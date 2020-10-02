Corporate Press Releases
Oando celebrates Nigeria at 60 by educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride
In marking Nigeria’s independence day and celebrating her rich culture, Oando has launched a digital portal.
Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider has partnered with up-and-coming Nigerian SMEs to launch a digital portal in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th year of independence from British colonial rule and to celebrate her rich cultural heritage.
The portal celebrates Nigeria’s history grounded in the belief that it is pertinent to first understand where we have come from to be united in the journey to our desired destination. The portal, designed to be interactive, educative, and to rekindle love for our great nation, explores the country’s history by bringing to light a mix of unsung and well known historical figures, significant milestones in our journey since independence, diverse cultures and tribes as well as the country’s vast talent through art, film, music and literature. According to the COO of Harden & Bron International, Bamen Isenmila, “Nigeria has an important story to tell. There’s a knowledge gap among Nigerians especially the younger generation and that has to change. We see this partnership and campaign as an opportunity to remind ourselves of our beautiful history, our heroes, traditions and cultures and all the unique things that make our nation great.
The portal features content from partners including Edquest, The Republic Journal, Harden & Bron International, poet, Toby Abiodun and a few budding Nigerian artists including Dudu Emmanuel, Stanley Dudu, Jibrin Judah, Muyiwa Akinwolere, Dara Babalola, to mention a few.
“We were pleasantly surprised to learn that Oando shares our passion for promoting Nigeria in a positive light and a desire to help young Nigerians at home and abroad affirm their identities and dismantle narrow, one-sided perceptions of their culture”, Omowunmi Ikazoboh, Co-Founder, Edquest said.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted global activity and the economy, Nigeria is no exception. Those most affected by the economic slump are small and medium scale enterprises, as well as the creative industry. Oando recognises the role that the private sector plays in fuelling the economy, to this end, they have created a platform to showcase indigenous talent and businesses, while educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride.
The portal gives the opportunity to take a pledge for a better Nigeria hinged on the belief that the country we desire is only achievable if we play an active role in its creation. The portal serves as a call to action for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to channel our resources towards a more progressive future. Visit nigeriaat60.oandoplc.com
Ekeh, Zinox boss, says Tech Experience Centre perfect 60th anniversary gift to Nigeria
Zinox boss has given a nod to the much-anticipated unveiling of the revolutionary Tech Experience Centre.
Serial digital entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, has described the Tech Experience Centre, an ambitious technology project that is widely expected to bridge the gap to cutting-edge technology for millions of Nigerians, as the perfect birthday gift to Nigeria as it turns 60.
The revolutionary Tech Experience Centre, the first of its kind in Africa, is set to be formally unveiled on Thursday, October 1st 2020, incidentally the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.
Equally important, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami is expected to commission the auspicious project located within the high-rise Yudala Heights on 13 Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Also expected to attend the launch are stakeholders from the technology sector, corporate egg-heads and other dignitaries.
The event, which is scheduled for 5pm on Thursday, will be streamed live to millions across the world via digital channels.
Ekeh, who has remained in the forefront of digital evangelisation and promoting knowledge democracy in Nigeria and beyond, has expressed excitement with the birthing of the Tech Experience Centre. The tech guru affirms that the formal unveiling of the Centre on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary makes it a fitting present to the country and to all Nigerians.
‘‘Nigeria’s journey as a sovereign independent nation is one that is filled with so many memorable milestones. Although we still face some peculiar challenges, there is much to be proud of as Nigeria clocks 60. In the same vein, the launch of the Tech Experience Centre represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s march to technology independence.
‘‘Indeed, the unveiling of this unprecedented project right here in Nigeria is a powerful statement of intent and a positive development that every Nigerian should be proud of. It is, in my opinion, the perfect birthday to Nigeria as we celebrate 60 years of our independence,’’ he said.
Ekeh, who had called on the Federal Government to consider declaring October 1st Nigeria’s technology independence day, restated the landmark strides that Nigeria had recorded in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The Zinox helmsman affirmed that the multiple collaborations, increased local participation and access to the latest technologies that would become a right of every Nigerian with the establishment of the Tech Experience Centre is a bold step forward in Nigeria’s march to technological emancipation.
‘‘On a number of occasions, I have reiterated that no country achieves true independence without a level of technological independence. The set-up of the Tech Experience Centre is one of such bold investments Nigeria requires to confidently stake a claim for relevance as a technology force to be reckoned with, not only in Africa, but on the global stage. The current administration also deserves commendation for its greater emphasis on technology – a critical sector that is being championed professionally by the Honourable Minister, Dr. Pantami.’’
In addition, Ekeh heaped praises on the various tech giants that have partnered with TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s technology, lifestyle and solutions distributor, to bring the idea of the Tech Experience Centre to life.
‘‘We must also not fail to recognize and appreciate the global OEMs that have identified with this project. Having renowned tech brands such as Cisco, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, HP, Schneider Electric, Zinox, Philips, Samsung, Apple and Bosch, among others, come together under one roof to build local capacity and place the latest technologies at the fingertips of every Nigerian is a huge development that will come with a number of positive multiplier effects for the country,’’ he concluded.
The Tech Experience Centre will officially open its impressive doors to Nigerians on Thursday, October 1st by 5pm.
For the first time, Nigeria will play host to the latest global technologies including those not normally available in Africa, offering all classes of visitors a first-hand experience of new gadgets, solutions and infrastructure that would have previously required a visit abroad, thereby saving corporate organizations, government establishments and individuals money or scarce foreign exchange expended on these trips.
