Fitch affirms Coronation Merchant Bank’s rating at B

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency.

Fitch assigned the Bank a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’ and a Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(nga)’. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR.

Coronation Merchant Bank’s VR reflects the challenging and volatile operating environment in the country which was assigned a national rating of ‘B’/Negative by Fitch. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Rating reflects its creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Nigeria. The Negative Outlook on the Bank’s Long-Term IDR reflects the Agency’s view on prevailing operating conditions in the country.

According to the global rating agency, “management quality is a relative strength with the senior team demonstrating a high degree of credibility, experience and depth commensurate with the complexity of the business”. Coronation Merchant Bank boasts of good asset-quality, reporting a zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at 30 June 2020, which has also been the case since inception.

Commenting on the Report, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that, “The Bank’s bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment is a testament to the Bank’s confidence, transparency and determination to continue to enhance its capacity to add value to its clients and stakeholders. We consider this to be a historic milestone on our journey to greatness”.

Also commenting on the maiden international rating, Chukwukadibia Okoye, the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank reiterated that “despite the volatility of our operating environment and additional headwinds occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank will continue to improve on its financial soundness and healthy balance sheet to deliver sustainable earnings and profitability.”

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.