Economy & Politics
FG, States, LGAs share N3.879 trillion in H1 2020 – NEITI
According to NEITI, the 3-tiers of government shared N3.879 trillion in the first half of 2020.
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N3.879 trillion to the Federal Government, states, local government areas and other statutory recipients in the first half of 2020.
This was disclosed by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its quarterly report released on Tuesday.
Breakdown
While FG got N1.53 trillion, 4.28% lower than N1.599 trillion recorded in H1 2019; the states got N1.29 trillion, 2.8% lower than the N1.35 trillion received in H1 2019 and the 774 local government areas received N771.34 billion.
For local government areas, the 2020 first half disbursements were 2.64% lower than the corresponding disbursements for 2019.
It stated, “FAAC disbursements in the second quarter of 2020 stood at N1.934 trillion. This was made up of N739.2 billion to the Federal Government, N629.3 billion to state governments, and N375.4 billion to the 774 local government areas.”
According to the report, the total FAAC disbursements in the second quarter of 2020 was slightly lower than the N1.945 trillion disbursed in the first quarter of 2020.
This aligned with the projections made in the previous issue of the NEITI Quarterly Review, which projected lower FAAC disbursement in the second quarter.
Why the drop
The 0.55% decrease in Q2 2020 could be attributed to a couple of factors. They are rebound in oil prices in the second quarter as a result of ease of lockdowns by countries across the world.
The other was the adjustment of the official exchange rate by the CBN from N307 to a dollar to N360 to a dollar in March resulting in higher naira disbursements.
Quarterly disbursements
FAAC disbursements in the first and second quarter of 2020 were very volatile, with the difference in total disbursements between months ranging between N58.9 billion and N199.3 billion.
“During this period, the disbursements were very volatile in the first half of 2020, compared to 2018 and 2019.
“Unlike 2018 and 2019 where aggregate disbursements increased and decreased in successive months, in 2020 they fell for two straight months, increased in one month, and then decreased for two straight months,” it added.
In the months under consideration in 2020, aggregate disbursements fluctuated by large amounts, compared to 2018 and 2019.
“Aggregate disbursements were N716.3 billion in January and this fell to N647.4 billion in February.
“Thereafter, disbursements fell to N581.6 billion in March, before increasing to N780.9 billion in April. Disbursements then fell to N606.2 billion in May and to N547.3 billion in June,” it added.
The figures indicate differences of N68.9 billion between January and February, N65.7 billion between February and March, N199.3 billion between March and April, N174.7 billion between April and May, and N58.9 billion between May and June.
For comparison, the highest inter-month difference in the first half of 2018 was N62.9 billion, while the corresponding figure for 2019 was N63.5 billion.
Thus, there have been very wide fluctuations in aggregate disbursements so far in 2020.
NEITI in the report also disclosed that from January to May 2020, actual government revenue was N1.62 trillion, representing 62 per cent of the expected pro-rata revenue of N2.62 trillion from the revised budget.
Thus, the NEITI explained a shortfall of 38% in government revenue for the first five months of the year.
What it means: As oil prices continue to rise, and with the increased pace of economic activities, it means that Government revenue will perform better in the second half of 2020, with the possibility of shortfalls in revenue compared to budgeted figures.
Disbursements, deductions for states
There was wide disparities in the total net FAAC disbursements and deductions for states for H1 2020.
Osun State had the lowest net disbursement of N13.13 billion, while Delta State had the highest net disbursement of N100.81 billion.
What it means: This implies that Delta State received seven times the disbursement that Osun State received.
Total net disbursements received by Delta State (N100.81 billion) was higher than the combined total net disbursements of N99.47 billion received by Osun, Cross River, Plateau, Ogun, Gombe and Ekiti.
Also, the combined total net disbursements of N321.29 billion received by the four highest receiving states of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa were higher than the combined total net disbursements of N314.08 billion received by 16 states.
The States are Osun, Cross River, Plateau, Ogun, Gombe, Ekiti, Zamfara, Kwara, Nassarawa, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Ondo, Bauchi, and Abia.
