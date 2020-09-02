Columnists
HSE Summit 2020 to address growing environmental issues and an untapped $4.5tr recycling industry
The HSE Summit builds consensus on national agenda towards waste recycling for improved economic opportunities.
The earth is under a lot of pressure but the most pressing is without doubt environmental. Some of these are, at the moment, beyond man’s control while others can be contained. A substantial amount of these pressures has built gradually over time, as the world population grew and had to be supported by increasing industrialization.
Okinola A. Alabi and his colleagues at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and Federal College of Education, Oyo, noted that between 1950 and 2018, the world witnessed the production of about 6.3 billion tonnes of plastics and out of these, only 9% and 12% have been recycled and incinerated respectively.
Africa has a huge share of this problem. Nigeria, as the most populous nation in Africa, is among the biggest generators of solid waste with an estimated 32 million tonnes annually. From this number, plastic waste constitutes 2.5 million tonnes. This is a huge problem for everyone and a serious concern for any forward-thinking stakeholder. It is particularly worrisome for the organisers of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Summit 2020, who have themed the event; HSE in our DNA: Recycling to Wealth.
Global concerns around the negative impact of single-use plastics on the environment have led governments and corporations to act, with the European Union, China and several states in the United States announcing regulations that discourage such. These regulations generally include ban on plastic tableware and straws, ban on the use of non-degradable plastic bags and ban on non-degradable single-use plastics.
With the spotlight on stakeholders in industry, especially International Oil Companies (IOCs) and makers of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), and with the additional pressure that the Covid-19 pandemic has exerted on the world in the beginning of a new decade, there is no better time than now to begin a deliberate move to consolidate a national agenda on economic opportunities in recycling and the reuse of resources.
It is very strategic to have the IOCs and FMCGs in any conversation on plastic recycling. The IOCs produce the materials used in making plastics and the FMCGs use plastics in the packaging and distribution of their products. They have critical roles to play in commitments towards recycling.
Bringing together stakeholders in manufacturing, academics, government, policymakers & shapers, nonprofits and social engineers, the HSE Summit draws from the intertwining issues of health, safety, environment, security and social economics to build consensus on national agenda on waste recycling for improved economic opportunities.
One of its promoters, Ken Etete, noted that the focus of HSE conversations in Nigeria are currently around compliance-based goals, which need to shift to conversations that will underscore commitments to solving environmental problems and at the same time creating economic opportunities. “All over the world, there are conversations around environmental sustainability that are tied to economic opportunities to be derived from them; if we look at this from a resource efficiency perspective, the opportunity is around $4.5 trillion according to the World Economic Forum,” Etete said, adding that, “As Africa’s largest economy, we must have active national and regional platforms that engage stakeholders in industry, regulators, the academia and the general public; this is what we seek to do with the HSE Summit.”
Obviously, manufacturers have a strong role to play here, what with the entire chain of operation sitting with them. Land pollution, water pollution, air pollution and other animal and plant concerns are some of the impacts of the source-produce-and-discard model that is mostly obtainable now. Experts have flagged this as an unsustainable production model. Fortunately, science has established that these resources can be used in more efficient and safer ways and the waste they generate can be transformed from one form to another to serve diverse purposes.
To this end, the summit will specifically call IOCs and FMCGs in Nigeria to the table and engage them on these issues. “Multinational corporations have generally done a good job globally in clearly articulating their sustainability ambitions and we cannot take for granted the progress that this represents, considering that many of them publish sustainability reports that hold them accountable,” Etete said, adding, “There is however a need to localise this global conversation in Nigeria.”
A look at the bright spot in the faltering economy
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria’s ailing economy.
The impact of the restrictive measures on economic activities coupled with the downturn in the oil sector was apparent in the recent Q2 GDP data, as the nation’s GDP declined by 6.1%. However, there were a few brights spots, particularly the telecommunications sector which posted a growth of 18.1% in Q2 2020 from 9.7% in Q1 2020, outperforming the services sector which contracted by 6.78% during the second quarter compared with the
growth of 1.57% in Q1 2020.
We believe the robust growth in the sector is reflective of the sturdy improvement in the sector’s fundamentals, as active mobile subscribers rose to 196.4m at the end of Q2 2020 from 182.3m in Q1 2020 while active internet subscriptions grew by 6% to 143.7mn in Q2 2020 from 136.m in Q1 2020. Similarly, broadband penetration grew to 41.3% in Q2 2020 from 39.9% in Q1 2020. We believe the growth in the telecommunications sector was further bolstered by advent of the global pandemic which led to the increased use of digital channels for daily routine activities ranging from telecommuting, entertainment and social engagements. This was evident in the performance of two of the listed players in the sector, MTN and Airtel, as they recorded data revenue growth of 49% y/y and 39% y/y respectively.
