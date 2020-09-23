Market Views
Nike stocks post gains, women’s apparel division grow by 200%
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business as it reported a surge in its in online sales.
Nike, the most valuable fashion brand in the sports business, saw its stock price rising on Tuesday, as the company reported an 82% surge in online sales and offered an impressive outlook that calls for demand to grow through the holidays.
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business, and its women’s apparel division grew by nearly 200%. Parents stocked up on back-to-school items, and its business picked up in key markets like China.
Highlights of the results
First-quarter reported revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, and flat to the prior year on a currency-neutral basis.
Nike’s direct sales were $3.7 billion, up 12 percent on a reported basis, and up 13 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with growth across all geographies.
Brand digital sales increased 82 percent, or 83 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit increases across North America, Greater China, and APLA and triple-digit growth in EMEA.
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.95, up 10 percent. Inventory rose 15 percent versus the prior year, but decreased 9 percent versus the prior quarter.
“Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate NIKE’s full competitive advantage, as we strengthen our position in the midst of disruption,” said John Donahoe, President, and CEO, Nike, Inc.
“In this dynamic environment, no one can match our pace of launching innovative products and our Brand’s deep connection to consumers. These strengths, coupled with our digital acceleration, are unlocking NIKE’s long-term market potential.”
COVID-19 pandemic is also helping Nike’s digital potential. The company disclosed that its digital sales now make up at least 30% of its total quarterly sales, a threshold that Nike had previously aimed to hit in three years’ time.
“Nike is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth,” CFO Matt Friend stated on Tuesday.
Full details of the results can be found here
Currencies
Investors flock to US dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin, Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs
The US dollar is stronger this morning on the back of a marked drop in risk appetite in European and US markets.
The U.S dollar closed high on Monday, hitting a six-week high, as currency traders and global investors rushed into the safe-haven currency.
This is coming on growing COVID-19 fears and worries over the U.S. Congress’ stimulus impasse drove a heavy sell-off in almost all other assets that include gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks.
What we now; At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $10,463.98 with a daily trading volume of $23,554,819,012. BTC price is down -4.6% in the last 24 hours.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.84%, the S&P 500 lost 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13%.
Gold spot lost about 2.1% to trade at $1,909.05 per ounce on Monday, after falling as much as 3.4% earlier in the session, its lowest since Aug. 12. U.S. gold futures settled down 2.6% at 1,910.60.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.7% pressured by miners and energy stocks, while China’s blue-chip index shed 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.5%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday
However, at the time this report was drafted, U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, dropped some gains to trade at 93.608
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the greenback against a basket of major global currencies such as the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, Euro, etc. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in fulfilling such payment obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave vital insights on the safe-haven currency, saying:
“The US dollar is stronger this morning on the back of a marked drop in risk appetite in European and US markets, but off overnight highs, as US stocks are rebounding in good order.
“Two factors explain much of the risk aversion. Banking shares are sharply lower following the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists report examining bank behavior in the context of Suspicious Activity Reports. Travel and leisure names are weaker in Europe on the back of continued angst around the rising COVID-19 case count in the Eurozone and the UK.
“The fickle nature of currency trading these days suggests that as US stocks fall, the USD rises, reflecting the USD’s dominance in demand when there are big down moves in risk sentiment.”
Market Views
How Apple lost over $500 billion in 12 trading days
Apple has lost about 22.6% from its intraday record high of $137.98 recorded on September 2.
In Issac Newton’s words, “what goes up usually comes down”. In Apple’s case, it took about 12 trading sessions for the world’s most valuable listed company by market value (Apple Inc) to lose more than $500 billion in market capitalization, showing a whooping decline of more than 20%.
The tech juggernaut has plunged about 22.6% from its intraday record high of $137.98 recorded on September 2 losing about $532 billion in market value.
Why it’s happening; Apple’s fast and whooping fall followed its massive run-up in August ahead of its 4-for-1 stock split, while record losses also came as Apple’s recent product event disappointed many investors and its fans globally.
Toni Sacconaghi, senior research analyst at Bernstein in a note to CNBC, called the event “relatively underwhelming.”
“We believe it could be difficult to move users from competitive music, video, or gaming services, where they are often entrenched,” Sacconaghi said in a note. “We continue to believe that Apple should look to more creatively bundle its hardware + services into integrated subscription bundles.”
Sequel to Apple’s recent fall, Nairametrics about a month ago broke the news showing how the tech juggernaut crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation – the first company in the world to achieve this feat.
Apple was also the first company to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.
Apple became the first company to cross $2 trillion after riding on a wave of positive market sentiments that has trailed the United States since the Trump Administration pumped in trillions in stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shut down the economy of the richest country in the world.
That said, the fall of Apple’s share price in recent days came amid a significant sell-off in the tech sector as stock traders shifted out of the market-leading high-flyers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had dropped into correction territory, down more than 10% from its record high.
Market Views
FBN Holdings, GTBank, Access Bank most traded stocks W/W
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a less impressive note.
The Nigerian bourse closed the trading session cumulatively bearish W/W, with the All Share Index dropping by 0.08% W/W, while market capitalization presently stands at N13.365 trillion.
- A total turnover of 1.139 billion shares worth N12.692 billion in 17,109 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.226 billion shares valued at N10.842 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,529 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 870.300 million shares valued at N7.863 billion traded in 9,427 deals; thus contributing 76.43% and 61.95% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Industrial Goods industry followed with 62.689 million shares worth N1.162 billion in 1,557 deals. In the third place was the ICT industry, with a turnover of 50.859 million shares worth N2.552 billion in 619 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities, namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 353.048 million shares worth N4.018 billion in 3,095 deals, contributing 31.00% and 31.66% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- 32 equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than 23 equities in the previous week.
- 31 equities depreciated in price, lower than 38 equities in the previous week, while 100 equities remained unchanged, lower than 102 equities recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers W/W
- WAPIC INSURANCE PLC up 12.12% to close at N0.37
- LEARN AFRICA PLC up 9.62% to close at N1.14
- UNITY BANK PLC up 9.62% to close at N0.57
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 9.55% to close at N1.95
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 9.52% to close at N0.92
- CAP PLC up 8.57% to close at N17.10
- BERGER PAINTS PLC up 7.44% to close at N6.50
- UNION BANK NIG.PLC up 7.00% to close at N5.35
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 6.90% to close at N0.31
- PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC up 5.77% to close at N0.55
Top 10 losers W/W
- ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 16.67% to close at N0.30
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 9.78% to close at N2.03
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC down 9.09% to close at N0.40
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC down 7.65% to close at N1.57
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 7.41 to close at N0.25
- FCMB GROUP PLC down 6.36% to close at N2.06
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 6.15% to close at N0.61
- NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC down 6.10% to close at N2.00
- NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC down 5.80% to close at N1.30
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 5.71% to close at N3.30
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a less impressive note, amid Brent crude prices closing above $43/Barrel.
- It should be noted that prevailing macros, like the exponential growth in the COVID-19 caseloads across the world, dampened the resolve of foreign investors in taking a significant part in Nigeria’s stock market trading session, coupled with the prevalence of the dollar scarcity.
- Buying pressure from notable financial brands, which include Union Bank, Unity Bank WAPIC, got neutralized by sell-offs recorded in FCMB, NEM, and International Breweries.
- Nairmetrics envisages cautious buying, as market liquidity remains a growing concern among day traders.