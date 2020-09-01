Stock Market
ECOBANK, UBA record gains, investors up by N45.3 billion
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover closed green as volume moved up by +255.56%.
Nigerian bourse on Tuesday recorded impressive gains. The Nigerian All Share Index gained by 0.34% to close at 25,413.95 basis points as against +0.07% appreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.32%.
Nigerian Stock Market capitalization now stands at N13.258 trillion, as investors gained N45.29 billion
Market breadth closed positive as ETI led 27 gainers as against 9 losers topped by WAPIC at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETI up 6.41% to close at N4.15
- NB up 5.41% to close at N39
- UBA up 4.80% to close at N6.55
- UACN up 4.39% to close at N5.95
- STANBIC up 1.25% to close at N36.5
Top losers
- UBN down 5.66% to close at N5
- PZ down 2.38% to close at N4.1
- MAYBAKER down 2.33%to close at N2.93
- FCMB down 2.27% to close at N2.15
- DANGCEM down 0.67% to close at N134
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run in spite of prevailing macros that include the surge of COVID-19 caseloads in emerged markets that serve as an important destination for Nigeria’s crude oil and relatively low volatility in the energy market.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying in the near term as a significant amount of institutional investors remain on the sidelines.
Global Stocks rise higher, on positive Chinese manufacturing report
China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest rate in nearly ten years in the month of August.
Asian stocks rallied higher on Tuesday after impressive data reports from China’s manufacturing sector.
European shares also printed a positive result with the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.74% in early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, to regain some ground lost on Monday.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong traded 0.3% higher while the Shanghai Composite also recovered early losses to stand 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 erased early losses to trade flat.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) revealed China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest rate in nearly ten years in the month of August, triggered by the first increase in new export orders this year.
Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.5% as of 10:48 a.m. London time.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.2%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased by 0.3%. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.9%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke about the prevailing macros affect the global equities market He said ;
“Stocks have had a choppy session in Asia, with investors being tossed around between coronavirus resurgence, central bank stimulus, and the convincing economic rebound in China.
“European markets look set for a higher opening after yesterday’s sell-off into month-end.
“The 1% selloff into month-end camouflaged a relatively concrete performance in EU stocks, given its value bias and lack of retail involvement, and as the month-end was exacerbated by reweighting flows.
“The move higher in FAANGs and semiconductors remains relentless and brutal to rationalize given the less encouraging news flow. Sentiment remains extremely bullish, and I am repeatedly told there are no alternatives, ‘semis are the only game in town,’ and valuations do not matter.”
The focus for most investors now moves to the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision.
Apple and Tesla shares skyrocket after stock splits
Apple is now the only publicly listed U.S. company with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion.
The world’s most innovative technology companies are on the rise again. Just a few hours ago, Apple’s shares gained as much as 4.54% to $130.69, while Tesla share price climbed as much as 12% to trade at $497.
Tesla’s shares surged to almost $500 following a 5-for-1 split. Nearly 70 million shares had changed hands as at 1 p.m., two-thirds of the daily average over the past year.
The stock prices of both technology companies have soared in recent months, with Tesla advancing more than 474% this year and Apple gaining 76%.
Apple is now the only publicly listed U.S. company with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, while Tesla — an electric vehicle maker that aims to deliver just about half a million cars this year — has overtaken major corporations such as Walmart Inc., Visa Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
After closing high on Friday, Tesla shares gained roughly $500 following a 5-for-1 split. Nearly 115 million shares had changed hands on Monday.
A similar trend also occurred with Apple after a 4-for-1 split that also took effect on Monday. The Macbook maker had traded for more than $500 a share, a price tag so great it came to represent 12% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
That fell below 3% in the price-weighted index on Monday with Apple at around $129 a share.
Apple shares closed up 3.4% to $129.04 Monday, while Tesla added 13% to $498.32.
MOBIL, DANGOTE CEMENT record gains, as market liquidity increases by 120%
Market breadth closed negative as MOBIL led 11 gainers as against 17 losers.
The Nigerian stock market ended the last trading session in the month of August on a relatively bullish note. The All Share Index gained 0.07% to close at 25,327.13 points as against +0.02% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.64%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13.212 trillion.
Nigerian Stock exchange trading volume ticked upward as its turnover moved up by +120.36% as against -45.46% plunge recorded in the previous session. UACN, ZENITH BANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
BUACEMENT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed negative as MOBIL led 11 gainers as against 17 losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MOBIL up 10.00% to close at 17.5
- VITAFOAM up 4.39% to close at N5.71
- WAPCO up 3.46% to close at N11.95
- DANGCEM up 0.52% to close at N134.9
- BUACEMENT up 0.25% to close at N40.1
Top losers
- CILEASING down 10.00% to close at N3.6
- REDSTAREX down 5.19% to close at N3.65
- ACCESS down 3.13% to close at N6.2
- GUINNESS down 2.47% to close at N13.8
- UBN down 1.85% to close at N5.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse finished the last trading session in the month of August on a relatively bullish note.
Crude oil prices steady bullish trend, helped energy stocks like MOBIL rally upward, coupled with decent gains recorded from blue-chip stocks like DANGCEM and BUACEMENT. Nairametrics envisage cautious buying as Nigeria’s bourse market liquidity remains a growing concern among investors.