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria’s ailing economy and we believe the sector is critical in the nation’s quest to operate a well functioning digital economy. In our view, the medium to long term growth prospects of the sector will be supported by increasing smartphone penetration, favourable country demographics, a fledgling social media culture and rapid investment by the industry players to enhance the quality of network infrastructure. With internet penetration still below 50% (41.3% as at June 2020), we think significant potential exists for telecom and internet service providers in Nigeria to unlock its transformative potentials.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
FG targets 22 non-oil commodities for export promotion
Despite the actions of the CBN, growth in the sector is yet to show a remarkable improvement.
Recently, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) disclosed that the FG has identified about 22 non-oil strategic products that will be exported to diversify the nation’s foreign exchange earnings away from oil. According to the Executive Director, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, this initiative is part of the zero-oil plan currently being implemented by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in collaboration with the private sector, and is
estimated to be worth over US$150bn in annual export value at full capacity. Some of the targeted products include; palm oil, cashew, cocoa, soya beans, rubber, rice, petrochemical, leather, ginger, cotton and Shea butter, tomato, banana and plantain.
We regard this initiative as a welcome development given the recent impact of the downturn in oil prices on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings of the country. However, we note that the realisation of the objective would be highly dependent on the extent to which productivity in the agricultural sector can be improved upon to satisfy domestic consumption and boost exports. We note that the CBN, in recent years through initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP), Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) has played an active role in providing affordable finance to improve the productivity of the agricultural sector.
Furthermore, the CBN has also complemented its efforts with the use of administrative controls to strengthen local production by placing a ban on access to FX for importers of many of the agricultural products identified by NEPC. Despite the actions of the CBN, growth in the sector is yet to show a remarkable improvement. Based on data obtained from National Bureau of statistics, the agriculture sector grew by an average of 3.2% between 2015 and 2019 which pales in comparison to the prior 5 years (2010 -2014) and 10 years (2005 – 2014), when the sector grew by 4.5% and 5.7% respectively.
Without downplaying the role of affordable finance in incentivizing local farmers and boosting local production, we believe poor farming practices and inadequate agriculture infrastructure remains a huge constraint on productivity. Majority of local farmers cultivate on small lands, adopt crude implements and methods and are heavily reliant on rain to grow their crops. These have resulted in lower yields on farmlands. In addition, lack of storage & agro-processing facilities and decrepit road infrastructure which hampers route-to-market have contributed to post-harvest losses. We recall the last published Agriculture Promotion Document by former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh puts harvest loss rates of perishable crops at 60%.
Boosting agricultural productivity requires increased investment in research and development on plant breeding and crop planting, provision of fertilizers and irrigation facilities, agglomeration of smallholder farmers into larger groups and enhancing infrastructure (Storage & Transportation) to reduce post-harvest losses. It becomes even
more important to focus on implementing these measures in order to improve agriculture as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) presents a significant opportunity for the nation to improve export of agricultural produce.
Cash is no longer king – Digital Money as a lever during a pandemic
Nigeria’s inability to leverage digital technology systemically is not just a low-income people issue.
Olugbenga GB Agboola
“As a result of the economic crisis created by the pandemic, almost 1.6 billion informal economy workers (representing the most vulnerable in the labour market), out of a worldwide total of two billion and a global workforce of 3.3 billion, have suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living. This is due to lockdown measures and/or because they work in the hardest-hit sectors.” – ILO Monitor: Covid-19 and the World of Work. 3rd Edition.
Shut land borders and airspaces are gradually opening back up, and we have seen economic activities pick up after it all came to a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s clear that survival is dependent on good health and a working economy. The cost of the restricted movements because of the global lockdown phases are still being tallied but the World Bank envisions a 5.2% decrease in global GDP with most countries expected to face recession in 2020. That’s not hard to imagine, considering that at the end of the first half of April, 81% of the world’s workforce were affected by workplace closures, according to the United Nations. As expected, the impact is most severe in low-income countries that have more workers in the informal sector. Low middle-income countries such as Nigeria average more than 80% of the population in the informal sector. In a large city like Lagos, this sector comprises more than two-thirds of the working population. In a recent World Bank country update which suggests that there could be a rise of vulnerable Nigerians by five million by the end of 2020. With a new globally-sanctioned lifestyle that emphasizes physical distancing to slow the virus’ infection rate and flatten the curve, where does this leave Nigeria?
The New Normal
Following the introduction of the cashless policy by the Central Bank in 2012; the initiative was implemented to move Nigeria and Nigerians further to a Digital Age and to mop up cash in the economy. It was also encouraged in an effort to manage inflation. Since COVID, there has been a monumental increase in the adoption of digital payment methods, an estimate of which resulted in a 365 percent increase in online activities. This increased drive has been spurred as a result of innovative financial technological solutions from Fintechs such as Flutterwave who is able to facilitate payments for businesses and encourage last-mile payments. While this is remarkable, only sustained and prolonged usage can move the country close to the targeted financial inclusion goal of providing 60 million unbanked adults with formal financial services by year-end 2020.
