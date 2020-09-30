Business
Exclusive: I put up my house as collateral to save HealthPlus – Bukky George
Bukky George sits with Nairametrics to discuss the crisis that has rocked HealthPlus Limited.
The founder and ‘CEO’ of HealthPlus Ltd, Mrs. Bukky George, revealed she put up her house as collateral to help fund operations of the company she founded in 1999. She revealed this to Nairametrics, in an exclusive interview granted to our Analyst, at Southern Sun, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The Nairametrics’ Lead Analyst sat with Mrs. George, to get a first-hand account of her side of the story, that has pit Private Equity investors from the UK, against the Founder of a business seeking cash to expand their operations.
Nairametrics asked a range of questions, some of which she preferred not to respond to as the matter was still in court. However, in one of the remarks, she confirmed that she had to put up her house as collateral, to get funding from a financial institution. She also implied that the Private Equity firm’s modus operandi was to starve her company of funds, so they can watch the business falter, allowing them to buy on the cheap.
“When the funds stopped coming, I had to put my house as collateral, and my personal guarantee is also collateral too. Apart from the money they invested, they don’t have much to lose, but I have everything to lose. When the funding never came, I invested my life savings.”
She emphasized that the modus operandi of some of these investors is, “They come, they pledge, give you some money, and stop. When the business dies, they buy at peanut.”
According to Mrs. George, the failure of the private equity firm, Alta Semper, to disburse the balance of the $18 million, hampered the operations of a once-thriving business. They paid less than half of the total sum.
“The agreement is to fund our operations without delay. The objectives are the premise of the balance funds. However, 18 months on, the balance is still outstanding. We could not meet our target, because more than half of the funds has not been released to us. We were doing well in the first year of the deal, but the DNA changed after 1 year,” she said.
She also hammered on how Alta Semper starved them of working capital, resulting in their inability to stock their shelves with drugs. Saying, “We had board meetings, they are the financial gurus. They saw the working capital and our cash flow and made no comment. I would not fight if I am not sure of winning the case. They were watching us dwindle. We needed to buy drugs on our shelves, but we couldn’t get the fund. We spoke every week, but they kept promising that they will fund me in two weeks. Our agreement indicates that we were joined at the hips, that is, they can’t make decisions without my consent and vice verse.”
Mrs. George insisted that the technical agreement she had signed with Alta Semper, required that they perform certain obligations, which they have failed to fulfill, leading to her decision to go to court.
“We signed a technical agreement, they had obligations but failed to achieve one. I can’t go into details, because we are in court. When I put it down in writing, they compelled me to retract it. When I complained about what is not going right, they stayed mute. I had no choice but to go to court,” she stated.
She also provided her own view of why the other two directors, former Chairman, Dr. Ayo Salami, and Mr. Deji Akinyanju had resigned from the board.
Saying, “The Chairman resigned last week Thursday, another Director resigned 5 weeks ago (that is my nominee Director). A day after the Chairman resigned, they swooped in when we didn’t have a constituted board. They had asked the banks to hijack our account, but they denied it, requesting board resolution, and approved minutes for the meeting. They have not been able to provide that.”
Mrs. George also claimed that the employees of HealthPlus were on her side because she is a ‘good boss’, which is why they avoided meeting with representatives of Alta Semper.
“When they called staff for a meeting on Friday, everybody ignored the call. They tried a zoom meeting, everyone ignored it. If I am not a good boss, don’t you think they would have rushed to the meeting?” she asked.
Nairametrics maintains a neutral stance in this matter. We have also reached out to the representatives of Alta Semper to get their own side of the story. We will keep you updated, as it unfolds in the coming days.
Business
Lagos-Ibadan railway will be completed on or before January 2021 – Rotimi Amaechi
The Minister has assured Nigerians that the Lagos-Ibadan railway line will be completed in the next few months.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister while speaking during an interview in Lagos.
"By December to January we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan, then if we do there's need to decide vehicles that can go to Lagos and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks"- Minister for @Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi. pic.twitter.com/46c5GKeENh
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 2, 2020
He explained that by December 2020, to the first or second week in January 2021, the project should have been completed.
As the road infrastructures would not last without the construction of functional rail lines, he emphasized that there would be a restriction on the type and capacity of vehicles that can ply the expressways in the country, so as to reduce destruction.
The restriction is needed to reduce traffic congestion, ensure the safety of people and property, and also the safety of the road infrastructures across the country.
“By December to the first or second week in January, we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan. If we do, there would be need to decide what vehicles can go to Lagos, and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks, as this would reduce the destruction that has happened on our roads,” Amaechi said.
He added that in a bid to make this a reality, the railway would be put to use, as cargoes from Apapa Seaport will be transferred to Ibadan via the railway.
