Naira gains at NAFEX window as CBN block accounts of some firms for forex abuse
The Naira appreciated marginally against the dollar at the I&E window on Friday.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated to N386.13 during intraday trading on Friday, September 4, 2020, while it remained stable at N440/$1 at the parallel market.
NAFEX: The Naira appreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N386.13/$1.
- This represents a 12 kobo gain when compared with the N386.25 to a dollar that it exchanged on Thursday, September 3.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.69 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 21 kobo drop when compared to the N386.48 to a dollar that was recorded on Thursday.
- The N395.13 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before closing at N386.13. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex Turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined marginally by about 3.3% on Friday, September 4, 2020, after the previous trading day huge increase in turnover.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $92.18 million on Thursday, September 3, 2020, to $89.15 million on Friday, September 4, 2020.
- Although there was a slight drop, the substantial dollar supply might not be unconnected with the reported moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to start the gradual sales of the greenback to clear demand backlog, especially for foreign investors.
- Despite the relative substantial forex supply, the volatility of the foreign exchange market still persists. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $23.19 million which represents a significant drop from the $71.13 million that was recorded the previous week. The day’s FX turnover is still a far cry from the $200 million mark that was recorded some 2 weeks ago.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of August was about $857 million compared to $937 million in July.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate has continued to reduce significantly these past few days dropping to N53.87.
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N440/$1 on Friday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Thursday, September 3.
- The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification last month after it devalued the official rate to N380/$1.
- The local currency has been strengthened especially at the black market as the Central Bank of Nigeria introduces some measures targeted at exporters and importers in order to try to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
- The resumption of sales of forex to BDCs will inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
- However, the BDC operators have urged the apex bank to reconsider the margin allowed for the currency traders as it was inadequate to meet their expenses.
- There has been a sharp drop in speculative buying of foreign exchange, although demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.
Nairametrics had reported that the CBN, in a move against forex abuse, directed deposit money banks to block bank accounts of 38 companies for suspicious foreign exchange infractions. The apex bank instructed the banks to Post-No-Debit on the bank accounts of those companies which include several BDC operators, gaming companies, oil and gas firms and several others.
US dollar post gains on positive signs seen in US economy
US dollar index that is used to track the U.S dollar against major global currencies, was up 0.20%
The US dollar rallied higher in Monday’s trading session. This uptick was on positive signs that the world’s largest economy was recovering as seen by the recent US Jobs report released.
At the time this report was drafted the US dollar index that is used to track the greenback against major global currencies, was up 0.20% to trade at 92.907. Currency trading will likely experience low volatility as US financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday.
Quick fact: The US Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need fewer US dollars in meeting such obligations.
Why the US dollar is rally higher: In spite of the world’s largest economy having a surge in COVID-19 caseloads, forex traders believe that the US dollar index is showing an oversold signal, meaning that any time the value of the safe-haven currency drops below the 92.250 support level, traders increase their long positions.
Also, it should be noted that the United States in recent weeks, has been printing impressive economic data including the recent US Jobs report showing unemployment fell to 8.4%; this crucial macro tells forex traders that the worst of the COVID-19 onslaught is definitely over.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, spoke about the low market volatility and macros expected at the currency markets, as the US financial markets remain closed for the holidays. He said;
“In the short-term, more so with US markets closed today, it should remain an extremely choppy affair, with bounces likely being sold by design.
“That said, it will be interesting to see whether value can hold up on a relative basis, with the nature of any further tech sell-off, albeit orderly vs. disorderly likely deciding the playing field today.”
Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020
Speculations started March 12 that the naira might be devalued. This is a timeline of every decision taken since the first devaluation.
Since the first quarter of the year, Nigeria has faced an exchange rate crisis triggered by a drop in oil prices. It started after two of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on how to proceed as regards oil supply cuts, triggering a price war that pushed oil prices to crash to as low as under zero dollars.
