Statistics and Data Analysis; Statistics in Medicine; Biometrical Journal; Communications in Statistics: Theory and Method; Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation; and Australian Journal of Statistics. He has also contributed a number of short papers in bulletins and magazines worldwide.
He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford, where he obtained an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Applied Statistics bagging the prestigious Rhodes scholarship en route.
On the other hand, Dr. Sirajo has 28 years of practical banking experience with 11 years at top management levels. He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a Supervisor and rose to Assistant General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc. He held various managerial positions in both Operations, Credit Administration, and Business Development including Regional Manager FCT Abuja in 2007.
Prior to joining JAIZ Bank Plc in 2016, he served as the MD/CEO Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held for six (6) years till January 2015. Upon joining the Bank in 2016, Dr. Sirajo had served in various capacities including serving as the Regional Manager South, while supervising the Treasury Department of the Bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, a position which he held before assuming his position as an Executive Director of the Bank.
Dr. Sirajo is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano; the University of Port Harcourt; and Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi where he obtained a B.Sc. (Economics), M.Sc. (Monetary Economics), and Ph.D. (Agricultural Economics) respectively.
He is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), Honorary Senior Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Sirajo has attended Management and Islamic Banking courses in and outside Nigeria as a participant and/or a speaker. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (SMP 33) and Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PALM 11), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Appointments
FG reappoints Fidet Okhiria as MD of Nigeria Railway Corporation
The reappointment of the MD for the second and final four-year tenure is effective from 20th October 2020.
Engr. Fidet Edentalen Okhiria has been reappointed as the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), effective from 20th October 2020.
This announcement was made by the Federal Government of Nigeria via its official Twitter handle.
However, the same information was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe.
Mr. Ojiekwe said the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed that the re-appointment by the President was conveyed in a letter, with the reference number Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 on October 5, 2020.
Mr. Okhiria is the current MD of the NRC, his reappointment for the second and final four-year tenure is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.
He was first appointed as the MD of the corporation on October 24, 2016. Prior to his appointment in 2016, he served as the District Manager and Director of the Corporation.
Mr. Okhiria is a fellow of, Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineering (FNIME), Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (LCILT), Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (FSM), and a Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE).