Martify Supermarket, one of the fastest-growing retail chains in Nigeria has launched her second outlet in Alimosho.

The grand opening which was held at the second outlet in Igando had a massive crowd who came to witness the ribbon-cutting and purchase massive discount vouchers.

Sam Afolabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Martify said, “We are disrupting the retail space by offering comfort and pricing, people will be able to shop in a very comfortable environment at the best prices.

“Our goal is to open 28 outlets across Africa in the next few months, in two weeks, we will be opening our third outlet in Ijebu Ode and we are also looking into different other locations across the country and other African countries.

“We plan to build a completely technology driven retail experience for all our shoppers.”

Martify is funded by Martvest, a disruptive fintech platform capitalising on the exploding retail industry.

Martvest is a crowdfunding platform that allows individuals to invest in the disruptive retail market. Martvest’s goal is to give everyone an opportunity to earn from the massive retail industry by partnering with us as we position to become a ubiquitous retail brand.

The overarching mission is to employ 3.5 million people to feed the world with the healthiest, most nutritious and most affordable food products.

Martvest units start from N100,000 with two options which includes Capital and 25% ROI in 180 days or 12.5% monthly payout for 12 months.

