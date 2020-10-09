Corporate Press Releases
Onyema, Oniha highlight opportunities for investors in fixed income market
Participants engaged The Exchange, DMO and CSL on practical ways to properly navigate the fixed income market.
In line with its commitment to further enhance the capacity of capital market players across available asset classes, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) hosted a two-day webinar on fixed income this week. The webinar – which was held in partnership with the Debt Management Office (DMO) and CSL Stockbrokers – focused on the dealing member firms on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, and members of the investing public on Thursday, 8 October 2020.
Speaking at webinar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, stated, “The Exchange continues to be the foremost platform creating new types of debt instruments in Nigeria with a market capitalization of about N16.4Tn. By offering capital raising opportunities and secondary trading to all classes of issuers including Sovereign, Subnational, Corporates and Supra-national bonds, The Exchange facilitates the interaction between borrowers and lenders in Nigeria driving efficient allocation of capital. With fixed income markets representing one of the largest subset of global financial markets, NSE reiterates its commitment committed to providing a hybrid market for dealers as well as institutional and retail investors to continue to access increased liquidity in fixed income securities.”
On her part, the Director-General, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha expressed her delight to partner with NSE on the webinar and went on to say, “While we have always had the money market & the capital market, the fixed income market has also grown to become active today with capital raising from government, corporates & multilaterals. This shows that our market is capable of attracting both domestic & international players for the overall good of the economy. In meeting our objectives at the to finance the budget & deepen capital market activity, we remain committed to using the fixed income platform to support various aspects of the economy. We will also remain responsive to investors’ needs for portfolio diversification by expanding our fixed income market with more sophisticated debt instruments.”
The webinar also featured a presentation from Equity Analyst, CSL Stockbrokers, Olakayode Olayemi who took participants through the fundamentals of fixed income trading, highlighting both the primary and secondary market activities, as well as the investment opportunities and benefits available for investors in the NSE debt market. The session was quite engaging with participants engaging actively with The Exchange, DMO and CSL on practical ways to properly navigate the fixed income market.
The Exchange continues to deliver on its mandate to not only provide the Nigerian economy with a reliable, multi-asset hub, but to facilitate financial literacy programs that help investors gain an in-depth understanding of opportunities in various asset classes. Through frequent communications across its touchpoints and engagements such as this webinar, The Exchange is working assiduously to ensure that investors understand the characteristics of various securities and how they are issued or traded to maximize their benefits.
Disclaimer Notice: Impersonation and fraudulent acts
Nairametrics hereby alerts the general public to the activities of imposters using its name for fraudulent acts.
It has come to the attention of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, owners of Nairametrics.com, that impostors, fraudulent individuals, and organizations are impersonating themselves as Nairametrics and/or its Founder Ugo “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu to extort money from innocent Nigerians online and via social media.
Therefore, we strongly denounce this fraudulent and unscrupulous impersonation and hereby alert the general public to this urgent situation.
For the avoidance of doubt, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics, and its employees do not accept money from anyone for investment and financial advisory services. This is also clearly stated in our Disclaimer notices. It is also important to note that any organization that engages in Financial Advisory Services or seeks money from the public for investments must be registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Nigeria “SEC” and any other relevant regulatory body.
Nairametrics is a financial news website focused on providing our visitors on nairametrics.com and our social media handles, timely financial information such as news, financial literacy tips, financial inclusion and advocacy, macroeconomic and financial data. Nairametrics also uses electronic media platforms such as Radio to educate and inform our listeners on Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. We also offer a premium newsletter subscription service to our readers.
Our official website is www.nairametrics.com while you can reach us via our official social media accounts @Nairametrics on Twitter, @nairametrics on Instagram, and www.facebook.com/nairametrics on Facebook. We are also available on two social media chat platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram via the following phone numbers only; +2348145000098 and +2348051040390.
We implore the general public to report to law enforcement officers, any person or organization whom they suspect of being an impostor, engaging in fraudulent activities, or soliciting for money without regulatory approvals.