In March, the world fully became aware of the existential threat that was the Covid-19 pandemic that has since affected millions of people globally and killed hundreds of thousands. These twin events have had a telling effect on Nigeria’s economy. As an economy highly dependent on crude, the oil price war meant Nigeria earned less from crude oil sales cascading to an even larger problem, Forex.
With oil prices down, pressure on Nigeria’s exchange rate grew leading to speculations of a devaluation to reflect the true value of the naira. Thus began one of the most significant deluges of policy pronouncements and flip flops on the management of Nigeria’s foreign currency.
In this tracker, Nairametrics collates a timeline of all the forex-related policy decisions and denials that have occurred since March 2020. This timeline is updated regularly as new information becomes available.
September 6, 2020
A memo circulating online indicates the central bank has instructed banks to Post-No-Debit on account of 38 companies.
A Post-No-Debit (PND) is basically an instruction to banks not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank account of account owners, essentially blocking the account from outflows. It is usually drastic a measure taken to allow for investigation and possible to reclaim any illegal inflow into an account.
The CBN did not state why the accounts were flagged but sources inform Nairametrics that it is due to suspicion of forex infractions.
September 3, 2020
Nigeria’s central bank pumped in $50 million into the FX market on Monday in a bid to test demand and supply and more importantly, the price of naira against the dollar.
$50 million was sold to foreign investors on the spot and forward market in what it termed a “test trade to gauge the level of dollar demand” in the market.
August 28, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred operators of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) from accepting foreign exchange deposits and to accept any closed scheme electronic value (airtime) as a form of deposit or payment.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in the reviewed guidelines for licensing and regulations of PSBs released on Thursday on its website.
August 27, 2020
Nigeria’s Central Bank issued a circular authorizing and instructing dealers to sell forex to end users at N386/$1.
In a circular titled, “Weekly Exchange Rate for Disbursement of Proceeds of International Money Transfer Service Operations” the Apex bank detailed the applicable exchange rate of proceeds of IMTOs for the period, August 31, 2020.
August 26, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. This is part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to resolve the prevalent forex crisis in the country by increasing forex liquidity.
To this end, the CBN directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.
The statement further noted that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive on August 25, 2020, while virtually attending a Bankers’ Committee meeting.
August 24, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular removing buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
In a circular dated August 24, 2020, the apex banks instructed that “Authorized Dealers are herby directed to desist from the opening of Form M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties” effectively eliminating third parties or middlemen from transacting in forex deals in its official SMIS window.”
August 6th, 2020
Information on the website of the CBN revealed the apex bank had adjusted the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360.1/$1. The adjustment occurred on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.
This suggests the CBN may have unified the exchange rate in line with the promise made by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
July 13, 2020
CBN restricted access for the importation of maize through the official CBN forex window.
It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs which were lost as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.’
July 3, 2020
CBN reportedly instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to increase their bidding price to N380/$1 floor. The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M.
The apex bank allegedly informed banks that they will only accept bids from N380/$1 and above and no longer N360/$1 meaning those who bid lower will not get any forex allocation.
Transaction success in this market is based on bids with those who bid higher than the floor as they are often in an advantageous position to secure forex.
June 23, 2020
The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed that the CBN will continue to pursue unification around its Nafex rate. The NAFEX rate is the forex window where Investors and Exporters transact dollars on market-determined prices. The CBN Governor said this at an Investors Conference with the Federal Government of Nigeria by CitiBank.
May 21, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, warned businesses and individuals against patronizing the parallel market, popularly called the black market.
He warned them to stop using black markets for foreign currency exchange, following the liquidity crisis triggered by low oil prices and a shortage of dollars.
May 19, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to stabilize Naira injected funds to the currency market through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions.
The auction was earlier put on hold by the CBN due to the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling foreign exchange reserves standing at less than $34 billion.
May 18, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tasked industrial conglomerates operating in the country to support efforts of the government to grow the nation’s economy and return it to its green days.
The CBN boss warned that the apex bank would not support the importation of items that could be produced in Nigeria. According to him, the bank could not spend its foreign exchange reserves on what would not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.
