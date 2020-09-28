Business
After 22 years, NBS is set to commence National Business Sample Census
The National Business Sample Census is expected to commence on October 12 2020, and end on December 12 2020.
The National Bureau of Statistics, with the support of the World Bank, has commenced the process of implementing the 2020 National Business Sample Census (NBSC) in Nigeria. This is exactly two decades and two years after the last business census of establishments in the country.
This disclosure was stated in a circular signed by Ichedi, Sunday Joel, Head, Public Affairs & International Relations Unit, which was released by the Statistician-General of the Federation this morning.
The Survey which is coming after a similar one conducted twenty-two years ago (1997/98) is necessary, especially now that the current government is re-structuring the economy for faster growth through support to Small, Medium and large-scale enterprises, in order to increase their productivity.
The National Business Sample Census is expected to last two months from October 12 to December 12.
The main objectives of NBSC includes:
• To compile, frame, and develop instruments and concepts, establish standards and methodology for industrial and business surveys in Nigeria.
• To serve as a benchmark for updates of subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics.
• To develop a national directory of commercial and industrial business establishments, with all their associated social and economic characteristics
• To provide the country with comprehensive and detailed information about the structure of the Nigerian economy.
The Census will cover all the thirty-six (36) states of the Federation and FCT, with establishments in all economic sectors involved in the exercise.
For the avoidance of doubt, the establishments to be covered should have a fixed structure and location, a separate shop with a different entrance, and enclosed from dwelling place (in the case of residential areas), shops should have locks and keys for a market setting. While kiosks and shops under the umbrella are not to be listed during the census.
All commercial and industrial businesses in each LGA will be identified and listed by the state. Name, location address, postal address, phone number, email address, year of commencement, number of activities engaged in, main type of activity, and others are questions that will be asked.
NBS enumerators with customized T-Shirts and Face Caps will visit your establishment, at any date within the stipulated period, to collect necessary information for the census. Please oblige them with the information, as your cooperation is germane towards the successful execution of the census exercise.
However, the Bureau wishes to assure you that any information given will be kept in absolute confidentiality, and will not be divulged to a third party.
Business
FG to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage, as NLC suspends strike
The FG has stated that it will work to facilitate the removal of tax on minimum wage.
The Nigerian Government says it is working to facilitate the removal of tax on minimum wage and also agreed to work with labour unions in the housing and gas schemes as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended the planned nationwide strike after a consultative meeting with the FG.
This was announced in a statement by the Nigerian government on Monday morning, following meetings held between FG and Labour unions on the 15th, 24th and 27th of September.
NOTICE ON RECENT ENGAGEMENT BETWEEN FGN AND ORGANIZED LABOUR:
The Federal Governmment and Organised Labour (NLC, TUC and others) held consultation meetings on September 15, 24 and 27, 2020.
Following the extensive deliberations, the following resolutions have been reached:
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 28, 2020
Nairametrics reported earlier the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the planned nationwide strike and protest that was to commence on Monday, September 28, 2020, over the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.
In the agreement between the Federal Government and organized labour, the hike in electricity tariff is to be suspended for a period of 2 weeks, while the new pump price of petrol is to remain unchanged.
FG and Labour agreed to set up a technical committee on Electricity Tariff reforms. The terms of reference for the technical committee include;
- To examine the justification for the new policy on cost-reflective electricity tariff adjustments.
- To look at the different Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and their different electricity vis-à-vis NERC order and mandate.
- Examine and advice government on the issues that have hindered the deployment of the 6 million meters.
- To look into the NERC act under review with a view to expanding its representation to include organized labour.
In the recent statement, the FG said, “We will ensure delivery of 1 million CNG/LPG Autogas Conversion Kits, Storage Skids and Dispensing Units under the Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme, by December 2021. A Governance Structure for this project will be established, and will include Labour Representatives. FG will work to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage… Ongoing FG Housing Initiatives will have 10 percent allocated to Nigerian workers.”
The FG also announced that it will provide Labour with 133 LPG-driven Mass Transit Buses immediately, which would be used in cities across the nation and would be extended to all LGAs before December 2021.
Business
These industries drove business activities in September
The development indicates recovery as manufacturers continue to benefit from the ease of the lockdown.
Despite the fact that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declared last Wednesday that the nation’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted at 46.9 index points, some industries still drove business activities in September.
The industries are Electrical equipment, up from 33.3 index points in August to 66.7 index points; Transportation equipment from 53.8 to 58.1; and Paper products from 44.4 to 50 within the same period.
