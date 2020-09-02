Cryptocurrency
Ethereum miners made $113 million in August 2020
Average Ethereum miner revenue from fees has surged to $800,000 per hour in the past 24 hours,
ETH Miners are definitely cashing in big time
Data retrieved from Glassnode revealed ETH miners earned a total of $113m from fees in August. In April this number was at only $3m – that’s a 38x increase, a 1.8x increase from the previous ATH in January 2018.
In comparison: BTC miners earned $39million in August, almost 3x less.
The average Ethereum miner revenue from fees has now surged to $800,000 per hour in the past 24 hours.
Recalled that earlier on Wednesday, Nairametrics revealed how ETH miners on the Ethereum network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour as Ether (ETH) surged. This immediate differential in fees affirms the level of activity in the Ethereum network coupled with the rise of DeFi cryptos lately.
The Ethereum network in recent times has had constant issues with high transaction fees and congestion since the rise of DeFi tokens. Recently, the network increased the limit of maximum gas per block from 10,000,000 gases to 12,500,000 gases.
However, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently advised crypto traders and investors on utilizing the layer-two technology in solving high transaction fees. He tweeted:
“To those replying with ‘gas fees are too high’, my answer to that is ‘well then more people should be accepting payments directly through zksync/loopring/OMG’. Seriously, scaling to 2500+ TPS for simple-payments applications is here, we just need to… use it”
Ethereum miners on steroids, earn $500,000 in just one hour
ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour.
Ethereum miners are cashing in big-time. This feat is triggered by transaction costs on the Ethereum network recently reaching a new hourly record.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, revealed that ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $500,000 in just one hour as Ether (ETH) surge.
Presently, Ether is trading at about $480, gaining more than 8%.
This prevailing macro is sure positive for Ether miners whose turnover has increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two year high.
Santiment Research Company a crypto analytic firm, gave graphic insights on how ETH fees in U.S dollar terms, had broken all-time highs yet again. Fees have hit $5.68, dwarfing its previous ATH of $3.46 by a wide margin.
However, the Ethereum network has been having constant issues with high transaction fees and congestion since the rise of DeFi tokens. Recently, the network increased the limit of maximum gas per block from 10,000,000 gases to 12,500,000 gases, but it is not the only network whose fees have been rising.
Is mining Ethereum mining worth it?
When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards.
However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
Nairametrics, however, believes ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum.
These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
An unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth$ 42.4 million.
Ethereum whales have been on the rise lately, as major entities are rushing to cash in on this valuable crypto more frequently.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that an unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth $42.4 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
At the time this report was drafted ETH was trading at $471.57 with a daily trading volume of $19.63, billion. ETH price has been up 8.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What you must know: In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency created for the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications that are designed and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
While Ethereum refers to the blockchain network, the native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH).
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid. This fee is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Buying signs: Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise
The top 100 non-exchange addresses have increased bags by +8.2% in just 35 days.
Since less than two months ago, many global investors, and traders have been rushing to have a stake in the second most valuable crypto known as Ether.
Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company, a crypto analytic firm, revealed that Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise, and is +3.63% since bottoming on March 24, shortly after Black Thursday.
Meanwhile, the top 100 non-exchange addresses have increased bags by +8.2% in just 35 days; both are bullish signals.
Is it time to buy Ether? With ETH finally breaking out of its long $200-$250 daily close range since about five weeks ago, Nairametrics revisited Ethereum’s historical model that illustrates the number of times a daily close transition has occurred between psychological support levels.
The second most valuable crypto, Ether (ETH), has been showing good strides in its most recent bullish path and looks likely to continue recording new highs in the near term. ETH price surged from $220 to $445 in just five weeks, and this is one of the largest surges for the crypto in the past 18 months.
However, the crucial area to keep holding ETH is the crypto asset breaching the $500 critical resistance level.
Traders should be wary that a breach in the $385 support level could send ETH back to the $350 level, but as long as ETH maintains support at the $396–$410 area, further upside is likely.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
ETH is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for ETH to go offline.
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options of making income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and ETH staking.