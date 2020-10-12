Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, International Breweries drop, Profit-taking ticks up
Market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers.
The Nigerian bourse as anticipated started the first trading session of the week on a negative note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization finished the day lower, losing 0.27% to close at 28,337.49 points and N14.81 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 369.1 million units of shares, valued at N5.06billion exchanged hands in 4,750 deals, as UBA finished as the most traded shares by volume of 95.0million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITH bank topped the market value list at N1.98billion and N944 million respectively.
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by -1.78%, on price decline in MANSARD (-5.67) and REGALINS (-4.35%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Dipped by -0.91%, on INTBREW (-9.11%) and Flourmill (-4.55%) decrease.
- NSE Industrial Index: Fell by -0.54%, due to sell-offs in BUACEMENT (-1.45%).
- NSE Banking Index: slide -0.05%, on price decline in GUARANTY (-0.33%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Up +1.36%, on the back of the gains recorded in ETERNA (+9.92%) and SEPLAT (+2.44%)
Similarly, in today’s trade, the market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers. INTBREW (-9.11%) & FLOUR MILL (-4.55%) led the losers’ chart for the day, while ETERNA (+9.92%) and CUTIX (+4.65%) finished top gainers.
Top gainers
ETERNA up 9.92% to close at N3.99
CUTIX up4.65% to close at N1.8
SEPLAT up 2.44% to close at N420
FCMB up 2.21% to close at N2.31
ACCESS up 1.28% to close at N7.9
Top losers
INTBREW down 9.11% to close at N4.29
FLOURMILL down 4.55% to close at N21
AFRIPRUD down 2.27% to close at N5.6
BUACEMENT down 1.45% to close at N40.9
MTNN down 0.36% to close at N140
Outlook
Nigerian bourse started the week trading south, amid falling crude oil prices. Significant selling pressure was seen in NSE30 stocks that include MTN Nigeria, International Breweries, and Flour mills.
Michael Nwakalor, Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics explained the bias most traders are having now
- We expect to see mixed sentiments in the ASI this week.
- Bargain hunting activities on continued expectations of suppressed fixed-income yields are likely to be punctuated by profit-taking over the week.
Market Views
Outlook: What to expect from Stock Markets W/W
Market analysts are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse.
The Nigerian Stock market remained relatively impressive at W/W. In the previous week, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively.
Fourteen (14) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifteen (15) equities in the previous week. Ninety-six (96) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and twelve (112) recorded in the previous week.
However, Profit-taking was noticed at the last trading session of the week as the plunge in money market rates, coupled with institutional investors re-strategizing ahead of the Q3 earnings results propelled buying interests of Nigerian Stocks, particularly NSE30 Stocks.
Stock traders and investors are trooping into the perceived undervalued local equity market amid the continual low-yields seen in Nigeria’s debt market.
Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in a note to Nairametrics spoke on his expectations for the coming week at Nigeria’s local bourse
While we expect the soft gains in the domestic market to be sustained, we note that investors are likely to extend the profit-taking activities into the week ahead.
- The year is gradually winding down and portfolio managers are looking to finish with a decent average performance for the year.
- Additionally, there is still the paucity of alternative assets with low valuation and the potential to outperform the low yielding fixed income instruments. I believe these are few drivers for the equities market which reinforces our positive outlook for the week.
- We expect the release of Q3 2020 earnings results from this week. With the not-too-underwhelming H1 numbers, we think the Q3 corporate performance will likewise be a positive catalyst.
On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on expectation for the coming week, at the global equity market saying;
“Investors remain focused on the implications of a ‘Blue Wave’ election, given that the probability of a Democratic sweep has climbed to 60% from 47% one month ago,”
Furthermore, he opined;
- With much of the street thoroughly drenched in the Blue Wave, I would expect global drivers to reassert their influence with the path of the global economic recovery, COVID-19 case counts, progress towards a vaccine, and broader trade issues.
- The market remains zeroed-in on optimism, focusing on a likely pick-up in government spending, notably on infrastructure and ‘green’ initiatives. However, it requires one to ignore the prospect of higher corporate taxes and also potentially massive shifts in the regulatory backdrop for some sectors like tech.
- These elements point in vastly different directions for risk appetite, and I expect ‘risk-off’ to win out, in part, because of timing.
What to expect
Taking a cue from some market analysts who are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse. Profit-taking is more likely to continue amid falling crude oil prices, and growing youth unrest over alleged police abuses.
Paid Content
These stocks have gained over 40% since we recommended them less than 6 months ago
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
Every investor’s wish is to invest in stocks that help them make money. There is a feeling you get, when you buy stocks at a lowly price, only for it to gain a few weeks or months later. It even gets better if the stocks you bought that have gained in appreciation, also pay juicy dividends.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), was specially designed to help recommend stocks that are undervalued and dividend-paying, helping your portfolio grow. Since we launched in May 2020, we have recommended about 19 stocks, some of which have surpassed our target exit price as high as 40%. Here are some of our big winners.
READ: Apple and Tesla shares skyrocket after stock splits
Stanbic IBTC – Is one of our favorite banking stocks on our list of recommendations, for obvious reasons. The stock has gained a whopping 49%, since we recommended it back in May 2020. It was trading for N28.5 per share at the time and we believed it was highly undervalued and worth at least N35 per share. It closed last week at N42.5 per share, meaning if you bought when we recommended and still held it, you would have gained 49% in 152 days, as against our target exit of 22.8%.
