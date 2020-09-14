Paid Content
Agrorite leading the fight against food insecurity using Agtech
Agrorite is a digital agricultural platform that improves the livelihood of smallholder farmers.
The importance of smallholder farmers in society cannot be overstressed. Smallholder farmers put in so much work in order for us to eat quality and nutritious food, but at the end of the day have little or nothing to show. Smallholder farmers account for over 70% of the food produced in Africa, which emphasizes their relevance in fighting food insecurity in Africa.
Agrorite is a premiere digital agricultural platform that improves the livelihood of smallholder farmers by connecting them with Finance, Smart farming solutions, and Premium markets. Our mantra is to provide positive outcomes for farmers in order to tackle the challenge of food insecurity in Africa and our vision is to inspire the production of sustainable food for Africa.
agrorite.com kicked off for the purpose of finding lasting solution to the needs of the average smallholder farmer in Africa stating with Mr. Ule, a rice farmer in Benue state, Nigeria. Ule, as most smallholder farmers sold his harvested produce at ridiculously low prices due to the involvement of middlemen and also experienced about 30-40% postharvest losses due to lack of access to premium market. Another major challenge Ule faced was a lack of finance to scale food production due to the fact that he was not creditworthy. Ule is a hard worker and most times put in 18 hours of work per day, 6 days a week so as to get the required quantity and quality at harvest. It is, however disheartening to know that he has little or nothing to show for his effort. We are creating shared value for sustainable growth for smallholder farmers and key stakeholders such as Financiers, Premium Off takers, Insurance companies, Input suppliers, and telecoms. This has proven to be formidable in improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers. This was the idea behind setting up Agrorite. So far, we have been able to increase smallholder farmer’s revenue by 15% and generate real value for their time and energy.
Lack of access to quality, nutritious agricultural commodities by premium processing companies was another major gap we spotted in the sector, which we are tackling by enabling smallholder farmers to meet up with the growing demands by these processing companies. We have also opened agricultural participation for all through partnerships with Cooperate and Institutional Funders. Individuals are not left behind as they can sponsor farming activities via crowdfunding to earn decent profits.
Not only are we well received in Nigeria, but our service is also acknowledged in the investment and agricultural sector. Consequently, we seat on over 8200 farmers network that spans across Nigeria, cultivated on 5,830 hectares of farmland, and produce well over 86340 metrics tones of crop production for local consumption and export. Commodities such as Peanut, Sesame, Cashew, Shea Butter, etc are some of the commodities we trade on.
Innovation and Technology is an essential component of Agrorite. With our in house developed farm management system (Agrorite Bookie), farmers will now be better equipped to efficiently and smartly manage their farms, get real-time updates on crop performance, and make a projection on the farm inputs required to successfully deliver on the expected output by off-takers.
Our value addition, over the last year, has earned us award recognition from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The UK Government, GIZ, and UAE. We are currently in partnership with AirBus, GoGlobal Africa, and most recently won the African Most Innovative Digital Agricultural Platform 2020 by the African Brands Award.
More so, aligning with our vision in fighting the global food crisis, we have identified the importance of agricultural product processing and storage hence our cause for embarking on setting up a processing plant that will enable ready food production in Nigeria which in turn creates decent job opportunities in the agricultural value chain. We believe Processing adds value to the Agric produce and creates room for commercial agriculture, thereby promoting agricultural activities.
Onboarding farmers and convincing them to do things in a modern and organized manner is usually challenging, hence, our constant training and workshops in measuring their Progress. Likewise, funding – which can help improve volumes of both production and trade. Through a partnership with government and other cooperate bodies we can achieve even more in closing these gaps, that’s why we are open to collaboration.
When partnering with Agrorite be best assured of a decent return on investment. Another interesting thing about Agrorite is our readily available off-takers both locally and internationally to buy off produce at harvest. The security of investment is guaranteed as we provide extensive insurance coverage on all our farms and commodity on transit. It will interest you to know that Investors are not left in the dark; they are carried along the investment or farming circle with regular updates on progress made and we are easily accessible through our 24/7 customer support service.
Our partnership with you will largely improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers as well as beat food insecurity in Nigeria and beyond.
FBNQuest spotlights Private Equity as a viable Alternative Asset Class
…shares views on the economy and financial markets.
FBNQuest Funds Limited, the alternative investments subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is raising awareness on the opportunity of private equity for portfolio enhancement, in addition to the use of traditional investing assets. This was one of the key messages delivered at a virtual interactive session with financial journalists focusing on the alternative investments/private equity business, the financial markets, and the broader economy.
Ijeoma Agboti, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds Limited spoke of the organisation’s focus on developing a broad platform that will provide diversification and return-enhancing products for clients through various alternative asset classes. She stated, “Since we were established in 2003, FBNQuest Funds Limited has deployed in excess of N20 billion in over 70 companies and assets across various portfolios, and we have continued to partner with our portfolio companies to deliver growth, capital and provide value-creation support.”
“We believe in working closely with our clients to deliver solutions that fall within their specific risk tolerance boundaries and meet their overall portfolio objectives.”
On the financial markets and the economy, the FBNQuest research team shared their views on the outlook for the Nigerian economy and public markets. Overall, analysts projected a moderate economic recovery in 2021 for Nigeria as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also pointed to the undervaluation of several banking and telecom companies as attractive investment opportunities for stock market investors.