While Lagos State had the highest deductions, Yobe State had the lowest.
Business
3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
No fewer than 3 directors of the NESG resigned following a spat between the group and the CBN.
Nairametrics can authoritatively confirm that some members of the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have voluntarily resigned from their position.
Their resignation appears to be related to the recent spat between the NESG and the CBN following a controversial press release that purportedly claimed Godwin Emefiele was seeking immunity. The report also attacked the recent macroeconomic policies approach of the CBN in ensuring economic stability.
Back Story: Nairametrics earlier reported the CBN’s reaction to wide-ranging claims made against it by the NESG which suggested that section 51 of a proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill sought immunity for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The official press statement released by the CBN aimed at allaying some of the fears raised by the group which majorly bothered on its policy trust and issues such as its agricultural borrowing programme, immunity clause among others. The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
However, the much-publicized and controversial attack on the apex bank did not go down well with some of the directors, who are upset that they were not carried along before the press release was issued. This is according to information provided to Nairametrics by a reliable source with knowledge of the resignations. Nairametrics reliable gathers that as a response of disapproval to the criticisms of the CBN, at least three bank directors namely – Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc; Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director of First Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
We further gathered that the group’s last statement on Tuesday with the caption ‘Matters of Urgent Attention’, which did not have the approval of members of the Board, is what appears to have irritated most of the members and causing the disaffection amongst them. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.
Economy & Politics
Why Nigerian economy may not recover soon – Experts
The reality is that the nation lives above its means, and borrows in a way that is not sustainable.
Nigerian economy may not recover as soon as several people expect it to, as some economic and financial analysts have projected that it may take a longer period for it to survive the lull, which was birthed by 2016 recession and worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic.
This was disclosed by some experts at the just-concluded third quarter Economic Outlook organised by Nairametrics tagged ‘Projecting Nigeria’s Economic Recovery.’
At the webinar, the experts argued that the recession would take a longer time to fizzle out, as it has a less-clearly defined shape. According to them, the recovery will take a U-shape. The panelists were Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin; Group Executive, Energy & Infrastructure, FirstBank, Bashirat Odunewu; Head of Research, Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski; Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, and Senior Vice President & Head of Financial Advisory at Africa Finance Corporation, Fola Fagbule.
READ: COVID -19 saving Nigerians millions in wedding and burial costs
What is V, U, W and L shapes?
The V, U, W and, L shapes are the major recession shapes that are used by economists to describe different types of recessions. They are informal shorthand to characterize recessions and their recoveries. The shapes take their names from the approximate shape economic data make in graphs during recessions.
While the V-shaped recession means the economy suffers a sharp but brief period of decline with a clearly defined trough, followed by a strong recovery, a U-shaped recession is longer than the former and has a less-clearly defined trough.
The W-shaped recession, which is also known as a double-dip recession, means the economy falls into recession, recovers with a short period of growth, then falls back into recession before finally recovering, giving a “down up down up” pattern.
An L-shaped recession or depression occurs when an economy has a severe recession and does not return to trend line growth for many years, if ever.
READ: Surviving the looming recession in the Nigerian tech space
So, why did they choose a U for Nigeria?
Nevin projected that there will be a lot of pressure on the economy due to states taking over the responsibilities of their economic destiny and the forced nature of the COVID-19 disaster. To break forth, the PwC boss insisted that a great level of investment, unlocking of idle assets must be considered.
“I am not trying to be an alarmist but if the country does not take advantage of the period to accept some truth, there will be pressure. So, I will call it a U shape recovery or Rocket shape,” he added.
For Odunewu, some factors would hinder the nation’s recovery as desired by the government. Some of them are oil price that hovers around N$40-$45 PB, 90% of the national revenue still comes from the commodity and low compliance of Nigeria to the OPEC cut deal, which forced the nation to reduce oil production for the next few months.
