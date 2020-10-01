Stock Market
Nigeria @ 60: How the NSE evolved with key national policies
As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary, it is imperative to review the NSE, considering its key impact on national economy.
Nigeria got her independence from Britain in 1960. A year later, on September 15, 1961, trading commenced on the Lagos Stock Exchange, later renamed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 19 securities listed, 3 equities, 6 FG bonds, and 10 industrial loans
As of Q2 2020, the NSE is one of the largest in Africa, with 366 listed securities and a market capitalization of $74 billion, which is an 11.23% growth from last year. Average daily transactions grew by 19.64% from last year, these are positives for the NSE. A red flag observed, was the exit of foreign investors, which has continued since 2018 from 50.70% to 39.52%. In dollar terms, this is a fall in transactions from $3.35 billion to $1.03 billion.
The NSE has been somewhat of a barometer of the Nigerian economy, tracking the different economic models of the government of the day. As Nigeria reaches the 60th year of her independence, it is imperative to review the NSE, considering these key national economic events.
The first big legislation to affect the NSE, was the 1972 indigenization policy in the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decrees (NEPC). The purpose of the law was to transfer ownership of foreign-owned firms, listed and/or operating in Nigeria, from foreigners to Nigerians. In banking for instance, Nigerians were to own 60% equity in any bank operating in Nigeria. This policy had its positives and negatives, from just six (6) companies listed from 1960 to 1969, eighty-four (84) firms were listed in the period from 1970 to 1979, mostly in Consumer and Industrial goods, and healthcare. Other policies, including the Income Tax Management Act of 1961 and The Insurance Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1964, mandated pension and provident schemes to invest at least one third and a quarter of their funds respectively, in Nigerian Government Stocks. The NEPC can be argued to have set up the NSE for growth.
The NEPC, though well-intended, did cause some divestment, especially in financial services. Many banks including Citibank and Standard Chartered completely left Nigeria, others like Chase Manhattan and Bank of America, sold 60% equity and changed their names. The effect of this reduction in majority ownership by large Western banks was that Nigeria lost local credit access to foreign-owned banks. The New York Times article in 1976, asserted that the policy of ‘indigenization’, “will discourage the flow of investment capital to Africa’s biggest marketplace, Nigeria.”
The lasting effect of this divestment was that as federal borrowing increased, the NSE was unable to meet the liquidity needs of the FGN, and the CBN stepped in, funding the government via ways and means in significant amounts, even to this day.
Another positive from the NEPC, was the creation by the NSE, of the Second Tier Securities Market, which allowed Small and Medium enterprises to access the stock market for funds, expansion, and price discovery.
The next big policy change was the Structural Adjustment Program of 1986 (SAP). As oil prices crashed in the late 1980s, Nigeria ran into significant current account deficits, with crude oil gone temporarily as a source of foreign exchange income. SAP, with structural reforms overseen by the IMF and World Bank, called for liberalization of the Nigerian markets and enhancing the rights of foreign investors. Hence, the NEPC was repealed, the economy was liberalized, then privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises soared. This SAP period coincided with a rise in the number of listed companies from 42 in 1978 to 196 in 1999. Its growth was driven by the listing of new banks and financial services; almost 100 new listings, and a direct consequence of the SAP liberalization.
The third big action was a return to democracy in 1999, this enhanced and attracted new capital market flows to Nigeria. Another key positive that has impacted the NSE has been the pension reforms, which have given the market a steady source of long-term financing. As of 30th June 2020, the Pension Asset Managers have about N9trillion of various asset classes, listed on the NSE.
The Challenge
The NSE has from 1961 to 2019, delisted a total of 150 companies, mostly from Financial Services, and Industrial and Commercial goods. To be specific, the NSE has shrunk the number of equities listed, from a high of 217 in 2010 to 163 as of June 2020. Although, the reason for delisting is largely regulatory in financial services. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria, warns that the NSE must seek to remain relevant, by having more companies listed.
This is the challenge for the NSE going forward; how to attract more companies to list and become a part of her.
Happy Birthday Nigeria!
Business
NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar
The NSE will host stakeholders to discuss the impact of the pandemic as well as the future of the Nigerian financial market.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host financial industry leaders in an upcoming webinar slated for Thursday, 8 October 2020.
In a press release made available on the Exchange’s website and verified by Nairametrics, the event will be promulgated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON, and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. In the same vein, the programme will be graced by a host of industry leaders, drawn from both the public and private sectors, to discuss emerging financial stability risks, the evolving public policy response, and long-term challenges for the financial system.
The theme of the programme is; “The Future of the Financial Services Industry Post COVID-19″, and it promises to bring together market stakeholders to share valuable experience in managing the impact of the pandemic, as well as discuss the future of the Nigerian financial market, with the goal of charting a route to a sustainable future.