“Information drives an investor’s ability to read and monitor the market. We think our research capability sets us apart in the Nigerian market and underpins our value approach to investing in private and public companies. We are delighted to share our views and add value to the socio-economic discourse,’’ stated Tunde Abidoye, Head of Equity Research at FBNQuest.
FBNQuest has been recognized for outstanding transactions delivered, receiving the award for Deal of the Year – Africa – Restructuring, the firm also received three Awards from EMEA Finance for the Best African Sukuk for the FGN ₦100bn Sukuk, Best Local Investment Bank (Nigeria) and Best Asset Manager; as well as the FMDQ Gold Award for Most Innovative Registration Member.
About FBNQuest
FBNQuest is the unified brand name for the Merchant Banking and Asset Management businesses of FBN Holdings Plc, one of the strongest and most dependable financial service groups in sub-Saharan Africa.
The businesses include FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management, FBNQuest Securities, FBNQuest Capital, FBNQuest Trustees and FBNQuest Funds.
Whether you are searching for a guide to investing, business financing or advice on the preservation of your wealth, our world-class team will partner with you to understand your needs and deliver a tailored solution.
Tiwa Savage, Gambian Kora Great grace Glo-sponsored African Voices
Globacom-sponsored African Voices Changemakeres will feature two of Africa’s female music sensations.
Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage, is guest this week on African Voices Changemakeres, Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN).
The programme will also feature Gambian Kora great, Sona Jobarteh.
Tiwa began her music career doing backup vocals for artistes as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.
Reputed for her blend of Afrobeat, hip hop and pop, she released her debut studio album Once Upon a Time in 2013. It was supported by seven singles: “Kele Kele Love”, “Love Me (3x)”, “Without My Heart”, “Ife Wa Gbona”, “Folarin”, “Olorun Mi” and “Eminado”. The album was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014.
Tiwa won Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win in that category. She won the Best Female West Africa Award in 2017 and 2018 and the Soundcity MVP Award for African Video of the Year in 2020, among others.
She has an interest in youth empowerment and breast cancer screening projects and has raised funds to build schools in Nigeria.
The second guest on the programme, Jobarteh, is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the cello, guitar and traditional kora which is a 21-stringed harp-like instrument. She is also a composer.
Born in 1983, Jobarteh is the first female professional kora player to come from a family of celebrated griots. She attended the Royal College of Music in the United Kingdom where she studied cello, piano and harpsichord. She also went to the Purcell School of Music, England, to study Composition.
Her debut album was Afro-Acoustic Soul which contained songs about bittersweet love and social themes.
The programme airs on Saturday DSTV channel 401 at 5.30 p.m. and is repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m.,12.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.
Bank like a hero with the Stanbic IBTC Super App “Voice Banking” feature
The Bank’s voice banking service, “Super App” allows customers to bank as quickly as they speak.
Who would have imagined the possibilities of directly speaking to your phone to carry out banking transactions or a situation where phone numbers will be used as account numbers?
Through constant innovation and reinvention, customer-centric financial institution, Stanbic IBTC continues to use digitisation to simplify banking and transform the customer experience.
Just recently, the organisation ushered customers into a world of endless possibilities with an upgraded mobile app, tagged “Super App”. Talk about banking with convenience, speed, simplicity, versatility, improvements and you would be perfectly describing the Stanbic IBTC newly upgraded Super App.
The integration of an automated voice banking service on the unique and superlative “Super App” allows customers to bank as quickly as they speak. Basic transactions can be performed by speaking directly to your mobile phone with the help of a ‘voice and tap’ personalised assistant available on the App.
Using speech recognition to make operations easier and faster, the voice control feature allows customers to multitask while the voice search feature improves the ability to easily find information on the App.
The “Super App,” best described to function as a “machine” includes My Bank and @easewallet features that both account holders and non-account holders of Stanbic IBTC can use to transfer funds.
The My Bank module of the Super App makes it possible to transfer funds to a single as well as multiple beneficiaries. My Bank erases the need for middlemen and agents when customers need to pay for PAYE, withholding tax and other utilities such as cable TV subscription and electricity bills.
You can also use My Bank on the Stanbic IBTC Super App to get airtime top-up, make cardless withdrawals from an ATM, schedule payments and load a prepaid card.
The special ‘Hide Account Balance’ feature on My Bank allows customers to hide their account balance, especially when in public or insecure environments.
Similarly, the Super App contains the @easewallet feature which guarantees fast, versatile and secure financial transactions. @easewallet is an electronic wallet that allows customers to generate paycode to seamlessly withdraw cash from their accounts using an ATM or from any agent without a credit or debit card. This paycode can be securely and conveniently generated using the customer’s registered phone number.
The @easewallet feature on the Stanbic IBTC Super App also allows customers to make fund transfers, pay bills, purchase airtime, activate @easewallet card and open account for others. To use this amazing feature, customers need the last ten digits of their phone number without the first zero as the account number, allowing them to personalise and easily recall it when required.
Apart from the customer’s profile being linked to the mobile device used during sign-up to ensure maximum security, the @easewallet is also protected by a four-digit secret pin which is needed to log-in and authenticate all transactions on the App.
To further secure your account, the ‘self-onboarding’ capabilities on the Stanbic IBTC Super App only grants full access into the App using a debit card details and partial access when only the account number is used.
To experience the Stanbic IBTC Super App, download on Google Play store for Android phones and App Store for iOS phones or from the Stanbic IBTC website. Existing Stanbic IBTC customers with their internet banking login credentials can register with the same on the Super App while non-internet banking users can use their debit card details to register.
The Stanbic IBTC newly upgraded mobile app is indeed SUPER!