So how do we sustain the tempo?
The voluntary migration to electronic channels for financial transactions during the pandemic points to the fact that policies and penalties alone aren’t enough. Electronic channels enabling businesses and consumers the opportunity to adapt to the new normal without the disadvantage of steep learning curves. The alternative(s) need to be more accessible, easy to use and secure – the kind of features that make Flutterwave preferred.
Days before the lockdown was to begin in March, there was panic purchase all over the country which resulted in inflation of prices. Unknown to a lot of these sellers, it was the calm before the storm. Lockdown meant restricted movement and soon a lot of customers couldn’t visit their favourite shops. Local dispatch bikes came to the rescue but this applied only to existing customers as there was no way of recruiting or servicing new customers.
As a business, we saw that a lot of our merchants were significantly impacted by these lockdowns – specifically in the transportation and travel sectors. For the others that were not, we noticed they weren’t making their usual daily turn over. We were concerned and thought of ways to support all businesses: Enterprise & SMEs. For our small businesses, we responded by organising webinars and launching a campaign #KeeptheLightsOn and also built Flutterwave Store – an SME store platform. We set it up for businesses whose physical stores do not offer essential services and so had to shut down during the lockdown, and also for those who had no physical or online stores. What we have seen since doing that, is that businesses who sold only in one part of town before, for example, in Lekki, started receiving orders from not only other parts of the country but different continents all together – giving rise to another problem of delivery. Kate is one of our new merchants who sells handmade handbags out of Akure. When she got orders for three units from a buyer in San Francisco, she was so ecstatic she called her friend who helped set up her page on our platform. Before then, the farthest Kate had sold her goods was in Lagos via an aunt who often visited her mum. We have restaurants shipping orders across states and this is good. The entire transaction is electronic and this is also good. However, to scale to full adoption of mobile money and digital payments, financial inclusion has to be at the front and centre.
Unlike Kate, a lot of micro-businesses are unable to move their businesses or payments online because they run cash in-cash out systems. This means they rely on the proceeds from daily sales to restock for the next day and to cater to their daily needs. They cannot afford the luxury of next day settlements, which is the current method employed in digital payments systems. The inability to save a substantial amount over a period of time also means they are unable to scale their businesses unless there is a credit intervention. The majority of those in this population block are not served by traditional financial providers and have been excluded from accessing basic services including loans. All these factors contribute to the distrust of many low-income individuals in formal financial institutions. While a portion of these sectors are able to find comfort in the service lines of MicroFinance Institutions, a larger percentage, due to their business models are still unable to access the necessary financial facilities to grow their businesses.
Nigeria’s inability to leverage digital technology systemically is not just a low-income people issue; it is one that cuts across all sectors; from education, to agriculture, commerce and healthcare, and will take a while to change. For example, the Federal Government under its National Social Investment Programme Conditional carried out its Conditional Cash Transfer programme by physically distributing money to vulnerable households across states as a way of cushioning the effect of the pandemic. It would have been a good opportunity to leverage this exercise (which began in 2013) to deepen digital money adoption among the underserved. A case in point is in Abuja, where although there are 5000 beneficiaries, only 190 people were reached in a day. This means there needs to be a systemic change starting from the top. It’s also important to note that while the current pandemic affects everyone, it has a disproportionate impact on the lower-income population, a segment that is already socio-economically marginalised.
Another opportunity for the government to improve on its 2020 initiatives including financial inclusion can include further partnerships with the Fintech ecosystem as a delivery agent for these policies. For instance, the Central Bank of Kenya partnered with Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telco, to waive transaction fees on money transfers less than $10. This resulted in a deepening of mobile money usage and adoption as the Central Bank reported more than $1.5 million additional users pivoted to mobile money and 80% of 80% of transactions were within the band of the fee waiver – a clear indication of adoption of low-income households. Following this, the Bank expanded the initial 3-month waiver to run through the end of 2020. By working with Fintechs and Banks, the Central Bank will be able to provide an opportunity to grow both adoption of digital services while providing an opportunity to improve on the identification of Nigerians aside the use of the BVN (Biometric Verification Number)
In March 2019, in a similar move to increase digital adoption, Ghana implemented policies and initiatives that saw a rise in active mobile money accounts – almost 15m users. While the adoption of mobile money is novel in Nigeria, alternative payment channels are not unfamiliar to the average Nigerian or the Financially vulnerable Nigerian. Experts argue that by focusing on the vulnerable and building financial solutions benefitting their case studies, there could be similar growth recorded as its sister countries. Some argue that cost of service is critical to scaling digital money which is usually solved by scale; but scaling digital payments will only be spurred via partnerships. The stakeholders such as the government should create policies that prioritise and incentivize young businesses to scale and succeed. Bundling of services, providing tax rebates, and implementing zero fees on businesses of a certain age or transaction volume threshold will serve to fast track financial inclusion of the vulnerable in the society.