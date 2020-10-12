Connect with us
Just-in: FG launches Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme

FG has launched the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) at the State House, Abuja.

Federal Government has launched the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the government via its official Twitter handle on Monday.

FG tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari launches and showcases the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) Tools at the State House, Abuja.

Detail soon …

Business

COVID-19: World Bank warns Nigerians, others in Africa not to relax

WHO has warned Africa not to relax despite recording lower cases and mortality rates compared to other regions of the world.

October 12, 2020

World Bank in its recent report for October 2020, titled “Charting the road to recovery” has warned Nigeria and other Africans not to relax despite recording lower cases and mortality rates comparatively to other regions of the world.

READ: World Bank predicts rebound of Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy next year

The report cautioned African countries not to let their guard down, a part of the report read thus: “With the notable exception of South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa appears to have so far escaped the worst of the health crisis. As of September 28, the numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths in the region were, respectively, 3.4 and 2.5 percent of those registered worldwide. However, great uncertainty surrounds the scale and trajectory of the pandemic in the region. The occurrence of a second wave in Europe and the United States and concerns about a potential second wave in African countries are fueling further uncertainty about the persistence and spread of the virus.”

Commenting on the impact of the pandemic on African economies, the report noted that the pandemic had endangered a decade of hard-earned economic progress as economic activity in the region is expected to contract by 3.3% in 2020. It opined that by the end of 2021, the region’s GDP per capita will likely regress to its level in 2007.

READ: Gold prices bow to rising dollar, trades below $1,900/ounce

Narrowing it down, the report warned that in West and Central Africa, the decline in growth will be mainly driven by oil exporters. Non-resources intensive countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Senegal, will slow but not contract, helped by relatively more robust growth in the agricultural sector. Corroborating this fact is the recent contraction of Nigeria’s economy by -6.10%. A part of the report stated: “Excluding Nigeria, growth in West and Central Africa is projected to rise to 3.0 percent in 2021.”

READ: 150 million to fall into extreme poverty by 2021 – World Bank

Why this matters: The report warned that in Africa, COVID-19 could push up to 40 million people into extreme poverty, erasing at least five years of progress in fighting poverty. Similarly, COVID-19 could set back progress in building human capital, as school closures will affect nearly 253 million students, potentially causing losses in learning. Therefore, it is imperative for the right policy mix which comprises sound macroeconomic and fiscal policies to be adopted.

(READ MORE:AfCFTA: Nigeria is more ready than most African economies – Yewande Sadiku)

Way forward: The report stated that the road to recovery will be long and steep, and opined that sustained recovery will depend on how fast African countries prioritize policy actions and investments that address the challenge of creating more, better and inclusive jobs. Some of the highlights of its policy recommendations include; Expanding digital infrastructure and making connectivity affordable, reliable, and universal.

READ: Multichoice Nigeria: How investing $2.1 billion in Nigeria’s media and entertainment value chain impacts national economy

Creating jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require a decisive shift from exporting raw materials to greater value addition and intra-Africa value chains.

Enhancing rural-urban and inland-coastal connectivity and investing in cities will raise agricultural productivity and re-allocate resources to more efficient job creating locations.

Full implementation of the African Free Continental Trade Agreement (AFCTA)

 

Business

Lagos approves resumption of all classes in public, private schools

The Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of all classes in all of the State’s schools.

October 12, 2020

The Lagos State Government has announced the approval of the resumption of all classes in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools.

This disclosure was made in a statement on Monday, October 12, 2020, by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

READ: Nigeria’s explosions timeline from 2019

According to a monitored media report, Adefisayo said the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state can resume from Monday, October 19, 2020.

She enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

READ: School Resumption: Parents commend Lagos Govt, request e-learning infrastructure support for public schools

In the statement, Adefisayo said, “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools. All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education. The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared as ‘satisfactory’ by the OEQA.”

READ: CBN unveils sanctions on E-payment infractions, as it goes tough on banks, others

Details later…

Business

#EndSARS: Police brutality still evident after SARS dissolution

October 12, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police announced the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Sunday. However, a few minutes after the announcement, the Police attacked #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition according to a Nairametrics analyst.

READ: How SARS “robbed” me – Yele Bademosi, CEO Bundle

Backstory

Nairametrics reported on Sunday that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic, and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people,” the IGP said.

READ: #EndSARS: State Governors should have necessary powers to control the Police Force – Seyi Makinde

However, Nairametrics covered the protests over the weekend and it turned out the officers stationed at the Force HQ may not have gotten the memo.

READ: Why some placard-bearing protesters stormed SON’s Abuja office

The protesters after getting the news of the dissolution of the SARS, listened to a speech by activist, Aisha Yeshufu, at the Maitama roundabout in Abuja. The protesters agreed to take their protest to the Force HQ in a peaceful manner, marching from Maitama roundabout to the Secretariat.

Immediately after crossing the Federal Secretariat and approaching the Force HQ, Policemen attacked peaceful protesters unprovoked using tear gas, water cannons and also dispersing the crowd with gunshots warnings.

Journalist, David Hundeyin, who was at the scene of the attack after the IGP’s announcement said, “Just staged a PEACEFUL March to the Force HQ and got badly teargassed for the 2nd time today, after which we were hit by a water cannon and then multiple live bullet rounds into the air”

They came after us on foot brandishing horsewhips” he added.

READ: France increases minimum wage after protests, as Nigeria refuses to do same

According to the Nairametrics analyst, the Police chased the unarmed protesters from Secretariat down to Transcorp Hilton junction. The Police perpetrated a number of atrocities; they slashed car tyres, hit cars, manhandled fleeing protesters, seized phones and arrested whoever they caught up with. All these happened a few minutes after the IGP announced the dissolution of SARS.

Bottomline

The FG needs to address the issue of total Police brutality which is related to the SARS protests. Protesting is a constitutional right, and the Abuja protesters were mainly peaceful and unarmed. However, they were teargassed 3 times on Sunday, which begs the question of whether the FG is truly ready to implement the publicized dissolution of SARS.

