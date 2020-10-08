Business
Thrive Agric: CEO steps down, Adia Sowho announced as interim CEO
The CEO of Thrive Agric has stepped down from his position, as an interim replacement has been announced.
Co-founder and CEO of Thrive Agric, Uka Eje, announced that he would step down as CEO and assume the position of COO as it faces challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has therefore announced Adia Sowho as interim CEO, while a Chief Financial Officer with significant experience in finance has been appointed by the AgriTech investment firm.
Eje announced in a social media statement on Thursday afternoon, informing investors about the delayed payouts of their investments.
Dear Subscribers and Stakeholders of @thriveagric.
I write to you to share additional news regarding the delayed payouts at Thrive Agric caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
— Uka Eje (@EjeUka) October 8, 2020
Backstory:
Nairametrics reported that on October 2nd, a Thrive Agric customer identified on Twitter as @theprincelyX, took to the social media platform to call out the company for holding on to his investments. He claimed the company owes him almost a million naira, and he has been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
He detailed his plight in a long thread titled ‘THRIVE AGRIC: ANOTHER PONZI SCHEME OR BAD BUSINESS?’
Meanwhile, Leadway Assurance, the insurance company in charge of Thrive Agric’s farms, came forward to say that its services do not cover individual investor’s funds, but only the insured farms and other farm assets.
Founder’s statement:
In his statement today, Mr. Eje said the company has made organizational changes to “steer the business out of her current challenges and prepare Thrive Agric for the future.”
“We have started this process with the support of our investors, particularly Ventures Platform , who has been the epitome of a value-adding investor. I will start first by announcing the new interim CEO, Adia Sowho.
“She is here to guide Thrive Agric through a turnaround exercise so that we survive the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the business,” Eje said.
He also said Adia has years of experience building businesses from scratch and pivoting to scale and has the skills needed to move Thrive Agric past the crisis.
“Adia has a lot of experience with building businesses from the ground up and shaping them to operate at scale. I asked her to support us, recognizing that she has the required expertise to move us past this period successfully.
“I will be stepping down as CEO for the interim, and assuming the position of COO, where, in addition to the attendant duties of the role, I will be Adia’s understudy.
“We have also appointed a Chief Financial Officer who comes with significant experience in finance. We sorely need this experience as Thrive Agric is financing the agricultural value chain and we need to deepen our capabilities in that area,” he said.
Eje also noted that the company realized that it did not have insurance protection for the investors, and hired a new head of Risk Management and Compliance.
“We have also gotten additional legal representation, to better protect us and more efficiently manage our commercial agreements. This is such that Thrive Agric is more exposed to stronger business relationships and fewer counterparty risks,” he added.
Business
World Bank predicts rebound of Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy next year
The World Bank said that the pandemic has put a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk.
The World Bank has said that the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region is expected to experience a reversal of economic contraction next year as countries in the region start to ease movement restrictions, even as the impact of the coronavirus will endure for years to come.
This was disclosed by the Bretton Wood institution on Thursday, October 7, 2020, in its outlook report for the region that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Bank said that the pandemic has put a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk, with the probability of as many as 40 million people being pushed into extreme poverty, erasing 5 years of gains in fighting poverty.
Sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product is on track to shrink 3.3% this year, its worst performance on record, due to the combined effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil and commodities prices. However, the bank said that a growth of about 2.1% could follow in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.
Still, the fallout of the pandemic remains hard to predict.
(READ MORE:World Bank puts pressure on Nigeria for more forex reforms to aid recovery)
The lender’s prediction is with the assumption that the number of new infections will continue to decline and that fresh outbreaks won’t result in new lockdowns. If the pandemic outbreak is more prolonged or if there’s a second wave, sub-Saharan Africa’s economy may expand by only 1.2% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022.
The report also suggests that by the end of 2021, the region’s real per-capita GDP may have regressed to 2007 levels.
