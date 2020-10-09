Cryptocurrency
Ripple ventures into lending
Ripple’s Line of Credit provides upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement.
Ripple, one of the fastest-growing Fintech startups worth billions of dollars, and owners of XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, recently disclosed that it was branching out into the lending business.
The report spoke on the barriers associated with many businesses accessing credit and why it felt it necessary to solve such pressing needs by highlighting the following:
- Limited access to working capital is one of the biggest barriers to growth for many companies.
- Unlike incumbents who have large balance sheets that allow them to scale their businesses quickly, many Fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the capital and resources to compete.
- Faced with stalled growth, customers turn to create bespoke credit arrangements – with each partner, in each destination market. Each arrangement requires additional overhead and management, making it a slow, burdensome, and ultimately inefficient process.
- Ripple’s Line of Credit solves this problem for its customers by providing upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement – simplifying access to financial solutions that accelerate business performance and scale.
Hint: Ripple has about 6.2 billion XRP, worth over $1.5 billion at prevailing market prices. Its accounts reserve is responsible for 6% of XRP’s total supply when considering both the 45 billion in circulation and 48.6 billion held in escrow accounts. The Ripple periodically sells XRP into the crypto-verse.
The report further gave operational details on how Ripple will enforce such program and the edge it holds:
- Those using ODL on RippleNet can purchase XRP from Ripple on credit—customers are charged one fee on the amount borrowed, with no hidden fees, and can receive approvals faster than through traditional means.
- RippleNet customers simply take advantage of one simple XRP-based arrangement everywhere that ODL is available, regardless of sending destination or fiat currency, and costs a lot less than most other available credit options.
The benefits of using Blockchain technology in your company
Since its emergence, Blockchain technology is fast becoming critical to the 21st-century business.
Blockchain is arguably the next big thing after the emergence of electricity and the internet. It has started transforming businesses at an unimaginable rate, and those who have not been using the technology are now trying hard to get acquainted, master, and apply it to their organizational processes.
Blockchain is very critical to the 21st-century business because it is a foundational technology with the potential to be tweaked in many ways to suit diverse business operational needs.
Recall, just at the infant stage of the internet, blockchain started to propel the lives of people and businesses alike.
What you should know
Blockchain is a digital ledger where transactions are processed. The name originated from its concept, where records known as ‘Blocks’ are connected to a single linear pattern, known as ‘Chain’ – hence, Blockchain.
What experts are saying
Adebayo Juwon, Marketing Lead, FTX Africa, in an exclusive note to Nairametrics, spoke on the efficiency modules the technology brings to businesses on a global scale;
“Business owners are always seeking for means to scale their businesses, getting a competitive edge over others while being profitable at the same time. Recently, many of the top companies across the globe have been working towards achieving their goals with Blockchain technology.
“Corporations need to understand how to work efficiently. Blockchain has proven that collaboration is possible. It has empowered people to freely send, receive, and verify data transactions with less trust.
“Data on blockchain is verifiable and secured with the use of advanced Cryptography, which makes it resistant to unauthorized changes and hacks. Cost of intermediaries is also eliminated, making transactions more efficient. Using Blockchain technology for business transactions is almost instantaneous, which I believe most entrepreneurs will find welcoming.”
Chimezie Chuta, a leading Blockchain expert and founder Blockchain Nigeria User Group, spoke on the reliability the technology propel to businesses worldwide;
“Blockchain technology solves the problem of trust in business transactions, whether it has to do with the exchange of money, records, or even goods and services. With Blockchain, code is law within an environment devoid of trust.
When there is a need to have a public immutable record of transactions, blockchain is the answer. When there is no benefit, it doesn’t make much sense to use a blockchain. When this is the case, stand‐alone Cryptography is the solution to the problem.”
Chike Okonkwo, Business Development Manager, OKEx, spoke to Nairametrics on how the technology brings security to businesses;
“Through protected Cryptography, it secures the data ledgers which helps promote trust and prevent fraud.
“After a process of maximum trust verification, transactions/data are stored in blocks contained in millions of computers participating in the chain, and these transactions are recorded in chronological order in all the blocks.
“The data stored on the blockchain can be verified from their point of origin. With the help of smart contracts, businesses can pre-set conditions on the blockchain.
“Blockchain technology is currently being experimented in sectors like agriculture, banking, healthcare, education, e-commerce, property, mining, retail, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, automotive, and the list goes on.”
In a report credited to Pricewaterhouse Coopers, it stated that “Blockchain technology would lead to substantial gains by pooling processes through a shared, encrypted database. Goldman Sachs considers that the consistent and coordinated use of Blockchain technology in banking could save the industry between US$ 3 billion and US$ 5 billion a year in KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) costs.”
