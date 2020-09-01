Commodities
Gold prices surge amid the backdrop of a weaker US dollar
The yellow metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates.
Gold prices were firmed in the early hours of Tuesday, nearing a two-week high as a weaker greenback and ultra-low interest rate environment kept the gold bulls roaring upward.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, recently presented an unusual accommodative policy change that could result in inflation moving upwards, and interest rates staying arbitrarily lower in the long term.
At about 04.33 am GMT, the gold futures contract gained $15.70, to settle at $1,994.30 an ounce.
Why gold prices are up
The U.S Fed Reserve’s strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target to make up for the time when inflation was below its target, signaling that a long period of very low-interest rates lies ahead.
What you must know about Gold: the yellow metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, it usually rallies up, when the U.S dollar is showing weakness.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital insights on the macros that made the yellow metal rise in value. He said:
“Gold remained supported overnight by a dip in US yields amid the backdrop of a weaker US dollar.
“The yellow metal now looks like an excellent place to invest in for a few years provided real rates remain lower, which is bound to happen on any reflationary bounce.”
Commodities
Brent crude prices set to post fifth straight monthly gains
Brent crude prices in the last few weeks, keep ranging between the $44-$46 ranges.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Monday morning at Asia’s trading session. Brent crude’s price is set to print its fifth straight monthly gains as global stimulus measures have helped in stabilizing crude oil prices, coupled with the continued weakness of the U.S dollar relatively.
Brent crude futures gained 0.63%, to trade at $46.10 a barrel by 0549 GMT; also, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 0.42% to trade at $43.15 a barrel.
Brent crude bulls have been able to keep the black liquid hydrocarbon, relatively higher, printing its fifth successive monthly price rise. Its price peaked at $46.23 a barrel on Aug. 5, the highest level since March.
READ: Gold prices fall due to positive signs of America’s economic recovery
WTI is on track for a fourth monthly rise, reaching $43.78 a barrel on Aug. 26 when Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf coast.
It should be noted that Brent crude price in the last few weeks, kept ranging between $44 and $46.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave a detailed analysis of the recent price movement of Brent crude prices. He said:
“But with oil confined to pretty tight ranges after weeks of nothing but crickets, the storm price surge added some life to the markets. After a week-long round trip to $44 and above $46, prices end back where we started.
“Crude oil price continues to be surprisingly range-bound in the context of all the various moving parts.
READ: YFI: Yearn Finance becomes the most expensive cryptocurrency, surges past $27,000
“Markets shifted higher on Friday and are receiving support at the Monday open from all the inflation and weaker U.S dollar conversations post-Jackson Hole talk last week.
“I suspect traders remain snared between the often shifting short-term health risk triggered oscillations and more bullish longer-term dynamics.
“As always, the focus remains on the near-term pace of the global economic recovery and the supply/demand dynamic.
“However, with high hopes on COVID-19 vaccines, impressive US economic data, and the “back to school” employment bounce, the medium and longer-term outlook points to a tightening market and higher oil prices.”
Commodities
Gold prices close higher, as U.S Fed Reserve allows high inflation
The U.S Fed Reserve strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target.
The precious metal gained over 2% at its last trading session.
This bullish feat in the precious metal resulted to its first weekly gain in three weeks as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s new monetary policy strategy.
Gold futures contract gained $42.30, to settle at $1,974.90 an ounce.
READ: Gold surges past record high as U.S dollar hits record low
Why Gold prices are up?
The U.S Fed Reserve strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target to make up for the time when inflation was below their targets signaling that a long period of very low-interest rates lies ahead.
READ: Gold prices surge by 17.4% in 2 months due to global economic crisis
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital macros on why gold prices are more likely to keep up its bullish trend. He said;
“With the election approaching, a new Fed policy framework explicitly allows for inflation to moderately overshoot the 2% target to catch-up on previous undershooting, and very depressed US real interest rates, some long-term investors will likely continue to want to diversify away from the greenback.
“Gold should remain bid on dips through to the FOMC actionable meeting in September. Higher US yields remain the biggest threat to the view as September issuance supply looms.”
READ: Now that oil is recovering, when will naira recover?
The yellow metal is now perceived as the safe-haven choice of many investors lately as prevailing macros such as the fragile growth in the global economy and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be on the headlines.
Quick fact: Humans mainly use gold for making jewelry, wealth preservation, and, industrial purposes such as in the production of electronics.
However, it is rare enough that many people don’t have it, or have it in minute quantities.
Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. Hence, it provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.
Commodities
Oil prices pull back from recent highs, as Hurricane Laura spares U.S oil infrastructure
Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage
Crude oil prices pulled back from recent highs as Hurricane Laura spared most of the U.S. oil infrastructure in Louisiana and Texas.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was relatively unchanged as it traded at $42.96 a barrel as of 6:12 GMT. Also, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate is on track to gain 1.5% rise this week, for a fourth straight week of gains.
Brent crude was up by 0.04% to trade at $45.11 a barrel, heading for a weekly upsurge of 1.6%.
READ: Where is oil headed in the short term?
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave valuable macros, on why in spite of hurricane storm, crude oil prices are relatively negative. He said;
“Oil prices slipped after Hurricane Laura ran roughshod through Louisiana. Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage with traders now anticipating Gulf of Mexico shut-in production to return within days given the impairment was not as bad as expected. It could be a short-term negative for oil prices.
READ: FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget
“Also, oil traders reacted less favorably to US Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech as there was not enough meat on the reflationary bone he served up.
“Unless there is any lasting damage to oil production infrastructure, it would not be a surprise to see oil trade down a bit after the storm as damage assessment continues.”
Get financial and economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics
Crude oil traders continue to get wary whenever prices breakout to form a new higher range, especially in the context of western nations moving into the colder months where COVID-19 caseloads could continue to rise.