The region will lose at least $115 million in output this year and long-term losses are expected, with the level of real per-capita GDP expected to contract by 2.1% and 5.1%, confirming earlier forecasts that sub-Saharan Africa will suffer its first recession in a quarter of a century in 2020.
While East Africa and southern Africa are expected to experience slower growth in 2020 compared with West and Central Africa, their economies may expand faster next year at 2.7%, versus 1.3% in West and Central Africa. Oil-exporting countries have been hit the hardest, with growth expected to drop by more than 4% in Angola and Nigeria.
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have been pushing for debt relief for some of the poorest countries, especially in Africa, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their economy. These reliefs include debt cancellation or suspension of debt servicing this year. However, the World Bank said that would address only a fraction of total debt, and debt relief from private creditors is likely needed as well.
Business
Okonjo-Iweala: Happy to be in final rounds of WTO DG race
I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends.
Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director General WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said that she is delighted to make it to the final round of voting for the position, as she appreciated Nigerians for their support.
The two-time finance minister, via her Twitter handle, said “Happy to be in the final round of the WTO DG campaign. Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy. I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you Muhammadu Buhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Happy to be in the final round of the @wto DG campaign. Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy. I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you @MBuhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) October 8, 2020
READ: Trump proposes $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
If Okonjo Iweala wins the final vote next month, she will become the first African woman to take the role of WTO DG, succeeding the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
READ: Okonjo-Iweala gets Organised private sector’s endorsement for WTO job
Back story: Nairametrics reported Okonjo-Iweala has made it to the final rounds of voting for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the 7th of November. She will contend with and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee for the role.
READ: World Bank President says debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries
Business
Buhari earmarks N420 billion for N-Power, GEEP and others under NSIP in 2021 budget
Fund to provide necessary buffers and shield to millions of Nigerians.
The President of Nigeria has disclosed that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) will be funded with N420 billion in 2021, while the National Social Housing Programme (NISH) will be funded with N20 billion from the 2021 budget.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari at a joint session of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill on Thursday.
READ: National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021
The president explained that this is in line with the furtherance of the inclusiveness agenda of the present administration, as it will help to provide necessary buffers and shield to millions of Nigerians who are exposed to the widespread economic vulnerabilities.
“In furtherance of our inclusiveness agenda, the sum of N420 billion has been provided to sustain the Social Investment Programmes, while N20 billion has also been set aside for the family homes and our Social Housing Programme,” said Buhari
(READ MORE:National Assembly ready to pass 2021 Budget before end of 2020 – Senate President)
President Buhari states that N420 Billion has been earmarked for the Social Investment Programmes, while 20 Billion has been earmarked for the Social Housing Programmes. #FGNBudget2021
— Buhari Media Organization (@BuhariMediaORG) October 8, 2020
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
President Buhari emphasized that the FG has expanded the National Social Register to include an additional 1 million Nigerians following the onset of coronavirus.
While speaking on fiscal disbursements by the government to combat the economic impact of the pandemic on Nigerians, the President said the government has introduced N75 billion Survival Fund Programme to support and protect businesses from potential vulnerabilities.
READ: Thrive Agric drama: What it means for Nigerian investment startups
It is imperative to note that the disbursement to the National Social Investment Programmes in 2021, will be used to empower Nigerians, and also tackle poverty and hunger among Nigerians. This will be done through;
- N-power programme, which was designed to assist young Nigerians to develop life-long skills for becoming change-makers, with a stipend of N30,000 monthly.
- Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, designed to directly support those within the lowest poverty bracket through cash benefits to various categories of the poor and vulnerable.
(READ MORE:FG guarantees mortgage loan to low income buyers at low interest rate)
Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), is a micro-lending intervention that targets traders, artisans, farmers, and women in particular, by providing loans between 10,000 and 100,000 at no monthly cost.
Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF), is aimed to deliver school meals to young children with a specific focus on increasing school enrollment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition, empowering community women as cooks, and by supporting small farmers that help stimulate economic growth.
READ: Full texts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2021 Budget speech