May 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured foreign investors that repatriating their funds from the country is secured despite forex related revenue shortages due to the drop from the sale of crude oil globally.
In the statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele explained that the apex bank had put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so and also urged investors to be patient as such repatriations are processed, owing to the Bank’s policy of orderly exit of investments.
April 29, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed sales of dollars to SMEs that need foreign exchange for essential imports, as well as Nigerian students in foreign schools who need to pay their school fees.
According to a brief statement that was signed by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, the apex bank provides over $100 million per week for the two categories of dollar consumers mentioned above.
April 27, 2020
CBN adjusted the exchange rate for import duty payment from N326/$ to N361/$.
With this development, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was directed to effect an increase in duty payable on cargoes imported through the ports.
March 27, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a note issued to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs) in the country, suspended the sales of foreign currency for two weeks.
However, this does not affect dollar transactions in the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window. Thus, portfolio investors, as well as businesses that still require FX for foreign transactions settlement, can access the I&E window.
March 24, 2020
The CBN announced it was collaborating with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to uncover speculation and would charge such dealers for economic sabotage. The bank added that market fundamentals did not support devaluation.
March 22, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted the sale of dollars to the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) by oil companies, including International Oil Companies (IOCs) that operate within the shores of the country.
The apex bank explained that the move to stop the sale of dollars is in line with its commitment to improving foreign exchange supply to the economy as the impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bites harder on the economy.
March 20, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria devalued its official exchange rate from N307/$1 to N360/$1. The apex bank reflected this change on its website signaling a confirmation.
March 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fined Bureau De Change (BDC) operators over various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
Over 100 BDC operators were fined N5 million each for various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
March 12, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debunked speculations making the rounds and suggesting that the naira is finally about to be devalued.
According to a statement, the apex bank blamed “unscrupulous players in the foreign exchange market” for spreading the rumour.
Leaked memo: CBN instructs banks to block bank account of 38 companies for “forex abuse”
The CBN did not state why the accounts were flagged but sources inform Nairametrics that it is due to suspicion of forex infractions.
A memo circulating online (see below) indicates the central bank has instructed banks to Post-No-Debit on account of 38 companies.
A Post-No-Debit (PND) is basically an instruction to banks not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank account of account owners, essentially blocking the account from outflows. It is usually drastic a measure taken to allow for investigation and possible to reclaim any illegal inflow into an account.
The CBN Instruction read as follows;
“You are hereby required to place the under listed accounts on Post-No-Debit with immediate effect and revert with the account names, numbers, currencies and balances of all accounts placed on PND.”
The list includes the accounts of Premier Lotto Ltd a popular lotto company and the owers of the widely used “Baba Ijebu” lotto platform. It also includes several Burea De Change operators, oil and gas firms and several other companies.
CBN barks: On August 26, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced it will go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation.
- It also directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds.
- And warned “necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters.
- A few days earlier the CBN issued a circular removing buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
- The apex banks instructed that “Authorized Dealers are herby directed to desist from the opening of Form M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties” effectively eliminating third parties or middlemen from transacting in forex deals in its official SMIS window.”
What they are saying: An article from TheCable suggests one of the Lotto companies on the list transferred $420 million abroad “under the guise of purchasing software” but the funds were later traced to the bank accounts of some of its directors.
- “The forex was sourced from the black market, thereby putting pressure on the exchange rate. The gaming companies are awash with naira which sit in their bank accounts, so they devised a way of moving the funds abroad,” a source told TheCable.
Why this matters: This latest move by the CBN can be viewed in two major ways.
- Firstly it is a message to traders that the central bank has better tools it can use to monitor forex roundtripping and abuse by BDC’s and other forex traders. BVN is a strong tool that gives banks better visibility over forex utilization.
- Secondly, it also demonstrates the CBN could be under immense pressure as actions like this might be construed as a sign of weakness by foreign investors.
