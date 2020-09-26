Funds Management
Best Mutual Funds in August, judging by their performance
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in August, judging by their performance.
Mutual Funds are professionally managed investment schemes controlled by an Asset Management Company (AMC), that gives investors opportunity to invest in bonds, stocks, and securities. They are especially great for passive investors.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria currently has about 110 Mutual Funds, cut across several Fund Types. Here is a breakdown of the Fund Types available for investors according to SEC.
|FUND TYPE
|Number
|MONEY MARKET FUNDS
|23
|FIXED INCOME FUNDS
|22
|MIXED FUNDS
|21
|EQUITY BASED FUNDS
|13
|BOND FUNDS
|11
|EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
|10
|ETHICAL FUNDS
|6
|REAL ESTATE FUNDS
|3
|INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
|1
|TOTAL
|110
To determine the best performing funds, we looked at the Fund Prices as of the last business day in July 2020, and compare it to the fund prices as of the last trading day of August 2020. These are the top 5. We also included profiles of the funds, as described in their websites.
These are the best mutual funds in Nigeria to invest in, based on their performances in August.
Valualliance Value Fund
The Valualliance Value Fund (Value Fund), is a closed-end collective investment scheme, registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose units are listed on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Value Fund commenced operations on the 30th of June 2011, raising the sum of N3.2bn through an Initial Public Offer. It was formerly known as “SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund”.
July 29th
Fund Price – N103.2
August 28th
Fund Price – N115.05
Return – 11.48%
Ranking – First
Commentary: Valualliance value fund, by ValuAlliance Asset Managers, is the best performing fund in the month of August. The mixed fund grew by 11.48%, from N103.2 to N115.1, as at the end of August 2020, while the net value asset stood at N4.73 billion.
Cordros Milestone Fund 2028 & 2023
The Cordros Milestone Fund 2028 and 2023, are target-date mutual funds which start out investing in a mix of securities (asset allocation), that seeks capital growth (e.g. stocks), and gradually shifts to those that seek capital preservation (e.g. money market), as the target dates (2028 & 2023) draws near.
Target date funds, which are also called lifecycle funds, are designed to offer a convenient way to invest through a portfolio of assets. The funds are open-ended funds, constituted under a Trust Deed and the units shall then be continuously offered. Cordros Milestone Fund 2028 and 2023, grew by 9.28% and 7.27% respectively.
July 29th (Cordros Milestone Fund 2028)
Fund Price – N100.21
August 28th
Fund Price – N109.51
Return – 9.28%
Ranking – Second
July 29th (Cordros Milestone Fund 2023)
Fund Price – N98.35
August 28th
Fund Price – N105.50
Return – 7.27%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is a mixed fund owned by Cordros Asset Management. The minimum initial investment is 35 units, while additional investments thereafter shall be 10 units. The managers only operate four funds, which also includes a money market fund and a dollar fund.
Cordros Dollar Fund
The Cordros Dollar Fund, is a mutual fund that allows you to conveniently invest and earn returns in US Dollars. The fund invests in US Dollar-denominated securities like Sovereign Eurobonds, Corporate Eurobonds, Money Market instruments, and other quoted Corporate Eurobonds. The objective is to offer you competitive returns than is obtainable from an average domiciliary bank account.
July 29th
Fund Price – N36,498.27
August 28th
Fund Price – N38,986.04
Return – 6.82%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The Cordros Dollar Fund, is the best performing mutual fund, if you are looking for dollar-denominated fixed-income debt securities, such as Eurobonds. Cordros Dollar fund is the third fund from the managers that made it to the best funds in the month of August.
VCG ETF
The Vetiva Consumer ETF ‘VETGOODS ETF’, launched in 2015, is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETGOODS ETF, is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Consumer Goods Index, and to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Consumer Goods Index comprises of the top 15 companies in the Food/Beverages and Tobacco sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity, and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
July 29th
Fund Price – N4.02
August 28th
Fund Price – N4.27
Return – 6.22%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is one of Vetiva’s products, and the best Exchange traded fund, growing by 6.22%. Vetiva have a number of ETF funds, three of which recorded positive growth, while the remaining two declined in the month. Hence, if you are interested in an exchange traded fund, this is the best performing in the month of August.
Bubbling Under: The following funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list, presented in descending order.
- PACAM EquityFund (5.45%)
7. Legacy USD Bond Fund (5.27%)
8. Vantage Equity Income Fund (5.15%)
9. VETBANK ETF (5.02%)
10. Legacy Equity Fund (4.5%)
A closer look at the Retirement Savings Account (RSAs)
RSA return is an amount equal to the total pension contribution made, plus investment returns.
