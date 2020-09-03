Business
CAMA: What government hopes to achieve – PwC’s Taiwo Oyedele explains
Oyedele said CAMA would impact Nigeria’s ease of doing business and attract investment and economic growth.
A clear implementation of the CAMA guidelines would be needed to bridge the lack of trust between the FG and the masses, according to Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and Head, Tax Regulatory Service, PwC Nigeria.
Mr. Oyedele disclosed this at the PwC’s Capability Enhancement Workshop for Journalists on Wednesday afternoon.
He added that, “The new CAMA is the most significant business legislation in Nigeria, which would impact Nigeria’s ease of doing business and also attract investment and economic growth.
“The new Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 is not an amendment but a reenactment of the older law.”
On the major provisions of the law, he acknowledged that the new CAMA has over 8000 sections which is over 200 more than the old one as the government made more measures for administrative roles, including arrangements to rescue a company which gives the government the means to rescue a failing business.
For private businesses, Mr. Oyedele cited the reduction of fees and charges as commendable; the same went for the introduction of limited liability partnerships.
A private company is a company with less than 50 shareholders, under the new CAMA. A private company must have a turnover of less than N120 million and N60 million in net assets, which was N2 million and N1 million respectively in the older regulations. Also, having an AGM is no longer mandatory.
For public companies, he praised the provisions that enable the promotion of futures and derivatives in Nigerian public companies, adding that if Nigeria had a monetary market for futures trading, it would reduce pressure on the FX market.
He also praised the new rule that prohibits the disclosure of owners of the company’s shares as bearer names, which would enable more transparency in the sector.
On the CAC replacing trustees, he said, “The FG is not trying to control the organizations, but regulate to ensure efficiency, since money may be involved in non-profit registered organizations like large churches.
“CAC does not have the power to remove a pastor, but safeguards must be built so that the CAMA provisions are not abused,” he said, adding that “Clear implementations of the guidelines are needed, due to consequences like lack of trust between the FG and the masses.”
Mr. Oyedele opined that the guideline implementations must reach the subnational level to address the issues of over-regulation on smaller business owners on the local government level.
“Nigeria needs to repeal the multiplicity of taxes and levies charged, seeing as 95% of taxes come from 5 major tax sources. Also needed would be capacity and management skills for small business owners, infrastructure to enable a better business environment and more institutional reforms,” he said.
On the next step to be taken, he urged that CAMA should be in line with authentication acts. He added that complementary reforms were needed to harmonize the inconsistent regulations, while also stating that continuous improvement would be needed on the CAMA, considering global best practices and not waiting another 30 years for new reviews.
Nairametrics reported last month that the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said that the new Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, CAMA, would reduce the regulatory burden on businesses in Nigerian and improve ease of doing business in the ecosystem. Dr. Oduwole said the changes in the new CAMA were well received by business leaders.
Some of the new regulations include: new electronic filing of company shares, which was pushed by the SEC; Single shareholder structure for businesses; and SMEs not requiring the services of auditors, virtual meetings and others which would make it easier to do business in Nigeria.
House of Reps speaker to meet Ghanaian parliament over trade issues
Both parties would discuss ways to settle the dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities.
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is set to meet with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Paliament today, where both parties would discuss ways to settle the dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities.
This was disclosed by the Speaker in a social media statement on Tuesday evening. Hon. Gbajabiamila said that President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the dispute between both West African nations settled amicably, through legislative and parliamentary diplomatic means.
Met with Mr. President this afternoon to brief him that I would be meeting with the Speaker of the Ghanian Parliament tomorrow to further explore ways of resolving the issues with our traders and strengthening our ties.
— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) September 1, 2020
Nairametrics reported last month that the Speaker had said that the closure of Nigerian shops contravened ECOWAS trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.
Nigerian-owned shops in Accra markets were, closed last month by Ghanaian authorities.
Also, last month, members of the Local Union of the Ghana Union of Traders Association in Koforidua, Eastern region, complained about foreigners entering Ghana’s retail space.
Hon. Gbajabiamila said that he had met with the President on Tuesday afternoon, and that he would be meeting the Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament. He added that he would “further explore ways of resolving the issues with our traders and strengthening our ties.”
Lagos to construct rail line to airport terminal for international passengers
The Governor also made a case for the provision of fast, free internet connectivity within the airport.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state will develop a rail infrastructure to complement the world-class bus terminal which is under construction to shuttle air passengers to and from the airport terminal.
The Governor explained that these are parts of the development activities embarked on by the state government to ensure travellers have a better experience while passing through the airport.
The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, when he met the management team of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by its Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu.
READ: FG says filling stations to dispense gas in vehicles from September
The meeting was held ahead of the next Saturday’s reopening of the airspace for international flight operations to solicit for the Governor’s intervention to the seamless operations of the Lagos airport, which contributes about 70% of FAAN’s revenue.
Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the bus terminal would serve as holding station for international passengers who will not be driving into the airport. He said officials of the State Government have been working round the clock with the Federal Government to initiate safety protocols in place at the airports and drive compliance.
The Governor said, “An airport is a gateway that defines the nation because it is the first facility to be seen by international travellers. The Murtala Mohammed International Airport is an important asset, not only to the Federal Government but also to Lagos State. The strategic use of this airport should necessitate that need for us to fully harness the asset and make it a bubbling destination for tourists and businessmen coming into the country.
“As a State Government, we are taking complementary efforts to ensure the airport promotes business and is safe for travellers. We have started the construction of a massive bus terminal along the airport road, which will be complemented with a rail project. The rail project is part of the Red Line Rail project which will start from Ebute Metta and pass through Oshodi. The right-of-way of this project has been determined and we are hoping the project will start before the end of the year.”
Sanwo-Olu asked the FAAN management to work on the remodelling of the airport’s facilities to become a hub of business and tourism. He said some of the facilities installed in the airport were due for modernization and upgrading.
The Governor particularly made a case for the provision of fast, free internet connectivity within lounges at the airport, noting that the era of passengers sitting for long without internet access had passed.
He said the functionality of the airport must be fully explored, urging the management to invest in facilities that would drive more passenger traffic to the airport.
The FAAN boss used the opportunity to thank the state government for the construction of the airport road from Oshodi as that had strengthened the partnership between the Lagos state and FAAN. He pleaded with the Governor to intervene in ensuring smooth safety compliance and provision of services as the airport prepared to re-open for commercial activities.
Some of the FAAN requests include the provision of BRT buses to commute passengers from the car park to departure and arrival halls, expansion of strategic airport roads, and halting of encroachment on the airport land around Ajao Estate and Shasha, among other.
SANWO-OLU MEETS FAAN MANAGEMENT AHEAD OF INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL'S RESUMPTION
•Governor Makes Case For Remodelling Of Lagos Airport@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @FAAN_Official @gboyegaakosile#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/eLdOBhTijY pic.twitter.com/947HvgCgOx
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) September 1, 2020
WTO: Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has secured the endorsement of Dangote in anticipation of the position of DG of the WTO.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.
Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.
He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2)
— Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020
Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”
Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
