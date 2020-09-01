Personal Finance
Effective financial planning after taking a pay cut in Nigeria
If ever a victim of a pay cut, you can survive with the following effective financial planning strategies.
The struggle to remain strong has been one of the major concerns for businesses since the beginning of the year 2020. There is no other reason for these changes other than the Covid-19 pandemic. To remain strong in the storm and maintain a good presence in the business world, many businesses have taken some drastic measures to cut their cost. One of the measures taken is to cut employees pay or lay them off. If all you got is a pay cut, we can say lady luck shone on you. Although getting a pay cut is not what you hoped for, it is way better than losing your job and getting no pay. As much as we all want to blame the pandemic for everything, in some cases, you might get a pay cut when you change jobs to a less paying one or when you are not performing up to expectation. If you are a victim of a pay cut in Nigeria, you can survive with the following effective financial planning strategies discussed herein.
A new pay cut calls for a new budget
A budget helps you to know what you can afford and the most important things to buy. You probably had a well laid-out budget for your previous pay and already got your life in order. We are sad to inform you that you have to cut your budget to suit your new pay. A new pay calls for a budget cut. You need to understand that there are some things that have become luxuries with your new pay and you have to remove them from your list.
Spend less, make more money
Your new pay is not as rosy as it used to be, so you need to cut back on your spending. Buy only the things you truly need. Things you can do without should be cut off. However, you can maintain your previous lifestyle if you look for other sources of income and make more money. You don’t always have to depend on your salary, you can look for some other side businesses that would fetch you even more than your salary. There are many businesses to venture in if you are observant enough to decipher them. Now that you need more money, you should be on the lookout. It is not going to be easy but it is the only way to maintain your lifestyle and not go into debt.
Avoid the urge to take loans
Talking of debts, you should avoid the urge to take loans. No matter how tempting it is, avoid it. The last thing you want is getting yourself hooked with no hope of getting more money.
Redefine your goals
If your goals involve spending a lot of money, kindly reconsider it. You can break down your goals into short and long-term goals. This should help you to reduce your financial pressure and work on the immediate and most important goal.
Try the 50/30/20 budget rule
The 50/30/20 rule says you should spend 50% of your net income on your needs, 30% on your wants and 20% on your savings. This budget rule is an important guide you need to plan your finances. By now, you should be able to differentiate between your needs and your wants. Anything you can do without that won’t cost you your health, wellbeing and your life are wants. Your needs are essentials like; shelter, food and healthcare.
Save!
The fact that you are earning little doesn’t mean you can’t save. You don’t have to be earning six figures before you save. Cultivate the habit of saving, no matter how little it is. It would be nice to have an emergency fund that would save you when your salary reneges on you.
Effective financial planning takes a lot of discipline and commitment. You don’t have to wait till you get a pay cut before you plan your finances. To live a debt-free life despite the pay cut, follow the tips we discussed above.
Spending strategies to help you live within your budget
The secret to living comfortably within your budget revolves around planning, proper spending, and saving.
Going through the cycle of earning yet battling with financial struggles is an encounter a lot of people fear, but they are often faced with it due to the financial lifestyle they uphold. A lot of individuals experience financial strains because they lack the knowledge to plan their spending which usually lands them in a situation of amassing debts that get difficult to manage. Strategizing your spending is not an easy stride, yet it is not impossible. To live a happy and debt-free life, some strategies have to be put in to achieve such.
Here are spending strategies to help you live within your budget:
A sound financial mindset is essential: The opinion or belief people hold about their finance exerts a great influence on how they utilize it. Your money mindset or the value you place on your finance will boost your habit of evaluating your income and investing in worthwhile expenses. It is important that you have a clear understanding of your earning status and what it can be used to achieve.
Set goals: To avoid impulsive spending, you should have spending goals or budget put in place for your income. Setting goals come in handy to check how and what should be spent on. It helps one to know the exact things to spend on and to differentiate between wants and needs i.e. things that can be laid aside and those that are really needful and pressing. Cultivate the habit of writing down your goals and following them by the script. A good trick to use is dividing your expenses into sections and allocating a percentage of your income to them.