Africa Prudential – We first recommended this stock in May 2020, following solid fundamentals and visionary leadership. Nairametrics founder, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu had an opportunity to speak to the current CEO of the company, Mr. Obong Idong, and remarked that “he appears to be a visionary who is driven towards technology and innovation.” He also suggested that Obong had the support of his boss at pivoting the business into a full-fledged technology company.
READ: U.S stocks post gains in Q3, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty
When we recommended this stock, it was trading for N3.75 per share and an indicative dividend yield of a whopping 17.95%. Whilst we believed the stock was worth at least N7.35 per share, our target exit price was N4.70, providing a return of 25%. The share price closed at N5.73 on Friday, crossing our target exit price. If you bought this stock when we recommended it, you would have gained 52.8% in 159 days or less than 6 months.
GT Bank Plc – The second of the three banks on our list came highly recommended after it got pummeled, as investors feared the impact of the pandemic. It fell to as low as N16 per share in March, and we bought as much as we could. However, we recommended this stock in May when it was trading for N21 per share. Nevertheless, we had high expectations and placed a target exit price of N25 per share for the stock, which translates to an 18.5% gross return. 159 days after, the stock is trading for N30.4 per share, with a gross return of 44.1%. So, if you subscribed when we recommended this stock, you will be up by a whopping 44.1%.
READ: Apple, Microsoft gain over 1%, propels Nasdaq up
Lafarge Plc – This is one of our more recent stocks, having been recommended late in July 2020. At the time; we thought the stock was ‘on the cusp of a new era’ after it spun off its South African loss-making subsidiary to focus on Nigeria. Since then, its fundamentals have improved, propelling the stock into one of the best performers this year. When we recommended the stock, it was trading for N11.75 per share, with a target exit price of N15 per share or 27.7%. Well, it is 76 days later, and the stock is now trading for N17 per share, effectively beating our target selling price. The stock is now up 44.7%.
United Capital – Investors who bought this stock when we recommended it for N2.63 per share are holding on to one of the hottest stocks on the exchange. When we recommended this stock, our target return was 35% or N3.5 per share. By Friday, 105 days later, the stock hit our target price and now it’s up 35%.
Surely, these are not the only winners we have in the Stock Select Newsletter. Vitafoam has gained 20% since we recommended it 98 days ago. MTN has gained 31% since we also recommended it, while Axa Mansard has gained 23% (in just 63 days). We also have some recommended stocks that we believe are still undervalued, with the potential to gain over 20%.
Disclaimer – Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.
Market Views
Access Bank, First Bank up, investors gain N747 billion W/W
Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirty-six (36) equities in the previous week.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively. Investors gained 747.19 billion.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
- A total turnover of 3.140 billion shares worth N35.372 billion in 35,099 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast with a total of 1.532 billion shares valued at N16.901 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,882 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.325 billion shares valued at N25.816 billion traded in 21,306 deals; thus contributing 74.05% and 72.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Oil and Gas industry followed with 200.567 million shares worth N1.012 billion in 1,977 deals.
- The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 149.200 million shares worth N3.631 billion in 2,991 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 1.236 billion shares worth N15.724 billion in 9,774 deals, contributing 39.36% and 44.45% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirty-six (36) equities in the previous week.
- Fourteen (14) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifteen (15) equities in the previous week, while ninety-six (96) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and twelve (112) recorded in the previous week.
READ: MOBIL, DANGOTE CEMENT record gains, as market liquidity increases by 120%
Top gainers
- ETERNA PLC. 2p .74 0.89 32.48% to close at N3.63
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 21.03% to close at N4.72
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC up 20.63% to close at N5.73
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. up 19.48% to close at N0.92
- FBN HOLDINGS PLC up 19.23% to close at N6.20
- ACCESS BANK PLC. up 16.42% to close at N7.80
- GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. up 16.00% to close at N5.80
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 15.87% to close at N12.05
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC up 15.79% to close at N0.44
- NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. up 14.81% to close at N4.65
READ: GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER record impressive gains, investors gain N82.46 billion WoW
Top losers
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC down 11.96% to close at N0.81
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC. down 10.00% to close at N0.36
- DEAP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT & TRUST PLC down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 6.90% to close at N0.27
- CONOIL PLC down 5.57% to close at N14.40
- LAW UNION AND ROCK INS. PLC. down 5.17% to close at N1.10
- JAIZ BANK PLC down 4.84% to close at N0.59
- CHAMS PLC down 4.76% to close at N0.20
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 4.00% to close at N0.24
- OANDO PLC down 2.62% to close at N2.23
READ: GTBANK, UBA, ZENITH BANK record gains, as investors gain N18.2 billion
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded impressive gains in the week amid growing political uncertainty across Nigeria’s borders
- Nigeria’s major export earning asset, crude oil printed higher as Hurricane storm threatened 17% of America’s crude oil supplies, thereby trading at $43/Barrel.
- Significant buying pressures from Nigeria’s notable stocks rallied investors inflows W/W, as institutional investors took advantage of decent stocks that were trading relatively at a discounted level.
- On the macro level, Nigeria’s 2021 budget revealed plans to finance the deficit with flows from new borrowings (N4.28 trillion), privatization proceeds (N205.15 billion), and drawdowns from multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programs (N709.69 billion).
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the counsel of a certified Stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as Nigerian Stocks often exhibit cyclic returns.