Though, the Cement industry and non-metalic mineral products dropped from 64.4 to 58.1 and 66.0 to 50.6 index points respectively, the sub-sectors still contributed to the business activities recorded in September.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its September PMI report released on Wednesday.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that manufacturing PMI for August stood at 48.5 index points, indicating contraction in the sector for the fourth consecutive month.
READ: Can a lower MPR rate really prevent this recession?
Also, out of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 5 sub-sectors reported expansion (above 50 index points thresholds), while the others contracted.
Meanwhile, the production level index for the manufacturing sector indicated contraction in September 2020 for the fifth consecutive month, as well as Employment level and Raw material inventories.
However, the manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 53.5 points in September 2020, indicating faster supplier delivery time for the fifth time.
(READ MORE: Manufacturing: Momentum in activities slows in January)
Is the nation coming out of the woods?
Though CBN revealed that only 4 sub-sectors reported expansion in September, contrary to the 6 sub-sectors recorded in August, it is imperative to note that this is an improvement when compared to manufacturing activities in May and June, or the performance in July which saw 12 sub-sectors decline, with one reporting no change, while one expanded.
The impressive performance of cement and other sub-sectors, according to the manufacturing PMI report, is attributable to the expansion in production, new orders, employment, and raw materials’ inventories.
READ: CBN’s Manufacturing PMI up to 58.2 points in October
A cursory look at the financials of key players in the industrial goods sector showed that despite the increased cost of higher energy pricing and adverse COVID-19 impacts on transport and naira devaluation, key cement manufacturers still recorded increased topline, driven by demand surge from domestic cement sales.
Back story: Nairametrics had reported on Wednesday that 9 subsectors reported contraction (below 50% threshold) in the reviewed month in the following order:
- Petroleum & coal products
- Primary metal
- Furniture & related products
- Printing & related support activities
- Food, beverage & tobacco products
- Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
- Chemical & pharmaceutical products
- Fabricated metal products and
- Plastics & rubber products
READ: Can a lower MPR rate really prevent this recession?
The Non-manufacturing sector PMI stood at 41.9 points in September 2020, indicating contraction in nonmanufacturing PMI, for the sixth consecutive month.
In all, the development indicates recovery as manufacturers continue to benefit from the ease of the lockdown.
However, conditions within the domestic economy remain relatively tight, reflecting continued uncertainties as investors remain cautious of the lingering risk of the pandemic.
Business
NLC, TUC suspend nationwide strike
Hike in electricity tariff to be suspended for 2 weeks, while new pump price of petrol remain unchanged.
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the planned nationwide strike and protest that was to commence on Monday, September 28, 2020, over the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.
This follows the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the organized labour during the meeting held by both parties which started on Sunday night and dragged on till the early hours of Monday morning.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, through a tweet post on his twitter handle.
READ: Electricity tariff increase is suspended for 2 weeks
In the agreement between the Federal Government and organized labour, the hike in electricity tariff is to be suspended for a period of 2 weeks, while the new pump price of petrol is to remain unchanged.
According to the agreement, which was seen by Nairametrics, both parties agreed to set up a technical committee on Electricity Tariff reforms, comprising Ministries, Agencies, Departments, NLC and TUC, which will work for a duration of 2 weeks with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020, to examine the justification of the new policy in view of the need for the validation of the basis for the new cost-reflective tariff.
This is due to the conflicting field reports which appear different from the data presented to justify the new policy by NERC, metering deployment, challenges, timelines for massive rollout.
READ: FG earmarks $1.6 billion for sea-port construction
The technical committee is to be headed by the Minister of State for Labour and Labour, Festus Keyamo.
Other members of the committee include the Minister of State Power, Godwin Jedy-Agba, Executive Chairman, National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), James Momoh, Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari as the Secretary.
Also in the committee are Onoho’Omhen Ebhohimhen, Joe Ajaero (NLC), Chris Okonkwo (TUC) and a representative of electricity distribution companies.
READ: Aviation Unions threaten to shut airspace on Monday, as NLC insists on strike
The terms of reference for the technical committee include;
- To examine the justification for the new policy on cost-reflective electricity tariff adjustments.
- To look at the different Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and their different electricity vis-à-vis NERC order and mandate.
- Examine and advice government on the issues that have hindered the deployment of the 6 million meters.
- To look into the NERC act under review with a view to expanding its representation to include organized labour.
Explore Economic and Financial Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
FG & LABOUR reach agreement at 2:53am. Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint Committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended pic.twitter.com/9tOTlJ9o1l
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 28, 2020