Needs or Wants: Many people constantly struggle with the pressure to live up to a particular standard that is way beyond their income, which eventually leads to a financial disaster. For someone willing to live within your budget, you should always evaluate your lifestyle by asking if the things you spend your money on are really needful. Ask yourself if you really have to buy the things you buy or you can do without them. On the other hand, you can save a particular percentage of your income for some other luxuries, but bear in mind that it should in no way affect your important expenses. Instead of accumulating massive bills because of your desires, you have to weigh your wants and needs and strive to spend more on needful and essential things.
Set Limits: Of course, if you don’t need it, you can do without it. Set spending boundaries to curtail some of your wants. Your spending rate should align with your earnings. You risk placing yourself in huge financial stress if you spend more than you earn.
Boost your income: To spend more comfortably, you need to earn more. One of the best strategies to live within your means is to look for other sources of income. Some ways to increase your income include doing extra jobs, monetizing your skills and starting a new business.
Save up: The journey to financial stability cannot be achieved if saving is neglected. In addition to storing up for future possible emergency, nurturing a habit of saving also instils a sense of discipline. One of the ways to practice saving is to cut down on avoidable expenses and save instead.
Living within your budget connotes having a sense of financial stability and learning to cut your coat according to your size. To avoid running into debts, one has to be mindful of how they spend and uphold it as an important habit that needs planning and evaluation. The secret to living comfortably within your budget revolves around planning, proper spending, and saving.
How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
Following these few tips outlined here will help keep your spending in check.
With the advancement of the use of technology, the ease of purchasing any product over the internet has been on the rise. The tendency to buy goods and services without proper planning is also on the increase. In light of this, millennials are faced with the practice of incorporating technology into different aspects of life, spending inclusive. The millennials are identified as a generation of people born between 1980 and 1996 and are characterised by great involvement with the Internet.
Living in an era of massive online engagements and internet marketplace, it is easy to purchase things on a whim, which has made millennials prone to impulsive spending. This is prevalently displayed in the purchase of goods like clothing, jewelry, as well as gadgets. To address the financial challenges faced by millennials which are fostered by poor management of personal finance, it is important to devise strategies to build proper spending habits and cut down on spending impulsively.
Here are a few tips on how to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial:
1. Invest in Financial Education
Being exposed to enticing brands, products and services which technology has made easy to come across through means like e-commerce, social media, and internet marketing platforms, it is important to equip yourself with the knowledge that will enhance good financial decision-making. Most people are lagging in the knowledge of financial management, they tend to worry more about how to make more money and oftentimes neglect the thoughts of how to spend it effectively. This can be addressed by investing in financial literacy, acquiring knowledge about finances through online courses, sessions and books.
2. Have a Spending Plan
A spending plan is a list of things you intend to spend or use your money on. It is basically a detailed breakdown of your intended expenses. It helps to differentiate between necessities and luxuries. Your spending plan can be daily, weekly, monthly, or a long-term financial commitment. No matter the one you choose to incorporate, ensure discipline is enforced. To cut off impulsive spending, it is needful to make an outline of your expenditures and stick to it.
3. Be Financially Accountable
Most people shrink at the thoughts of keeping records of their expenses because of how terrible they spend. Having an efficient track of all your expenses puts you in the position of authority over your finance. This sense of responsibility rubs off on your spending habits and makes you more conscious of how you spend and what you spend on. To limit impulsive spending, accountable and well-planned spending habits should be nurtured to assist in keeping track of expenses.
4. Practice Waiting
If you are likely to splurge on buying unplanned items when at a store, it is important to put the urge in check. One of the tips to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial is to practice the technique of waiting and pondering. When faced with the drive to buy things that were not previously planned for, hold on for some moments and ponder on how essential and needful the product or service is.
5. Avoid Spending Triggers
One of the keys to keep your spending in check is to examine and avoid all spending triggers. Linking your credit card to an online market platform which can easily result to excessive buying is a spending trigger. Keeping friends who jump at purchasing any enticing commodity they find without giving consideration to their spending is also a trigger. To avoid spending impulsively, cut off any association or activity that is a likely trigger to you.