Some of the advantages of Blockchain technology in businesses include;
- Ease of monitoring transactions – It makes it easier for businesses to track their products and transactions, because of its integrated transparency properties, providing operational managers the tools for a higher level of authenticity, reliability, and most importantly accountability.
- Site security – A prominent American based digital currency exchange, Coinbase, uses the technology to facilitate payment processes for its customers, and to date has never been hacked, because of its high level of integration with the technology.
- Profit – Another credible example is the world-renowned payment company, Visa. Four years ago, it introduced a blockchain platform that would deal with business-to-business payment services, which has helped to increase its profit margins over the years.
- Reduces operational costs – It enables the removal of intermediaries or unnecessary middlemen linked to record-keeping and reconciliation of transactions.
- Enhances credibility – It can be used to facilitate digital contracts and safeguarding deals, which makes it difficult to for the contracts to be forged or altered in any way, thereby enhancing credibility.
- Simplifies supply chain management – It makes the supply chain management process of businesses simpler; thus, offering a cost-effective method of tracking products and services without inefficiencies and guess works. Unilever, a consumer goods juggernaut, is presently using the technology in monitoring transactions on its supply chain, and it has reduced operating costs in that regard.
Finally, it is important to note that Blockchain will assist in curbing global complexity by combining decentralization, security, and transparency.
Square buys $50 million worth of Bitcoins
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
“As it grows in adoption, we intend to learn and participate in a disciplined way. For a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey, ” she stated.
Why it’s happening; Recall some months ago Nairametrics broke the news that a publicly-traded company based in America, MicroStrategy recently adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal and it’s good to see BTC’s being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto analytic firm in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the initial skepticism that traditional banks and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now, saying: “The last decade has been quite challenging for bitcoin and the crypto space despite the enormous price increase. Regulators, investors, and mainstream traders were skeptical about bitcoin because of its volatility and how bitcoin works. In recent times, we have seen growth in the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general; regulators, banks, are finding an entry point into the crypto space. In addition, the market cap of both gold and bitcoin, 9 trillion dollars, and 117.81 billion dollars respectively, shows that bitcoin still has a lot of potentials. Going by this trajectory, bitcoin is expected to gain more grounds, increase in value, and also be widely used/accepted”
About Square, Inc.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money.
- Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.
5 major reasons it’s good to buy Bitcoin
The world’s most attractive cryptocurrency has an edge that smart investors can not afford to ignore.
The present trends and macros surrounding the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin suggest that there seem to be more than meets the eye. Nairametrics computed five major fundamentals that give the world’s most attractive crypto an edge that a good investor can’t afford to ignore.
1.The decline of Bitcoins on crypto exchanges is at a record low
When coins on spot exchanges drop, it’s a sign that new buyers are coming in to scoop coins off the markets and move them into cold storage HODL, and we are seeing new HODLers right now. Very macro bullish.
With so much demand, especially from institutional investors like Grayscale and Microstrategy, it might just be a matter of time for the world’s flagship crypto to jump the bullish wagon in the long term.
The decline of BTC exchange balances signals reduced selling pressure. In August 2020, 2.6 million BTC was being held on exchanges. This is significantly lower than the last time Bitcoin hit a local top a year ago (2.8 million), and lower than before the sell-off in March (2.9 million).
2. The number of entities with a balance equal to or above 1000 BTC continues to rise
The signs are bullish, as we still haven’t broken the upward trend line, despite the dip at the start of September.
The number of #entities with a balance of >= 1k $BTC continues to increase. #Whales#Bullish as we still have not broken the upward trend line despite the dip during the start of September.#Bitcoin #Crypto
Source: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/ZXTnuk1N6v
— Double-U (@DoubleU_theory) September 14, 2020
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend that BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
3. Many Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell
Recall that Nairametrics about two months ago, revealed how investors remain bullish in the long term, despite the blurred global economic outlook and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
The percentage of supply owned by entities holding ≤ 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%.
These show that more retail investors are grabbing a stake in the most popular crypto asset, thereby diminishing the strength of BTC whales.
4. Bitcoin has safe haven properties
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter) due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.
5. Public-listed global brands are using Bitcoin to hedge inflation
Some weeks back, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded company based in America, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
Disclaimer: The objective is to give the needed insight on the world’s most valuable crypto prevailing in the ever-changing global financial market. This should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such.
Readers should also note that the historical performances of this financial asset do not guarantee future performance. Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.