If you require any information from Nairametrics, kindly contact us through the following email address [email protected] and [email protected].
FCMB celebrates the spirit of team work, commits to excellent service
FCMB has announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The Bank further assured that it will continue to leverage on its solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to life changing opportunities.
FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s international Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme, “Dream Team”. The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period.
In the statement, FCMB announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week memorable, including a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the Bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10% bonus add-on all through the week; and a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology. In addition, cakes will be delivered to children who operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer service week.
Employees of the Bank are also not left out of the customer service week celebration. A virtual party will hold on Friday, October 9, during which some employees will be recognised and celebrated for their achievements and overall championing of FCMB’s core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC).
Commenting on the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said “This year’s Customer Service Week resonates deeply with us, because we pride ourselves as an institution that is made up of world-class professionals driven by a culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve. For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders”.
With over 6 million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and consistent growth in overall performance, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial industry.
The Bank has deepened and sustained its support to Nigerians and the economy, through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country, including the recent reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products, to help customers free up extra income to meet other expenses in a convenient manner. FCMB also recently launched a Health Advisory Service, an on-demand health information service in collaboration with Wellvis.org, which makes it easier for Nigerians to access quality healthcare from the convenience of their homes, offices or even on the go.
First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. For more information about how FCMB can support fulfilment of your aspirations, please visit www.fcmb.com.
CBN injects fresh $51.8m into FX Markets
The CBN is looking to boost the value of the naira and thus strengthen the economy of the country.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has informed the general public that it is resuming its foreign exchange sales to the Bureaux de Change operators, as of Monday, September 7, 2020. Therefore injected $51.8 million into the forex market through the BDC operators.
The President of the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe said that each BSC operator had the naira equivalent of $10,000 put into their account. However, those operators that were suspended earlier might not get paid.
On the other hand, seeing how on Monday the black market price of the naira was N430/$, it’s now important for the BDC operators to follow regulations and reciprocate this gesture by the Central Bank of Nigeria in order for this injection to reap benefits.
A bit of history of CBN and FX
As the timeline of Nigeria’s forex devaluation shows, the CBN has been debunking speculation about the naira being devalued since the middle of March.
Due to COVID-19, the global economy experienced a serious hit as businesses and industries had to change the way they operate. One consequence of this was the crash of oil prices. As a measure to soften the blow that the coronavirus might have on the economy, the CBN adopted a single exchange rate instead of the multiple exchange rate policy that was used to establish the value of the naira.
Furthermore, various operators were fined N5 million each because of infractions in the forex market before everything was shut down on March 27, due to the coronavirus-related global lockdown.
In April, however, the sale of dollars was allowed for SMEs that needed foreign exchange for imports as well as students in foreign countries that needed to pay school fees.
In May, once the forex market was open again, the Central Bank of Nigeria pumped funds into the foreign exchange market. It is estimated that the CBN injected somewhere between $90 and $100 million into the system through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions. This was done with the intent of stabilizing the naira despite poor earnings due to the low prices of crude oil.
Moreover, Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the CBN, warned individuals as well as businesses to stop using the black market to exchange foreign currency as they will be fined. According to a leaked memo, the CBN flagged a few dozen companies for “forex abuse” and instructed banks to block their accounts.
The impact of the forex market on the economy
It’s important to go through the official channels when it comes to forex as it can produce a huge boost for the economy. Forex is traded across the globe and is a huge market where trillions of dollars are traded on a daily basis. Not only is forex trading huge but it also keeps growing and advancing every day, as underlined by toponlineforexbrokers.com.
The foreign currency exchange market is there to facilitate trades between countries but it also aids governments, large companies, banks, and anyone else who wants to conduct transactions in different countries. Stronger countries have stronger economies and currencies, which makes them more influential.
By investing in the forex market, the CBN is looking to boost the value of the naira and thus strengthen the economy of the country. If a currency becomes valuable in the foreign exchange market, the country can make profits in the long run, which can lead to a better economy and overall growth.