6. Practice Organized Saving Habits
Inarguably, millennials are more prone to spend than to save. They tend to spend on entertainment and leisure and often run into debts because they are tempted to spend beyond their means. To avoid giving room to impulsive spending, saving habits should be practised which will help to cut down on unnecessary expenses. There ought to be a balance between spending on major needs, leisure activities, and saving up for long-term financial plans.
With the increasing rate at which different products and services are made readily available with just a snap of the finger, it takes financial management skills to cut off impulsive spending. As an individual faced with this reality which poses a challenge on your finance, the tips outlined will help to keep your spending in check.
10 Businesses students do on campus
Discover ten (10) businesses students do on campus to make money.
People think that students naturally feel the need to make more money while on campus. They never consider the fact that at times, their parents may be facing financial difficulties, some may be struggling to make ends meet, while some may need money to do certain things. Regardless, campus life is more fun and productive when students do different things to make money.
If you are curious as to how students go about making money on campus, keep reading to discover ten (10) businesses students do on campus to make money.
1. Photography:
We all want to look good in pictures. And because of that, we would rather let professional photographers take pictures of us than do it ourselves, using our phone cameras. Just as we do this, students do it too. They also want to look better than they actually are when they post their photos on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook, or when they want to set their profile picture on LinkedIn. Regardless of what they intend to use the photo for, they all need the services of a professional photographer. Students who engage in this business make a lot of cash from it.
2. Hairdressing:
This is very popular on campuses. Students, particularly females, plait, braid and style hairs for their female counterparts and earn money from it. Females love to look beautiful, and since their hair go a long way in determining that, they do everything possible to get a professional hairdresser to style their hair at affordable rates.
3. Tutorials:
A large percentage of students in universities find it difficult to learn on their own. This is why, in every school, there is always a large number of tutorial centres. While graduates and entrepreneurs own some of these centres, they still employ the services of intelligent students to help tutor their learners. Notwithstanding, smart students maximise their brilliance by teaching others, thus gaining more knowledge and making money in return.
4. Writing:
Students are lazy. They love it when they find people to help with what they are supposed to do. Smart students take advantage of this opportunity by helping their peers, colleagues or friends write their assignments, projects and even theses/dissertations. Some also go further by using online platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork to get more writing gigs, thus earning more money in return.
5. Graphic Design:
Graphic design is quite tricky as it requires a firm knowledge of design tools such as Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Inkscape and many more. As a result, people hire experts to help with their design needs. Students who are good at it tend to do it at affordable prices, and this leads to more gigs. Due to the nature of graphic designs, students who work in this field tend to get more jobs from brands, advertising agencies, and even book publishers.
6. Fashion Design:
Everyone wants to look cool, including students who are meant to focus on their studies. However, while a set of students spend chunks of money buying items and clothes, another set collects the money by providing these clothes/items. On campuses today, there is at least one (1) student who is a fashion designer in every hostel, and these students make a whole lot of money.
7. Shoemaking/repair:
This sounds weird. Why should students who would ordinarily like to rock the campus like others spend their time making/repairing shoes? This question is exactly why students doing this business are making a lot of money. To many, shoemaking/repair seems more like a ‘dirty’ business, and that is why just a few are fetching big money from it.
8. Apparel Printing:
While many students love to look cool, some want to be recognised instantly. They want to appear at classes, events or gatherings without having to mention their names before you find out. These students go all the way to imprint their clothes and attires with their names or logos. While this may seem to be an unpopular business venture, due to its complexity, students involved are cashing out every single day. Also, students who are highly skilled at doing this get the chance to brand clothes and other items for companies and corporate organisations.
9. Social Media Influencing:
Just as we have phones, students also do. However, what we do with these phones differ. Smart students, who have been able to systematically gather a large number of friends and followers on social media, get paid to run ads and promotions for brands that need publicity and visibility. This may seem to be an easy business venture. Still, only a few are involved, because accumulating a sizeable number of friends and followers on social media platforms is not an easy task.
10. Cleaning Service:
As earlier stated, students are lazy. However, the diligent ones take advantage of the situation. As lazy students will always require the services of a cleaner to help with chores, plates and even clothes, the diligent ones will always be available to cater for these needs. Apart from assisting lazy students with their cleaning tasks, some of them commercialise it further by helping nearby offices and homes to assist with their cleaning needs, thus making money in return.