Interested participants can register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-financial-webinar.
Commenting on the rationale of the webinar, the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, noted that, “The world is facing unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, the global financial system remains an area of potential risk, with record levels of market volatility and growing concern around credit losses, and its attendant impact on overall asset quality, capital, and liquidity. Governments, regulators, and international organizations have moved rapidly to address the economic collapse and financial fallout, but questions remain around how policy should continue to evolve to preserve financial stability. With this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will lead to actionable solutions, policies, and measures that can mitigate current and emerging financial stability risks.”
Important keynote speakers expected to grace the webinar include; Ms. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, CBN; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO, Interswitch; Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Mr. Kunle Elebute, Managing Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Prof. Yinka David- West, Academic Director, Information Systems & Digital Transformation, Lagos Business School; Mr. Chinua Azubike, MD/CEO, InfraCredit; and Mr. Eric Idaihi, Partner/Co-Founder, Verod Capital.
Market Views
Nigerian stocks recover COVID-19 losses
Nigerian stocks are profiting from a low interest rate environment.
The Nigerian stock market has clawed back COVID-19 losses, making back all the money lost during the pandemic.
The Nigerian All Share Index, which measures performance of the stock market in general terms, fell to as low as 21,300 points in March, the lowest since June 2012. It was 28,843 and 26,216 in January and February 2020 respectively. The drop was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a significant outflow of capital from Nigeria.
Investors dumped the stock market during March and April as uncertainty and fear of the pandemic triggered a lock down of the global economy. Market turmoil was also compounded by the crash in oil prices, triggering a significant outflow of capital in equities.
Data from the Bureau of Statistics, reveals only $52.3 million on capital flowed into equities in the second quarter of the year, compared to $639.7 million in the first quarter and $496.8 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year.
The ensuing devaluation at the end of March 2020 spooked foreign investors; who also feared more devaluation was on its way, thus sealing any immediate hope of a return to the stock market in the second quarter of 2020.
However, since July, the stock market has inched higher in positive territory, ending the third quarter with consecutive gains in July, August, and September respectively. This was the first time since 2017 (second quarter) that Nigerian stocks will post gains in three consecutive months.
What are the drivers: Nigerian Stock Market has often been the bellwether for the economy, reacting way earlier than other markets, in gauging the direction of the economy.
- One of the major drivers for the stock market recovery, is the lack of investable assets available for most fund managers.
- Information from fund managers suggests most of the demand in stocks have been from local portfolio investors.
- Some fund managers who spoke to Nairametrics, revealed the low-interest rate environment means there is limited options where they can throw money into creating an opening for stocks.
- The Stock Exchange’s foreign portfolio investment report, also confirms this viewpoint. Out of the N1.2 trillion transactions in stocks this year, N731 billion was from domestic investors, the highest percentage contribution since 2010.
Other factors
- Stocks have also been considered undervalued following the March sell-offs, as indicative in the high dividend yield. Dividend yield is the percentage return derived from dividend paid by companies, divided by the share price of the company.
- This year, we have seen dividend yield higher than risk-free investments like treasury bills.
- Another plausible reason for the positive stock performance is the better than expected performances of Banks, FCMGs, Telecommunications sector, and the Agriculture sector of the economy.
Headwinds: Despite the positive performance of stocks, trouble still lies ahead for most investors.
- The Nigerian economy is still in the doldrums with most companies counting losses.
- Banks have performed better than expected, but some naysayers expect year-end profits to be dampened by rising non-performing loans.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate crisis remains a major challenge for investors and the economy at larger, especially as it affects supply chains.
- Rising inflation triggered by devaluation, increased fuel, and electricity prices could lead to higher operating expenses and significantly higher input cost.
Finally, despite these headwinds, stocks remain one of the cheapest and most reliable forms of investing available in a low-interest rate environment. Those who choose the right stocks at the right time, stand to gain the most.
Coronavirus
President Trump tests positive to COVID-19, U.S Stock Futures down
US President, Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.
U.S. stock futures dropped lower on Friday after President Trump disclosed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
President via his Twitter Feed said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Futures for the S&P 500 lost over 1% after such sensitive news was released to the public, expanding earlier losses, while U.S Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost about 0.15%.
What this means: The world’s most powerful political leader testing positive to the COVID-19 virus could trigger a new wave of market price swings across the spectrum as global investors get set for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.
Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQc1) also fell 01% in Asian trading.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi spoke on other fundamentals, moving U.S stock futures prices, by saying;
“US equities scratched out another gain overnight after recovering from intraday losses as the stalemate persist on fiscal stimulus negotiations. House Democrat Leader Pelosi indicated a House vote would proceed despite being “still far apart” from Republicans. And that House vote symbolizes the stalemate: without Republican agreement, it has no chance of passing the Senate but gives Democrats a platform for the Presidential election. Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly.”