The Centre will house global technology giants under one roof, with the aim of making cutting-edge technology easily accessible to Nigerians and other nationals at entry costs that make sense. Experts and economic watchers have hailed the expected launch of the centre as a major development that will shore up Nigeria’s relevance in the global technology space, while also boosting the nation’s economy.
Tech Experience Centre, a game-changer for Nigeria – Schneider Electric MD
Schneider Electric MD has given a nod to the anticipated launch of Tech Experience Centre.
Christophe Begat, Managing Director, Schneider Electric (Anglophone West Africa) has lent his voice to the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, describing it as a development that will firmly establish Nigeria as a major player in the global technology race.
The Tech Experience Centre is an unprecedented initiative which will bring together a number of tech giants under one roof in Lagos, Nigeria to create an immersive experience of the latest technologies in action.
Equally important, the Centre is set to be unveiled on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. The event will be streamed live to millions across the world via digital channels.
Tech enthusiasts and other experts have identified the launch of the Tech Experience Centre as a potential boost to Nigeria’s technology narrative, a point that Schneider Electric boss, Begat fully espouses.
‘‘The Tech Experience Centre is highly strategic to establish Nigeria as a relevant player in the global technology industry. There is undoubtedly a market for advanced technology solutions in Nigeria that is currently underserved. This is why Schneider Electric, as a global technology provider, was keen on partnering with TD on this project to showcase the potential of technology available right here in Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.
Further, he referenced the capital flight that would be saved, while also talking up the multiplier effects the Tech Experience Centre would have in encouraging local participation and boosting the Nigerian economy.
‘‘As of date, many Nigerians are left wanting when it comes to access to the latest technologies and find themselves having to travel abroad in order to find their desired products. This platform would not only encourage Nigerians to look further inwards into the offers available locally and contribute to growing the Nigerian economy, but also encourage other technology providers to up their game in the kind of offers they make available in Nigeria to cater for this market.’’
A global specialist in energy management and automation in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is one of the tech brands that will occupy the Tech Experience Centre. Begat says it is an opportunity to bring the latest innovations to the doorsteps of millions of Nigerians.
‘‘This project is a wonderful opportunity for Schneider Electric to get close and personal with end-consumers wishing to experience our technology in a real-life setting. The broad scope of applications of our technology solutions, from Homes & Buildings, to Industries and Infrastructure will certainly spike the interest of a wide range of visitors, from C-level to operators, looking to save costs and simplify operations for greater efficiency.
‘‘Schneider Electric is providing the Smart Home Automation solution in the Centre, which will showcase in a real home setting how one can achieve comfort and peace of mind by monitoring and controlling appliances, lighting and other variables in their home from their smart devices. We are also providing power protection equipment and high-end wiring devices.’’
While praising TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle and solutions distributor, the brains behind the project, the Schneider Electric MD revealed his anticipation for other winning collaborations that would emerge from the establishment of the Tech Experience Centre.
‘‘A big congratulation to TD Africa for setting a precedence with this initiative that is redefining the standards of technology in Nigeria. We are proud to count them as a valued partner! TD is a trusted partner and Schneider Electric fully adheres to their vision for this Tech Experience Centre, which promises to be a great success.
‘‘We know that it will attract a lot of visitors keen on discovering our broad range of smart solutions. We were keen to also associate with other Tech giants in this project to maximize the visibility on our technology and demonstrate how seamlessly it integrates with style into any setting,’’ he affirmed.
Baba Bajaj: Runs faster, lasts longer, covers 5500 kms on tough Nigerian roads
The rally took up the challenge of proving how credible the product and also engaged the stories of the riders.
For the first time ever, Nigeria experienced its own keke rally that kicked off on 7th August from the Stallion Auto Keke – Ijesha Showroom for Bajaj Kekes. The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally has now completed a tough terrain of 5594 kms through 27 cities and 18 states in the West, East and North Central in less than 41 days. It consisted of a team of 5 experienced riders and the Stallion Bajaj officials and security agents. Collectively the convoy covered more than 26000 Kms without any product issues.
Managing Director for the business, Mr. Manish Rohtagi stated that “The Keke Rally really boasts on how the New Baba Bajaj is tough, strong, reliable, and well equipped for the Nigerian roads. Having covered almost more than 5000 kms the Kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of “Runs Faster, Lasts Longer” through every rider who was a part of this rally.”
The rally was flagged off from Lagos and covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, to prove the durability of Bajaj Keke. It even spread the message of urging people of Nigeria to be responsible in maintaining hygiene to curb the spread of Corona Virus. The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally visited celebrated cultural and historic sites in each state highlighting and sharing the Nigerian culture of host communities. The journey to these sites brought forth the stories around it to encourage connecting the youth to their rich heritage.
The vision from this rally was not only to take up the challenge of proving how credible the product is but also engaging in the stories of these riders that will go on to make the brand what it is. The alliance of Stallion and Bajaj will continue to improve lives by going an extra mile providing rider-training facilities, scholarship programmes, mechanic empowerment programmes, ease in financing, ease of spare part availability and differentiated customer service through its existing footprints within the auto industry.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a world leader in the intra city vehicle space. Loved in 70 countries the brand stands for integrity, dedication, resourcefulness, and determination to succeed and empower. It is a well-known brand for its durability, speed and manuverability and is the pioneer brand of tricycles in Nigeria loved by millions. It’s a keke for the people engineered for a smooth journey and better livelihood.