While the Ibadan-Kano rail project is under construction, the expressway would be used to convey cargoes, pending the completion of the railway, which should be completed between 2-3 years.
Amaechi stressed the need to ramp-up the construction of the railways to ease the burden off the expressways, he said doing so will help to ward off the destruction on the infrastructure, caused by trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.
As tankers are plying the road infrastructures with excess cargoes, He reiterated that the best way is to move all the cargoes to the rail tracks.
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi advised more patience and understanding with the government, to allow them to complete the infrastructures and the myriads of projects the government is working on.
Business
NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar
The NSE will host stakeholders to discuss the impact of the pandemic as well as the future of the Nigerian financial market.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host financial industry leaders in an upcoming webinar slated for Thursday, 8 October 2020.
In a press release made available on the Exchange’s website and verified by Nairametrics, the event will be promulgated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON, and the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. In the same vein, the programme will be graced by a host of industry leaders, drawn from both the public and private sectors, to discuss emerging financial stability risks, the evolving public policy response, and long-term challenges for the financial system.
The theme of the programme is; “The Future of the Financial Services Industry Post COVID-19″, and it promises to bring together market stakeholders to share valuable experience in managing the impact of the pandemic, as well as discuss the future of the Nigerian financial market, with the goal of charting a route to a sustainable future.
Interested participants can register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-financial-webinar.
Commenting on the rationale of the webinar, the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, noted that, “The world is facing unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, the global financial system remains an area of potential risk, with record levels of market volatility and growing concern around credit losses, and its attendant impact on overall asset quality, capital, and liquidity. Governments, regulators, and international organizations have moved rapidly to address the economic collapse and financial fallout, but questions remain around how policy should continue to evolve to preserve financial stability. With this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will lead to actionable solutions, policies, and measures that can mitigate current and emerging financial stability risks.”
Important keynote speakers expected to grace the webinar include; Ms. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, CBN; Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO, Interswitch; Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Mr. Kunle Elebute, Managing Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Prof. Yinka David- West, Academic Director, Information Systems & Digital Transformation, Lagos Business School; Mr. Chinua Azubike, MD/CEO, InfraCredit; and Mr. Eric Idaihi, Partner/Co-Founder, Verod Capital.
Business
Fitch Ratings: Nigeria clinches a stable ‘B’ Issuer Default Rating
Nigeria has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings in its recent Global Economic Outlook.
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
On the reason for the upgrade; information available on the firm’s website revealed that a decrease in the level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the global pandemic on the Nigerian economy, increasing relative stability in oil prices, easing of global funding conditions, and domestic restrictions on movement have all played a key role in the new outlook.
The latest rating is based on some underlying assumptions such as; the report expects global economic trends to develop as outlined in Fitch’s most recent Global Economic Outlook, published 7 September 2020. The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022. In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
According to the report, Nigeria recorded an ESG score of 5 for both political stability and rule of law, institutional, and regulatory quality. The country also recorded an ESG score of 4 in both human rights and freedom and creditors’ rights.
Recall that the key evaluation criteria for Fitch ratings of either positive or negative are usually; external finances, macroeconomic policies, and public finance.
On the external finance criterion, the report stated that; “Nigeria has navigated external liquidity pressures from the shock, through partial exchange rate adjustment combined with de facto capital flow management measures and foreign-currency (FC) restrictions, while disbursement of external official loans has supported the level of international reserves. Though external vulnerability persists from currency overvaluation and a possibly large FC demand backlog, this is adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating, in our view,”
In terms of monetary policy which is a subset of macroeconomic policies, the report highlighted that; “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to prioritize exchange rate stability over other policy goals, in Fitch’s view. A 6% depreciation in March of the Investor and Exporter (I&E) exchange rate, at which most FC transactions are carried out fell short of fully correcting the naira’s appreciation by about 35% in real terms, between mid-2016 and February 2020. Steep real appreciation has been driven by persistent double-digit inflation, which has offset gains from the devaluations in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, the CBN has achieved progress towards its stated goal of unifying the exchange rate, following a cumulative 19% two-step devaluation of the ‘official’ exchange rate, which is mostly used for the government’s and the oil sector’s FC transactions.”
On the fiscal policy and public earnings, the report added that; low fiscal revenues are a major credit weakness. GG receipts averaged 6.8% of GDP in 2015-2019, well below the current ‘B’ median of 22%. Revenues will benefit from the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has cumulatively cost the budget around 7% of 2019 GDP in 2016-2019.
The government has affirmed its firm commitment to this reform as well as its intention to continue phasing out costly electricity subsidies. However, the energy price reform faces strong opposition from labor unions, and the authorities have reinstated subsidies in the past, in response to social protests.