Nigeria’s Pension Scheme reform is a success. Nigeria essentially went from a Pay As You Go scheme owing about N2 trillion in unfunded pension liabilities, to an occupational scheme with nine million individual contributors with Assets under Management of N10.7 trillion. Nigeria today operates a Defined Contributory scheme, where the contributions are defined but the end benefits are not, unlike the previous Defined Benefits where the final benefits could be calculated and established as a liability, irrespective of fund return or accumulation to meet that obligation.
The Pension Reform Act of 2004 (PRA) created individual accounts called Retirement Savings Account (RSA), Pension contributions are fully invested in the RSAs. When a contributor retires, the RSA return is an amount equal to the total pension contribution made, plus investment returns. To be clear, the PRA only has a minimum guaranteed payout. The PFAs have the responsibility to ensure each contributor gets a real risk-adjusted return from invested assets.
I took a look at the asset allocation of the RSA, which essentially is what the PFAs are investing in to repay contributors. Asset Allocation is basically allocating a portfolio to different assets to achieve the objective of a client. A client has N1m and says “I want to retire, I don’t want risk, invest for me”. The most important question the investment manager will ask is how old you are? Why? That sets the investment horizon and drives the assets to be selected. If the client is near retirement, it automatically tells the investment manager that fixed income securities must take preponderance over risker variable assets like equity.
What if the client is 25? Well that means he has a lot of compounding periods to invest and must seek to grow the principal because inflation has a longer time to deplete the contributions.
What is the investment objective of the RSA? simple, Retirement Income. Whilst you work, you save into your RSA, when you retire, the RSA then pays you a “salary” called a Pension. Let’s look at the RSAs, how old is the client? According to data from PenCom 57% of RSA holders are aged below 40. If we consider that the usual retirement age is about 60, this is an incredibly young pool of contributors, to be clear only 12% of contributors were aged 51 years and above. Following best practice in asset allocation, such a pool of contributors have more years (thus more compounding periods), thus inflation risk is more prevalent, but that longer duration allows younger contributors more time to take and recover from risk, this means the bulk of their portfolios should naturally be in equities.
Based on the age of contributors the PFAs can accommodate more volatility which generates returns and grows the original principal so that the RSAs have sufficient after-inflation return. So what are PFAs doing? Let’s pick two years, 2007 and 2020
Figure 1. Asset Allocation of PFA
|2007%
|2020 %
|FGN Bonds
|59
|75
|Money Market
|21
|13
|Equities
|15
|5
In 2007. Almost 81% of the RSA assets are in securities that will yield income, NOT grow principal. There was also a mismatch in allocation as a younger population got less allocation to equities. The PFAs will counter by saying FGN bonds were safer and Pension are safety first.
As of May 2020, the picture is unchanged but now 75% of RSA assets are in FGN bonds (Income) with only 5.15% in Equities (Capital Appreciation). The mismatch chickens have now come home as returns on T-bills and Money market has fallen and Nigerian equity yields now look very attractive.
My worry is that the PFAs return will not be “real” as inflation has now surpassed most fixed income instruments in Nigeria. PFAs were essentially chasing yields by buying short term Treasury bills which paid higher rates but with a shorter duration than equities and today, they are sitting on reinvestment risk.
We will do a deeper dive into the RSAs next time.
Nigeria’s pension assets rise to N10.8 trillion in May 2020
PenCom’s Acting DG said pension fund managers have been very cautious about where they invest.
Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed that the country’s total pension assets increased to N10.8 trillion as of May 2020, up from N10.6 trillion in April this year.
The report, which was published Monday on PenCom’s website, also revealed that the total number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders had increased from N8.8 million as it was last reported, to more than 9 million as of May this year.
Further details
The report went further to break down the various asset classes in which the pension funds have been invested. For instance, a bulk of the funds (about N7.2 trillion representing 66.7%) was invested in Federal Government’s Securities. The table below contains the complete breakdown.
Meanwhile, PenCom’s Acting Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said pension fund managers have been very cautious about where they invest. She also offered further explanation, saying:
“Since the introduction of the Multi-Fund Structure that created four different funds, the investment of the funds has varied from one another. Fund 1 has a maximum limit of 30 percent, Fund II has a maximum of 25 percent and Fund IV allows maximum of five percent.
“The allowable exposures to variable income instruments have been designed such that Fund I has the highest allowable limit, followed by Fund II, III and IV. This reduces the risk and uncertainty of contributors in line with their ages.’’
Recall that a recent article by Nairametrics mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a drastic reduction in the rate at which new Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) is being opened. Apparently, many companies have been unable to recruit new employees since the pandemic hit Nigeria and wrought economic challenges on different sectors. Unfortunately, PFAs’ failure to open sign up new RSA accounts could affect the total pension assets in the long run.
Best Mutual Funds in Nigeria
These are the best mutual funds in Nigeria to invest in based on performance.