She said, “If you look at the combination and the fact that the economy is also opening up now globally and by the end of September, we believe Nigerian economy will be better. I will say it is a U-shape recovery. But the second wave of COVID-19 could be a threat. I hope that never happens but if it does, we may end up in a W shape, which will be worse. If vaccines are available as promised by some nations by the end of October, the recovery may change from U to V shape.”
READ: CBN discloses how much has been disbursed from N50 billion COVID-19 intervention fund
Akinkugbe-Filani chose a different part. According to her, the reality is that the nation will run out of the letters of the alphabets of the recovery. Why? It is because she sees the nation as one that lives above its means like seeking to borrow in a way that is not sustainable and seeking an economic construct that may not be sustainable.
She said, “I wonder the type of recovery we are looking at when the fundamentals of the economy have not changed. Regardless of the pandemic, we have always been a cyclical economy because of the oil price and the export-driven oil and the lack of value creation.
“The recovery for me, in order to be sustainable, we have to learn from the past. The overall spending of the nation is about 7% of the GDP. There is still a lack of integration and focus strategy in terms of infrastructure. For recovery from the pandemic, we need to create local demand for our consumption, so that we are not so vulnerable. I will love to see a U-shape recovery but the reality on the ground will lead me to say that the recovery is between U-shape and W-shape.”
In his own case, Czartoryski is an optimist. He voted for a U-shape recovery. His reasons: “On the foreign exchange, it is not as bad as it was in 2016. By the beginning of 2017, we had an official rate of N317 and a parallel rate of over N500 but today is not so bad with an interbank rate of about N388 and the parallel rate was N477 last week. That is not even 30% away. The forex distortions are not as large as they were.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel though with some complications. Foreign Portfolio Investment is massively down due to the oil price and we should not have to rely on the FPI at all. We are also living beyond our means. We need to create domestic savings like looking into the pension funds, money market, and fixed income funds.”
To Fagbule, AFC is optimistic about Nigeria’s recovery. “I would love to be on U-shape. Based on fact, Nigeria never came out of the last recession, as it was only at the beginning of recovery, which never held.”
According to the Senior Vice President of AFC, the nation cannot recover without working on her Trade and investment, as it is the only way out from the economic lull. He emphasized that government expenditure is never going to be sufficient to take Nigeria out of the woods and it is time for the West African nation to emulate countries like Gabon, China and India, whose Investments contribute 30%, 40% and 31% to their GDPs when Nigeria only does 14%.
Click here to watch the 3rd quarter Economic Outlook
Economy & Politics
Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG
The FG said it will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases.
The Federal Government says only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted, under the new electricity tariff arrangement.
This was disclosed in the Joint Press Conference on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.
READ: Power: Nigeria’s deal with Siemens – the birth of a new era?
Happening Now: Joint Press Conference by the Hon. Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Hon. Min of State, @FMPRng, @HETimipreSylva and Hon. Minister of @PowerMinNigeria @EngrSMamman on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices. pic.twitter.com/gDkekDhPWq
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) September 7, 2020
The Federal Government disclosed that due to issues with Nigeria’s privatized electricity industry, the government had to step in with support, and has spent almost N1.7 trillion through supplementing tariffs shortfalls.
“The government does not have the resources to continue along this path. To borrow just to subsidize generation and distribution, which are both privatized, will be grossly irresponsible,” the government said.
READ: FG approves N3.9 billion variation in housing contracts, Abuja’s dam rehabilitation
ELECTRICITY TARIFF
11. Another issue we want to address here today is the recent service-based electricity tariff adjustment by the Distribution Companies, or DISCOS.
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) September 7, 2020
The Federal Government disclosed that NERC will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases and has approved adjustments to be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.
“Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers,” it said.
READ: Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector
Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers.
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) September 7, 2020
READ: Lagos to construct rail line to airport terminal for international passengers
The NERC will also enforce a capping regulation to ensure unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood, which signifies an end to estimated billings.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the much-anticipated increase of electricity tariff gaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, and said to commence from September 1, 2020. The FG said the review of the service based tariffs was meant to start in July 2020 but was suspended for further studies and proper arrangements in the sector.