Mutual Funds are a great form of investing especially if you are a passive investor. According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission, Nigeria has about 107 Mutual Funds cut across several Fund Types. Here is a breakdown of the Fund Types available for investors according to SEC.
|TYPES
|Number
|BOND FUNDS
|9
|EQUITY BASED FUNDS
|13
|ETHICAL FUNDS
|6
|EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
|10
|FIXED INCOME FUNDS
|21
|INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
|1
|MIXED FUNDS
|21
|MONEY MARKET FUNDS
|23
|REAL ESTATE FUNDS
|3
|TOTAL
|107
To determine the best performing Funds, we looked at the Fund Prices as of the last business day in December 2019 and compared to the fund prices as of the last trading day of June 2020. These are the top 5. We also included profiles of the funds as described in their websites.
New Gold ETF
Vetiva’s The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (NewGold) is an Exchange Traded Fund that was listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in December 2011. It tracks the price of gold and offers institutional and retail investors the opportunity to invest in a listed instrument (structured as a debenture) that is fully backed by gold bullion. Each NewGold security is equivalent to approximately 1/100 ounces of real gold bullion held in a secured stockpile of gold bullion. All gold is kept in the form of London Gold Delivery Bars and Good Delivery Standards are prescribed by LBMA.
December 27th
Fund Price – N5,220
June 26th
Fund Price – N8,000
Return – 53.3%
Ranking – First
Commentary: Gold prices have been on the up since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the global economy. Investors are uncertain and as history shows gold prices are always up during market uncertainty. If you are looking for protective investment in times of uncertainty then this is the best performing fund so far.
FBN Nigeria Smart Beta Equity Fund
FBNH owned The FBN Nigeria Smart Beta Equity Fund is a pure equity fund that invests money predominantly in a portfolio of Nigerian companies, using a rigorous, research-based and tested evaluation system.
The fund provides long-term capital preservation by investing at least 75% of the fund’s assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In order to manage liquidity, the fund may also invest up to 25% in short-term money market instruments and deposits with financial institutions.
December 27th
Fund Price – N129.17
June 26th
Fund Price – N197.29
Return – 52.7%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: For a fund that is predominantly focused on equities, this a pretty much impressive performance by all standards. For example, the NSE All-Share Index is down 9.8% year to date. If you are worried about investing in stocks and don’t have the heart for it and you are looking for a mutual fund, then this is the best performing fund out there.
Vantage Balanced Fund
Investment One’s Vantage Balance Fund (launched in 2002) is a fund focused on long term capital appreciation, which is achieved by maintaining a flexible diversified portfolio of equities, fixed income, money market, and real estate investments. Assets are high-quality equity instruments quoted on The NSE while the bond issuers have an investment-grade rating from a credit rating agency registered by SEC.
December 27th
Fund Price – N2.21
June 26th
Fund Price – N2.87
Return – 29.9%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is a Mixed fund as it invests in a diverse pool of assets. Interesting to note that the managers of this fund also have an Equity-Based Fund, a Dollar Fund, and a Fixed Income Fund. But none of them come close to the Balanced Fund. If you are looking for a portfolio with a good mix of investment assets then this is the best performing as of June 2020.
Legacy USD Bond Fund
FCMB Asset Management Owned Legacy USD Bond Fund (launched in 2018) is a SEC-registered US Dollar-denominated Collective Investment Scheme, structured as a high-yield mutual fund. The Fund seeks to generate stable income over the long-term. Legacy USD Bond Fund invests in credit-rated US Dollar-denominated fixed income securities issued by the Nigerian Government, Supranational bodies, and Corporate entities.
December 27th
Fund Price – N306.5
June 26th
Fund Price – N360.5
Return – 24.4%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The Legacy Bond Fund is the best performing mutual fund if you are looking for dollar-denominated fixed-income debt securities like Eurobonds. At 24.4% they seem to be holding bonds with good yields and market values respectively. Apart from the Bond Fund, managers of the Legacy Bond Fund also manage a Fixed Income Fund, a Money Market Fund and an Equity Fund. If you are looking to invest in Eurobonds then this mutual fund is the best performing.
Vantage Dollar Fund
Investment One’s Vantage Dollar Fund (launched in 2018) is a SEC registered open-ended Unit Trust Scheme in Nigeria. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a bias for Dollar-denominated securities access to such securities, which ordinarily would be inaccessible to them by virtue of the minimum amount typically required to make such investments. It will invest primarily in Corporate and Sovereign Eurobonds.
December 27th
Fund Price – N401.02
June 26th
Fund Price – N469.2
Return – 17.0%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is the second dollar mutual fund on the list and the second from Investment One to make the list of best 5. It appears they have a hang on fund management. Dollar Mutual funds are a great source of investments and it is great to see another in the top 5. Thus, if you want another option, then this is one you can also go for.
Bubbling Under: The following funds make up the rest of the top 5 on our list and in descending order.
6. AIICO Balanced Fund
7. VI ETF
8. Coronation Fixed Income Fund
9. CEAT Fixed Income Fund
10. United Capital Euro Bond Fund